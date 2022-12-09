Read full article on original website
Dell Pro Webcam review: zooms in on the right stuff
The Dell Pro Webcam looks unassuming, but its anonymous cylinder casing contains secrets of technical wonders – for a webcam, at least. Intuitive AI auto-framing and incredibly sharp and warm QHD video quality puts it several notches above native laptop/desktop cams, and at a reasonable price point for such a premium piece of kit. The mic is pedestrian, but that's the only tiny drawback here.
Whoa! Disney's AI aging and de-aging tool is mind-blowingly realistic
Making actors look older or younger has been a eternal challenge for movie studios. It used to be achieved through fairly cumbersome and not always convincing prosthetics and makeup effects. That was then largely replaced by time-consuming digital VFX techniques, but it looks like Disney's come up with a game changer.
20-inch folding screen could change MacBooks forever
Apple could be working on a MacBook far larger than the current 16-inch model – a 20.25-inch one is supposedly in development. But don’t picture a standard laptop, as this will supposedly use a folding display. Such a large screen would make the macOS notebook a productivity powerhouse.
Brand new iPad Air (2022) now less than $500 for pre-Xmas deal
If you didn't manage to get that perfect deal over Black Friday, and you're still looking for that Christmas deal to put a smile on someone's face, we've got just the thing for you. Right now you can get the 2022 iPad Air down from $599 to $499 over at Amazon, saving you $100 (opens in new tab).
Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) is on sale at Black Friday discounts of up to $105
For a blazing fast tablet duo with a crazy powerful processor under the hood and quite possibly the greatest jumbo-sized screens in the industry right now, Apple's latest 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros have sure gotten a lot of discounts in a very narrow window of time. We're obviously not...
Forget Apple’s newest iPad — the Galaxy Tab S8 should be your next tablet
For a while now, the tablet industry has been rather boring. That’s not due to the lack of compelling devices, but because of lopsided competition. Apple’s iPads have reigned supreme, and with the arrival of iPadOS, Apple made it clear that it was serious at playing the tablet game.
I'm skipping the iPhone 14 Pro Max for rumored iPhone 15 Ultra — here's why
The iPhone 14 Pro Max is one of the best phones this year, but I'm more excited for an iPhone 15 Ultra with a possible new design, USB-C and periscope zoom camera.
Apple iPad Cyber Monday sales are ending soon: Don't miss on big savings like $300 off the 2021 iPad Pro
Apple's iPad tablets are on sale for Cyber Monday, so this is your last day to save hundreds of dollars on the iPad Mini, Air, and Pro — plus accessories.
Massive $400 off the Surface Pro 8 in unmissable deal
The Surface Pro 8 made a big impression when it was released, offering big improvements on Microsoft's previous device, and with the Surface Pro 9 now out, we're seeing some decent deals. The best of which is this discount, bringing the 128GB SSD model of the Surface Pro 8 down from $1,099.99 to $699.99 over at Best Buy (opens in new tab).
iPhone 15 rumoured to feature seductive MacBook Pro design
IPhone 15 rumours are coming in thick and fast now that the iPhone 14 has been out for, what, a whole two months. From rumours of a titanium iPhone 15 Ultra to an iPhone with USB-C and no buttons, there's plenty of speculation about what Apple will have in store for us next year.
Nolan Standing Desk review: Has a leg (or two) up on the competition
Combining a simple four-legged design with quality materials and deep desktop, the Nolan standing desk surpasses the clunky competition as a modern ergonomic classic. Extra wire storage options will cost you more, on top of an already sizeable price tag, but if you're looking to add a beautiful piece of furniture into your home office, planning to keep it for years to come, the Nolan standing desk is an investment that's worth every penny.
We can't quite believe the design of the limited-edition Xiaomi 12T Pro
Just when we complain that smart phone designs all look the same, along comes something... different. Most phone brands tend to aim for a device that looks sleek, elegant.. or at least new and clean. But Xiaomi's taken a very unusual approach with the launch of a limited-edition version of the Xiaomi 12T Pro.
The best Xencelabs Pen Tablet Medium bundle deals in December 2022
The best Xencelabs Pen Tablet medium bundle deals are pretty easy to find. Well, as long as you use this bespoke page that pulls in all the current live deals on offer. The Xencelabs Pen Tablet was released in early 2021, created by ex-Wacom employees, and it comes with two styluses and a Quick Key device, giving you more buttons and a dial. This means you've got up to 40 programable shortcuts at your fingertips. But what should all this cost?
The best iPhone 14 Plus cases in December 2022
If you've bought yourself an iPhone 14 Plus, you'll be wanting some heavy-duty iPhone 14 Plus case... or maybe you're happy with a slight scratch protection, and you just want some nice gilding of your new beautiful smart phone. Whatever you're looking for, this buying guide will help you find the right iPhone 14 Plus case for you.
Apple’s 2022 iPad Air is now available for just $500
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon’s latest deals will help you score great savings on the newest iteration of Apple’s iPad Air, as it is now available for $500 after receiving a 17 percent discount on its 64GB storage model. This fantastic iPad is one of the most potent options on the market, and its recent $99 discount makes it one of the most attractive options for those interested in picking up a new tablet.
AI reveals what famous artists' paintings might look like today
Text-to-image AI art generators have a lot to answer for. They've been generating a huge amount of controversy in recent months for their ability to mimic the style of famous artists based on nothing but a short text prompt, but here's one project that's put the cutting-edge creative tech to work for a good cause.
Apple fans are arguing about the best and worst products of 2022
Now that December is here, we can be pretty sure we've seen every new Apple product of 2022. Short of the company deciding to go all Father Christmas on us, it's unlikely we're unlikely to get anything else this year – which means fans are now casting a critical eye over the last 12 months.
Free iPad, Apple Watch, and Beats if you upgrade to a 5G iPhone
The clock is ticking on what might be the best holiday deal yet: You can get an iPad, an Apple Watch SE, and Beats Fit Pro earbuds for free when you upgrade to a 5G iPhone (the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, and up) and sign up for a Verizon 5G phone plan.
Sony A7S III review: a perfect match for content creators
The Sony A7S III is a full-frame, mirrorless camera with UHD 4K capabilities, with a heavy focus on video, making it the perfect match for content creators. This camera is lightweight, compact and easy to use right out of the box. It has a fully articulating screen making it easy to frame your shots and ideal if you’re a vlogger, a touch display and a full-sized HDMI port built into the chassis. Whether you’re a photographer or video creator, if you’re looking for a camera that can offer high pixels and excellent low-light performance, you’ll love the Sony A7S III.
New Apple logo revives iconic colours for major store launch
The Apple logo is one of the most recognisable designs in tech thanks to its exemplary elegance and simplicity. It's so memorable, in fact, that the brand can play with references to previous iterations in a way that everyone immediately recognises. That's the case in a new logo design revealed...
