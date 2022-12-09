Read full article on original website
eaglecountryonline.com
Aurora IGA to Close Permanently
All employees have been guaranteed jobs at other locations in the area. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Aurora, Ind.) - The Aurora IGA, aka Tandy's, will close permanently at the beginning of 2023. Owner Joe Jester tells Eagle Country 99.3 that the store will close on January 2.
WKRC
Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
sme.org
Mazak Expands Kentucky Manufacturing Campus
FLORENCE, Ky., December 13, 2022 – To support the production of yet another new Kentucky-designed and built line of machine tools, Mazak has expanded its Florence manufacturing campus with the addition of a new SYNCREX Assembly Plant. The 27,000-square-foot state-of-the-art building combines engineering, production and applications support for the company’s recently launched SYNCREX Series of Swiss-style machine tools designed specifically for precision high production of small parts.
eaglecountryonline.com
2023 Lilly Endowment Scholarship Goes to Franklin County HS Senior
(Franklin County, Ind.) - The Franklin County Community Foundation is pleased to announce Stephanie Billman as Franklin County’s 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholar. Stephanie attends Franklin County High School and is the daughter of Carrie and John Billman. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character, and leadership.
953wiki.com
Federal Funding Denied Counties Hit By Labor Day Flooding
A DEADLY FLASH FLOOD THAT OCCURED DURING LABOR DAY WEEKEND AND DESTROYED INFRASTRUCTURE IN JEFFERSON, SWITZERLAND AND OHIO COUNTIES HAS BEEN DENIED FEDERAL RELIEF FROM FEMA. EVEN THOUGH THE FEDERAL FUNDING HAS BEEN DENIED THERE IS STILL HOPE THAT STATE FUNDING CAN STILL BE SOUGHT. JEFFERSON COUNTY EMA SAID THE...
1017thepoint.com
UPTOWN BUSINESS OWNER SOUNDS OFF ABOUT CONSTRUCTION
(Richmond, IN)--Some small business owners along Main Street in Uptown Richmond are sounding off about construction that has heavily affected their businesses for months. In an open letter to the city of Richmond, Sam Purcell alleges that the closure of a city block that began November 19 and ended last week for work on the Readmore building was done without required documentation, public notice, or Board of Public Works approval. Purcell claims that the city’s response has been to blame the state. Other small business owners responded by saying that they, too, are frustrated by the lack of communication. The Readmore building is part of a program in which Redevelopment Commission funds are used to purchase downtown buildings and provide necessary renovations.
linknky.com
Former Covington boxing gym renovated into apartments, commercial space
A former boxing gym in Covington has been transformed into 15 newly-renovated apartments and two street-level commercial spaces. Located in an L-shaped building at 809-811 Madison Ave., Shamrock Gym was the epitome of an old-school boxing gym. A 1995 Kentucky Post article described the gym as a hole-in-the-wall with broken windows, holes in the plaster ceiling and heavy bags with ripped covers.
spectrumnews1.com
Christkindlmarkt highlights local vendors and German heritage
COVINGTON, Ky. — Booths lined up in Mainstrasse Village area on Sunday for Covington's Christkindlmarkt. Executive Director of Renaissance Covington Nick Wade said the idea to the Covington Christkindlmarkt is to highlight local artists and entrepreneurs. He said a lot of German heritage lies in the Covington area. “This...
Famous rock band helps Kentucky man find kidney match
VILLA HILLS, Ky. — A Kentucky man battling kidney failure will get a lifesaving gift just in time for Christmas — and he has a member of rock band Foreigner to thank. In October 2021, Byron Wolfe learned he had end stage renal disease following a routine doctor visit, according to WKRC.
linknky.com
Need help or know someone who does? Here are some resources around NKY
Financial hardships can befall anyone. Northern Kentucky’s nonprofits and services aim to help residents gain access to basic needs while on their way back to stability. Below is a list of resources for Northern Kentucky residents. This story aims to help the community with resources and support they may not know are available in:
Covington teacher takes Miss America stage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Miss Kentucky is in Connecticut competing in Miss America 2023 starting Monday, Dec. 12. Springfield-native, Hannah Edelen, 24, will be representing the bluegrass state in a competition of class and elegance. The first-generation college student earned her Bachelor's degree at Northern Kentucky University, completed her Master's...
linknky.com
Record expungement clinics offer clean slate
As 2022 draws to a close, hope came to some individuals with convictions Friday through record expungement clinics around Northern Kentucky. Parked cars wrapped the Ninth Street block in Covington, where the First Baptist Church sits in between two narrow alleyways. In the basement of the church, representatives from Legal Aid of the Bluegrass, Molina Healthcare, St. Vincent DePaul, and the Northern Kentucky Branch of the NAACP huddled over laptops and application forms, all setting the groundwork for individuals in attendance to get a new lease on life through record expungement.
WLWT 5
Northern Kentucky tree service workers save large bird trapped in tree for several days
A couple of northern Kentucky tree trimmers saved a bird that was trapped in a large tree for days. It happened last week in Ft. Mitchell. "Whenever we get a weird call like this, if we can do it, we're on it," said Tiler Wright, who works for Clark Tree Service out of Edgewood.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Turfway Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Turfway Road in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
wvxu.org
Cincinnati Council ends longstanding property tax rollback, increasing the rate for 2024
Cincinnati officials are ending a policy that has capped property tax revenue at about $29 million for over 20 years. Council's Budget and Finance Committee voted 6-2 Monday to raise the property tax rate from 4.84 mills to 6.1 mills for calendar year 2024. That will bring in an extra $7 million for the next fiscal year budget, which Council will establish next June.
korncountry.com
Judy Jackson leaving sheriff’s office
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Judy Jackson, the public information officer (PIO) at the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, is calling it quits at the end of the year. “My first job was working for my dad at the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office in 1962,” Jackson said. “I thank Sheriff Myers for allowing my career to come full circle.”
WLWT 5
Report of a construction plate missing, West Pike and Russell in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Report of a construction plate missing at West Pike and Russell streets in Covington, creating a potential road hazard. Use caution in this area. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Richmond man shoots woman, causes hours-long standoff with authorities
Authorities in Wayne County were involved in an hours-long standoff Monday afternoon that ended with the arrest of a 58-year-old man.
2 arrested in Dayton, accused of placing credit card skimmers on gas pumps
DAYTON — Two men were taken into federal custody in Dayton for allegedly placing credit card skimmers on gas pumps. Cuban nationals Yasmany Ulacia Garcia, 34, and Luis Ernesto Vigil Ochoa, 29 were arrested by officers Monday. The two are accused of placing credit card skimmers on gas pumps...
WLWT 5
Lane closures in effect for I-275 paving project in Hamilton County
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced lane closures along Interstate 275 this week as part of an ongoing resurfacing project. According to officials, double-lane closures will take effect on westbound I-275 between the Interstate 75 and Winton Road interchanges at 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12.
