This week finds us stuck in the middle. This Sunday serves as a mid-week of Advent in the Christian sub-culture. For Orlando area theme park fans, we find ourselves in the middle weeks of the holiday season. The holiday season looks inescapable for some of us visiting Orlando right now. Thus, for this week’s “Top Three Things” article, I will avoid traditional holiday offerings at Universal Orlando. If you missed a few weeks ago, Universal Orlando does have some excellent holiday food offerings this year. Still, I will depend on “made-up” food holidays.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO