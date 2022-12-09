Read full article on original website
KEY HOUSE REPUBLICAN SAYS GUN RIGHTS BILLS WILL BE ON 2023 TO-DO LIST
Key backers of the gun rights amendment Iowa voters have just added to Iowa’s Constitution say they’ll introduce a series of gun-related proposals in the 2023 Iowa Legislature. House Republican Leader Matt Windschitl of Missouri Valley has been involved in gun-related issues since he was elected to the House in 2006.
STATE OF IOWA TAX REVENUE UP 6.7% SINCE JULY 1
State tax collections are continuing to grow significantly, but tax cuts that take effect soon will likely alter that trend. Net state tax revenue is up 6.7% over the past five months, but the top state income tax rates for individuals and corporations will be reduced January 1. “Retirement income...
