The stock market could soar to new records in another 1982-style vertical rally as inflation continues to ease, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rise abruptly and cause the S&P 500 to hit 4,400-4,500 by the end of the year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Easing inflation means markets will start discounting hawkish Fed comments, which have weighed on stocks all year. Lee also noted that inflation was being fueled by several transitory...
Stocks will see 'fireworks' in the last 5 weeks of the year as cooler November inflation to be another game changer, Fundstrat says
Stocks could see "fireworks" through year-end on cooling November inflation, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Lee said inflation pressures are in the rearview, with November CPI set to be a game changer. He predicted the S&P 500 to reach as high as 4,500 by year-end, around 10% higher from current levels.
CoinTelegraph
BTC price tests $17K on PPI as Bitcoin analysts eye CPI, FOMC catalysts
Bitcoin (BTC) fell on the Dec. 9 Wall Street open as United States economic data appeared to disappoint markets. Attention turns to Bitcoin vs. CPI "big trigger" Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD dipping to come closer to $17,000 after passing the level overnight. The pair reacted...
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Larry Summers says the Fed will need to raise interest rates by more than the market expects as its 'got a long way to go' to bring down inflation
The Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates by more than markets expect, Larry Summers told Bloomberg. Wage growth and labor market demand are still too hot for the Fed's liking following big rate hikes. Summers said expectations for a 5% peak in the fed funds rate are likely...
Cathie Wood says the Fed is making a ‘serious mistake’ by ignoring this critical recession indicator
CEO of ARK Invest Cathie Wood, on the second day of Web Summit 2022 in Lisbon. ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood says that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes have pushed the U.S. economy to the brink of recession and there’s one key indicator that proves it—the only problem is that Fed officials are ignoring the data.
kitco.com
Back to the futures, gold and silver futures!
Precious metals traders flocked back into gold and silver futures today as the metals exhibited a stellar response to changes in the aggressiveness of the Fed's monetary policy.Market participants continue to react to Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Traders continue to focus on his remarks to slow the pace of upcoming rate hikes.
astaga.com
JP Morgan Says S&P 500 Can Soar Over 10% Today, Bitcoin Too?
At the moment and tomorrow are in all probability a very powerful days of the yr for the Bitcoin and crypto market. At the moment’s launch of the Shopper Worth Index (CPI) will presumably be the key for the approaching weeks and months. At 8:30 ET, the CPI for...
CNBC
Dow has worst week since September as investors look ahead to CPI, Fed meeting
It was a whipsaw week for stocks. The market came under pressure early in the week as investors worried that elevated wage pressure seen in the November jobs report could push the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates to a higher level than expected next year to combat inflation. After a brief mid-week respite, Wall Street closed lower Friday. The.
Fed could raise rates again as committee meets for last time in 2022
The Federal Reserve has met multiple times in 2022, aggressively raising rates to try and combat red hot inflation.
Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person—and the amount he’s lost this year is enough to land 4th place on the list
Investors have taken a tentative approach to Tesla in the wake of Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of social media platform Twitter.
astaga.com
Bitcoin shrimps add record BTC to their holdings in November
Bitcoin worth plummeting after FTX’s implosion in November offered shrimps – individuals with lower than 1 BTC a chance so as to add to their balances at low costs. In line with new on-chain information monitoring shrimp holdings, the cohort purchased 96.2k extra BTC within the 30 days after FTX collapsed.
astaga.com
Top 5 Cryptocurrency That Crypto Whales Are Buying
Within the extraordinarily unstable cryptocurrency market, there are millions of completely different cryptocurrencies and quite a few new crypto tasks. Fashionable cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and lots of different latest additions are very enticing to cryptocurrency traders. Crypto whales are the market’s dominant figures and might maintain a large quantity of cryptocurrencies for buying and selling.
Daily stock buying by retail traders is near its lowest point all year as caution builds ahead of the final Fed meeting of 2022
Risk-aversion toward stocks looks like it's setting in among retail investors as 2022 winds down. Average daily purchases have dropped to about $1 billion over the past month, around the year's lows, said Vanda Research. Flows "paint a picture of caution" before the last inflation report and Fed meeting in...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Volatility Sinks To Multi-Year Lows As Chaotic 2022 Approaches Quiet End
Knowledge exhibits the Bitcoin realized volatility has plunged to multi-year lows this month, implying that the chaotic 2022 is perhaps trying to finish on a extra quiet notice. Bitcoin Quick-Time period Realized Volatility Is Now Lowest Since October 2020. As per the most recent weekly report from Glassnode, BTC has...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Dec. 8 daily chart alert - Bulls, bears in stalemate
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are just slightly up in early U.S. trading Thursday. Prices are still in a sideways and choppy grind. Bulls and bears are now on a level overall near-term technical playing field. The direction in which BC prices break out of the present trading range will very likely be the direction of the next trending price move. Stay tuned right here!
astaga.com
Cardano vs Solana? Investors prefer Metacade (MCADE)
Cardano and Solana are two large names on the planet of crypto as we speak. Many have claimed that they even have the potential to ‘kill’ Ethereum, as they burst onto the scene with some distinctive capabilities whereas additionally supporting decentralised purposes (dApps). Nevertheless, issues have modified in...
astaga.com
Bitcoin NVT Golden Cross Still In “Overbought” Region, Volatility To Follow?
Information reveals the Bitcoin NVT Golden Cross continues to be within the “overbought” area, an indication that there could also be extra volatility to return for the cryptocurrency. Bitcoin NVT Golden Cross Continues To Be At A Excessive Worth. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post,...
Investors should cash in gains from the recent stock surge because a recession looms if the Fed doesn't pivot, JPMorgan says
The stock market's rally since the October CPI report is an opportunity for investors to trim equity exposure, according to JPMorgan. The bank said despite the upside move in stocks, an economic recession remains a real possibility if the Fed doesn't pivot. "The disinflation wave could be much quicker and...
The Fed's last rate hike will come in January, but stocks will still be under pressure from dismal earnings in 2023, Morgan Stanley strategist says
The Fed could stop hiking rates as soon as January of next year, according to Morgan Stanley's Andrew Sheets. Sheets pointed to evidence of falling inflation, though he noted central bankers would likely keep monitoring the economy after pausing rate hikes. But while investors are hoping a pause could spark...
