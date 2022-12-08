ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

cbs17

Durham Schools replacing school bus app for parents

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools announced on Thursday that it will replace a bus tracking app parents use to keep track of their children. Here Comes the Bus tracking app will be replaced on January 1 and will be replaced by Parent Portal, school officials said. The...
cbs17

Raleigh Chick-fil-A workers help extinguish car fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car caught on fire at a new Chick-fil-A in Raleigh Saturday evening and employees helped extinguish the flames. A car caught on fire shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the Chick-fil-A located on Six Forks and Wake Forest roads, an employee confirmed to CBS 17.
RALEIGH, NC
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Durham, NC

Durham is a vibrant city in North Carolina that uses its rich history as a significant factor in its current development. Located in Durham County, in the east-central part of the Piedmont region, Durham is one of the best places in North Carolina. Also called the Bull City, Durham takes...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Woman-owned Raleigh gift shop has a charitable mission

It's been more than a year since Erica Heilmann sold her house in Cary and moved to downtown Raleigh to open an eclectic gift shop with a special mission. It's been more than a year since Erica Heilmann sold her house in Cary and moved to downtown Raleigh to open an eclectic gift shop with a special mission.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Car crashes into parked car, catches fire

GARNER, N.C. — A car hit a parked car then caught fire Sunday morning in Raleigh. According to the Raleigh Police Department, the crash occurred around 4 a.m. near a home on Muxbere Way near Jones Sausage Road and Rock Quarry Road. The car that crashed then caught fire,...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Man charged in Greensboro bank robberies: records

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man suspected in pair of bank robberies is facing several charges, according to Guilford County Sheriff’s Office records. At around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 308 Pisgah Church Road after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect left the bank with […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Man killed in shooting at Durham apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. — A man died Saturday following a shooting at a Durham apartment complex. After 3 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the Colonial Townhouse Apartments on Chapel Hill Road, where police responded to a report of a shooting. A man was taken to a...
DURHAM, NC

