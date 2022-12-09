ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CoinTelegraph

BTC price tests $17K on PPI as Bitcoin analysts eye CPI, FOMC catalysts

Bitcoin (BTC) fell on the Dec. 9 Wall Street open as United States economic data appeared to disappoint markets. Attention turns to Bitcoin vs. CPI "big trigger" Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD dipping to come closer to $17,000 after passing the level overnight. The pair reacted...
kitco.com

Back to the futures, gold and silver futures!

Precious metals traders flocked back into gold and silver futures today as the metals exhibited a stellar response to changes in the aggressiveness of the Fed's monetary policy.Market participants continue to react to Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Traders continue to focus on his remarks to slow the pace of upcoming rate hikes.
astaga.com

JP Morgan Says S&P 500 Can Soar Over 10% Today, Bitcoin Too?

At the moment and tomorrow are in all probability a very powerful days of the yr for the Bitcoin and crypto market. At the moment’s launch of the Shopper Worth Index (CPI) will presumably be the key for the approaching weeks and months. At 8:30 ET, the CPI for...
CNBC

Dow has worst week since September as investors look ahead to CPI, Fed meeting

It was a whipsaw week for stocks. The market came under pressure early in the week as investors worried that elevated wage pressure seen in the November jobs report could push the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates to a higher level than expected next year to combat inflation. After a brief mid-week respite, Wall Street closed lower Friday. The.
astaga.com

Bitcoin shrimps add record BTC to their holdings in November

Bitcoin worth plummeting after FTX’s implosion in November offered shrimps – individuals with lower than 1 BTC a chance so as to add to their balances at low costs. In line with new on-chain information monitoring shrimp holdings, the cohort purchased 96.2k extra BTC within the 30 days after FTX collapsed.
astaga.com

Top 5 Cryptocurrency That Crypto Whales Are Buying

Within the extraordinarily unstable cryptocurrency market, there are millions of completely different cryptocurrencies and quite a few new crypto tasks. Fashionable cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and lots of different latest additions are very enticing to cryptocurrency traders. Crypto whales are the market’s dominant figures and might maintain a large quantity of cryptocurrencies for buying and selling.
astaga.com

Bitcoin Volatility Sinks To Multi-Year Lows As Chaotic 2022 Approaches Quiet End

Knowledge exhibits the Bitcoin realized volatility has plunged to multi-year lows this month, implying that the chaotic 2022 is perhaps trying to finish on a extra quiet notice. Bitcoin Quick-Time period Realized Volatility Is Now Lowest Since October 2020. As per the most recent weekly report from Glassnode, BTC has...
kitco.com

Bitcoin Dec. 8 daily chart alert - Bulls, bears in stalemate

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are just slightly up in early U.S. trading Thursday. Prices are still in a sideways and choppy grind. Bulls and bears are now on a level overall near-term technical playing field. The direction in which BC prices break out of the present trading range will very likely be the direction of the next trending price move. Stay tuned right here!
astaga.com

Cardano vs Solana? Investors prefer Metacade (MCADE)

Cardano and Solana are two large names on the planet of crypto as we speak. Many have claimed that they even have the potential to ‘kill’ Ethereum, as they burst onto the scene with some distinctive capabilities whereas additionally supporting decentralised purposes (dApps). Nevertheless, issues have modified in...
astaga.com

Bitcoin NVT Golden Cross Still In “Overbought” Region, Volatility To Follow?

Information reveals the Bitcoin NVT Golden Cross continues to be within the “overbought” area, an indication that there could also be extra volatility to return for the cryptocurrency. Bitcoin NVT Golden Cross Continues To Be At A Excessive Worth. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post,...

