Read full article on original website
Related
astaga.com
Cardano Community Expects ADA To Jump 50% By End Of Year, Is This Possible?
Cardano (ADA) has taken a few of the largest hits by the bear market. The digital asset has seen large declines which have pushed its worth towards one-year lows. Nevertheless, the group stays steadfast behind Cardano, and the outlook for its native ADA token exhibits that buyers stay extraordinarily bullish on the cryptocurrency.
u.today
Is Solana Becoming Cardano's Sidechain? Charles Hoskinson's Answer to Vote
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
nftgators.com
Decentraland Introduces New Renting System for LAND Owners and Tenants
The renting system uses a combination of signatures stored in a server handled by the Decentraland Foundation and Ethereum transactions. Landlords can set a rental price per day in MANA and the number of days users can rent their land. After the rental period is over, landlords can reclaim their...
Comments / 0