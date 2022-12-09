Read full article on original website
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Catchers Sean Murphy and William Contreras have both been traded... in the same deal
Things seemed to be going along a bit slowly in baseball’s offseason Hot Stove and then news broke Monday afternoon of the trade of two catchers. First, Sean Murphy of the A’s:. Hmm, I thought, don’t the Braves already have a couple of pretty good catchers?. They...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks looks for the light
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. A journeyman southpaw signed. Oh baby! That’s all the...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
BCB After Dark: Missed opportunities?
Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the late-night after party for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. We’re so glad that you stopping in this evening. Come in out of the cold and join us in some holiday season cheer. There’s a fire roaring and there are still a few good tables available. Let us know if we can do anything for you. The drinks are flowing, if you brought your own beverage.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs historical sleuthing: Barry Bonds tagged out by Joe Girardi edition
Joe Girardi #7 of the Chicago Cubs tags out Barry Bonds #24 of the Pittsburgh Pirates during a Major League Baseball game circa 1992 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. That narrows it down a bit. The Pirates played nine games at Wrigley Field in 1992. Given that both players in this photo are wearing long sleeves, I suspected April, but a first quick scan of the April 1992 boxscores didn’t find it.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs historical sleuthing: A pitcher on the basepaths edition
Second baseman Robby Thompson of the San Francisco Giants throws the ball as a player for the Chicago Cubs sits on the ground near the base bag. Well, yes. The “player for the Chicago Cubs” does appear to be sitting on the ground, but obviously that’s not his intention, the runner is sliding in what is a clear attempt to break up a double play. It’s further obvious that’s a pitcher, because back in the day, pitchers wore jackets on the basepaths. Ostensibly this was to keep their arms warm.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks’ clarity begins at home
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Oh the free agent and trade market is booming....
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Tom Ricketts said ‘spend.’ Crane Kenney said the Cubs aren’t done spending. Time to spend, Jed Hoyer
Okay, I admit it. That’s kind of a clickbaity headline. And as you know, I have often preached patience to those who say, “Why aren’t the Cubs signing anyone RIGHTFREAKINGNOW?”. And in fact, the Cubs have spent some money this offseason — $17.5 million on Cody Bellinger...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Should the Cubs trade for Javier Báez?
Unpopular opinion: The Cubs should make a trade with the Tigers and reunite with Javier Báez. The Cubs are in the market for a shortstop. So far, two big-name shortstops on the free-agent market have signed (Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts) and two remain (Dansby Swanson and Carlos Correa). The Cubs have been linked to both Swanson and Correa, but as of now, no action.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Baseball America announces their Top 10 Cubs prospects
Baseball America, the oldest and most-respected of the now-numerous publications offering prospect lists, announced their picks for the top ten Cubs prospects heading into the 2023 season. To no one’s surprise, outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong tops their list. A fan favorite also slides into the top ten at number four.
