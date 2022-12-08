Read full article on original website
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Staying Safe While Walking in the Dark: Tips for Cary, NC ResidentsJames TulianoCary, NC
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with studentsEdy ZooWake County, NC
Black Bears Have Been Spotted in Cary - Here’s What To Do if You Encounter OneJames TulianoCary, NC
4 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Raleigh and Durham Neighborhood Safety Tracker
How safe is your neighborhood in Raleigh or Durham? This searchable tracker and map show where different types of major crimes are happening and the trends over time.
cbs17
Durham Schools replacing school bus app for parents
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools announced on Thursday that it will replace a bus tracking app parents use to keep track of their children. Here Comes the Bus tracking app will be replaced on January 1 and will be replaced by Parent Portal, school officials said. The...
High-end car theft in Raleigh may have Charlotte connection, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities in Raleigh are investigating a high-end car theft that may have connections to Charlotte, officials say. According to investigators, a group of eight people broke into a car dealership and pried open a key box. In just 15 minutes, they drove away with $600,000 worth...
WRAL
8 cars broken into at Creedmoor apartments, police looking for 2 men
CREEDMOOR, N.C. — The Creedmoor Police Department is searching for two men after cars were broken into last week. According to police, eight cars were broken into at the Holly Creek Apartments on North Main Street between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. All the cars were unlocked.
cbs17
Thousands gather to show support for pickup truck driver, victim in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade incident
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday evening at least two thousand people gathered to remember a girl who died after an incident involving a pickup truck pulling a float at the Raleigh Christmas Parade last month — but also to show support for the driver of that truck, Landen Glass who is facing multiple charges.
cbs17
Raleigh Chick-fil-A workers help extinguish car fire
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car caught on fire at a new Chick-fil-A in Raleigh Saturday evening and employees helped extinguish the flames. A car caught on fire shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the Chick-fil-A located on Six Forks and Wake Forest roads, an employee confirmed to CBS 17.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Durham, NC
Durham is a vibrant city in North Carolina that uses its rich history as a significant factor in its current development. Located in Durham County, in the east-central part of the Piedmont region, Durham is one of the best places in North Carolina. Also called the Bull City, Durham takes...
'Now I've hit a man.' Driver shaken up after striking pedestrian in Johnston County
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — WRAL News spoke to the driver who hit a man early Monday morning. The crash occurred around 1 a.m. on N.C. Highway 210, outside of Smithfield. The driver hit a pedestrian who had been walking in the road. The person who was hit was transported to WakeMed with what appeared to be serious injuries.
WRAL
Woman-owned Raleigh gift shop has a charitable mission
It's been more than a year since Erica Heilmann sold her house in Cary and moved to downtown Raleigh to open an eclectic gift shop with a special mission. It's been more than a year since Erica Heilmann sold her house in Cary and moved to downtown Raleigh to open an eclectic gift shop with a special mission.
'Most wonderful thing': Black Santa arrives a few weeks early at Southeast Raleigh holiday event
Joy filled Raleigh's Roberts Community Center as kids and their families enjoyed an early holiday celebration.
Duke Energy: More than 1,500 without power in Durham after crash
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke Energy's website reports more than 1,500 customers are without power in Durham after a vehicle damaged power equipment. The crash and outage were reported Sunday around 9 a.m. At 10 a.m., 1,549 customers were without power. The outage was in northwest Durham, impacting the American...
RALEIGH, N.C. - The Wake County Public School System has had to deal with a serious issue. One of their teachers has been arrested and charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with students. Rachel Ainsley Beahn, a 20-year-old Raleigh resident, was hired as a substitute teacher in May 2021.
12-year-old fired gun at North Carolina middle school, sheriff’s office says
The Sheriff's Office obtained a secure custody order for the 12-year-old and juvenile petitions were filed after Fuquay-Varina Middle School was placed on a code red lockdown after a student fired a gun at a window on Thursday morning.
List of restaurants and grocery stores offering dine-in and to-go Christmas meals
Many Triangle restaurants and grocery stores are offering special menus for dine-in and entire to-go meals for Christmas this year. Make your reservations now or pre-order soon for pick-up by Christmas Eve. This list will continue to grow as we get closer to Christmas. These meals and offers are only...
WRAL
Car crashes into parked car, catches fire
GARNER, N.C. — A car hit a parked car then caught fire Sunday morning in Raleigh. According to the Raleigh Police Department, the crash occurred around 4 a.m. near a home on Muxbere Way near Jones Sausage Road and Rock Quarry Road. The car that crashed then caught fire,...
Wake County stores among 70 fined for ‘excessive errors’ and overcharging NC customers in third quarter of 2022
As shoppers continue to check off their holiday shopping lists, a new list has been released — citing 70 stores across 38 counties in North Carolina for price-scanner errors and overcharging.
1 person killed in early morning shooting in Durham
One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Durham Saturday.
Caught on cam: Thieves drive over $600,000 in stolen cars right off a dealership lot in NC
LILLINGTON, N.C. — Ten vehicles were stolen from the John Hiester Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram store of Lillington early Friday morning. One-by-one, these expensive high-end cars were driven off a dealership lot by thieves. The elaborate plot was captured on security cameras, showing multiple individuals breaking into vehicles around...
Man charged in Greensboro bank robberies: records
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man suspected in pair of bank robberies is facing several charges, according to Guilford County Sheriff’s Office records. At around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 308 Pisgah Church Road after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect left the bank with […]
Man killed in shooting at Durham apartment complex
DURHAM, N.C. — A man died Saturday following a shooting at a Durham apartment complex. After 3 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the Colonial Townhouse Apartments on Chapel Hill Road, where police responded to a report of a shooting. A man was taken to a...
