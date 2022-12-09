Read full article on original website
radiokmzn.com
3 HAWKEYES NAMED AP ALL-AMERICAN
IOWA CITY — University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell l has been named first-team All-America by The Associated Press, while senior defensive back Kaevon Merriweather and junior punter Tory Taylor were second-team AP All-America selections. With the AP All-America team announcement, Campbell earns Consensus All-America status, as he...
OSKALOOSA HOME DESTROYED BY FIRE ON SATURDAY
OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa Fire Department was paged to a home filling with smoke in the 1200 block of High Avenue West in Oskaloosa at 10:32 Saturday morning. Police officers on the scene advised that all the occupants had vacated the residence, including the pets. Just four minutes later,...
PELLA SCHOOL BOARD MEETS FOR FINAL TIME IN 2022
The Pella School Board met last night for the final time in 2022 and heard the latest update on the Early Childhood Center, which just recently entered phase 2 of construction. The board also approved two course proposals for 2023-24, which included a computer science course and a strength and conditioning course, and they had their biannual review of their affirmative action plan, which featured quantitative goals for 2024, including hiring minority professional, custodial/maintenance, and food service workers, as well as female education administrator, professional, and custodial/maintenance workers. The plan was approved unanimously.
