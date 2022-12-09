After Two Years At The Helm, Stacy London Is Shuttering Her Menopause Brand—But Something Bigger May Be On The Horizon

Read full article on original website
Related
netflixjunkie.com
Twitter Slams Kate Middleton as Old Video Resurfaces Proving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Right About Interviews
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are causing havoc in the royal circle with their accusations against the Palace. Sussexes made a big claim in their Netflix show about not being allowed to tell their true story in the United Kingdom. They also revealed how their famous engagement interview from 2017 was like an “orchestrated reality show.”
suggest.com
Sarah Jessica Parker Has A New Side Gig As A Book Publisher, And Her First Book Looks Great
Sarah Jessica Parker is known as a fabulous actress and producer. Perhaps most recognized as playing writer Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and the City, the actress is now turning her attention from portraying a writer to publishing books in real life. That’s right—Parker’s newest role is that of book publisher!
suggest.com
Even Kate Middleton Can’t Wear This Bold Color Anymore
It seems like 21st-century technology has taken yet another victim. Once again, the internet is proving that truly nothing is sacred—not even Kate Middleton’s stunning fashion moment. Here’s why you likely won’t see the Princess of Wales wear this gorgeous color ever again. Prince And Princess...
"That Pretty Much Did It For Me": People Are Sharing The Final Straw That Caused Them To End A Friendship
"They would just immediately launch into their problems. It's all we ever talked about and it was toxic so I ended it."
iheart.com
Amazon's $5 'Thank My Driver' Promotion Reached Its Limit Within 24 Hours
Amazon recently launched a promotion where customers were able to thank their delivery drivers by giving them a $5 tip, courtesy of Amazon. According to Fox 11, the promotion was supposed to go on through December 21st or until they reached 1 million "thank you's." But within 24 hours of the promotion launching, they reached their 1 million "thank you" tips. LOVE THAT! Reaching their goal means that customers won't be pressing that option to give delivery drivers a $5 tip. Amazon has also stated that the "five drivers who received the most 'thank-yous' during this promo will be receiving a $10,000 bonus along with an extra $10,000 to donate to the charity of their choice."
Don’t tell me you’re woke if you do coke
Recently, I’ve started to become obsessed with thinking about the things that young kids will – inevitably – give us a massive amount of s*** for. Ice cream vans, for example. “Let me get this straight: there used to be big white vans that would run their engines all day, belching out fumes next to kids’ playgrounds, and you’d pay them to give us diabetes-inducing processed sugar sticks?!”If I learnt anything from watching millions of Millennials and Gen Zs (fairly, I think) turn the word “boomer” into a slur to decry a generational shrug from their elders, it’s that age...
Amazon’s Latest Gimmick To Attract Shoppers Adds TikTok Flare to Shopping Experience — How It Works
Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Amazon is taking notes from social media giant TikTok with its latest app feature -- Amazon Inspire, an in-app shopping feed. The new feature allows...
suggest.com
Kate Hudson Invented A Cocktail Named For Her Mom And It’s Perfect
The delightful Kate Hudson recently joined Sean Evans for one of his wildly popular “Hot Ones” interviews. While the pair certainly chatted about all things hot wings, Hudson also revealed a special cocktail recipe she recently created in honor of her famous mother, Goldie Hawn. Here’s how to make the signature drink.
Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald Says Black Friday Was the Company’s ‘Biggest Day Ever’
Despite lowering its fourth-quarter earnings guidance on Thursday, Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald told investors on the company’s earnings call yesterday that this holiday season is off to a strong start. “Black Friday was the biggest day ever in our history in terms of revenue and traffic driven by our results in both North America and around the world,” McDonald said. “I’m pleased with our results and performance over the extended Thanksgiving weekend and as we start the holiday season.” Still the Vancouver, British Columbia-based athleisure brand outlined a weak outlook for its upcoming Q4. Lululemon now projects net revenue to be between...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Franchise brands push growth even as the market gets tougher
Technomic's Take: Consumers are far more likely to cite a lack of time in explaining why they dine out than any other reason. Here's what this means for your restaurant. How marketing led McDonald’s out of the pandemic. The burger giant began listening to its customers and applied what...
Comments / 0