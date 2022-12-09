Read full article on original website
u.today
One Trillion SHIB Moved to Coinbase as Coin Prints Long Green Candle
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
techaiapp.com
XRP Price Bucks Trend As Whales Move Triple Digit Millions
The XRP price is currently bucking the general market trend and is recording a small gain of around 2% over the last 24 hours. What is noticeable are massive movements by whales over the past few hours. The cryptocurrency market is on shaky ground given the macroeconomic headwinds and the...
u.today
SHIB Burn Rate Rises Notably as Another Massive SHIB Amount Gets Destroyed
Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week
During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction
A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Attempted To Collapse Crypto Markets Last Month in Desperate Attempt To Save FTX: Report
Disgraced crypto founder Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly tried to disrupt the digital asset markets in November in a last-ditch effort to save his failing exchange, FTX. In a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report, sources say they saw messages in a Signal group appearing to show Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao telling Bankman-Fried to stop trying to destabilize Tether (USDT), the world’s largest USD-pegged stablecoin.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
Millionaires Are Scooping Up These Two Surprising Cryptos. Should You?
By using publicly available online tools, it's possible to see what the biggest crypto whales are buying right now.
NBC Los Angeles
Bitcoin Family Is Moving More Than $1 Million Into Decentralized Exchanges After Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Disaster
The Bitcoin Family has relocated to Phuket, and they are in the process of moving $1 million in crypto to decentralized exchanges. Currently, the family keeps 73% of its crypto tokens in cold storage. Decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, allow users to retain custody of their coins. Confidence is quickly eroding...
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
dailyhodl.com
ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood Predicts FTX Implosion Will Massively Boost One Crypto Sector
ARK Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood is predicting that the high-profile implosion of FTX will be a boon for one crypto sector. Wood says in a Yahoo! Finance interview that the collapse of FTX and other crypto firms will boost decentralized finance (DeFi) networks. “We do believe DeFi will...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction
A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
altcoinbuzz.io
6 COINS That will CRUSH Every other Crypto in December
What if I told you the key to create generational wealth could come down to just identifying and picking a couple of massive potential crypto coins. See half of the job is already done here!. Because in this article, I will be sharing with you 6 altcoins that are set...
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023
Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
torquenews.com
Tesla Needs Its Model 2 as India's $10,000 EV Sells Like Crazy
Tesla needs its Model 2 vehicles in order to tap into the large market in India. There is a $10,000 affordable EV gaining traction in India and it might gain traction outside of India. India EV Market. A week ago, BYD began selling the Atto 3 in India. They are...
dailyhodl.com
‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
astaga.com
Breaking: Waves Stablecoin USDN Depegs Massively; Is This the End Of It?
USDN Depegs Updates: As the worldwide digital asset market continues to say no after the horrible collapse of FTX, stablecoins are actually feeling the warmth. Information depicts that Algorithmic stablecoins like TRON’s USDD and Waves’ Neutrino USD (USDN) are de-pegging massively. Is USDN in bother?. Algorithmic stablecoins have...
astaga.com
Bitcoin NVT Golden Cross Still In “Overbought” Region, Volatility To Follow?
Information reveals the Bitcoin NVT Golden Cross continues to be within the “overbought” area, an indication that there could also be extra volatility to return for the cryptocurrency. Bitcoin NVT Golden Cross Continues To Be At A Excessive Worth. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post,...
astaga.com
Top 5 Cryptocurrency That Crypto Whales Are Buying
Within the extraordinarily unstable cryptocurrency market, there are millions of completely different cryptocurrencies and quite a few new crypto tasks. Fashionable cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and lots of different latest additions are very enticing to cryptocurrency traders. Crypto whales are the market’s dominant figures and might maintain a large quantity of cryptocurrencies for buying and selling.
torquenews.com
Tesla Won’t Buy Lucid Motors, It Would Probably Have To Be a Non-US Company
Some people may think that Tesla may use the opportunity and buy out Lucid Motors. But, first, I am not sure if Lucid Motors will be bought out, second, I agree with the notion that if Lucid were to be bought out it would probably have to be from a non-US company that does not currently sell in the US.
