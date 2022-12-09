Browns fans’ confidence rises to 55%; fans think Deshaun Watson will be a little better against Bengals

Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Minor Temperature Changes in Cleveland, Ohio; Weather Stays WarmerBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, OH
How the Magic and Wonder of Nela Park's Christmas Lights Stirs Fond Childhood MemoriesTMannCleveland, OH
Looking for Pies in Ohio? You Should Check Out the Pies from This Bakery in AmherstIsla ChiuAmherst, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Rob Gronkowski Today
A lot of people rank the Dallas Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender right now. Former all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski is not one of them though and he has the Cowboys fanbase fuming. Appearing on FOX NFL Sunday, Gronkowski declared that the Cowboys might be "pretenders" this season and...
Steelers LB T.J. Watt says everyone in the stadium knew Ravens would run the ball
You often hear coaches use the phrase, “take what the defense gives you” but on Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens offense took what it wanted against the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. Despite being down to the team’s third-string quarterback, an undrafted rookie and zero threat to throw the football, the...
Chiefs receive excellent news overnight
Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs likely went to bed last night not knowing if one of their best players would play on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Luckily for them, they got some excellent news overnight that should make everyone stop worrying. Left guard Joe Thuney has missed the...
Check out the illegal play that put Steelers QB Kenny Pickett out of the game
At first viewing, the tackle that Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith put on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was brutal. Upon further review it was illegal and a case could be made it was a dirty play altogether. Smith slung Pickett down early in the Steelers loss to the Ravens,...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson Talks Progress Made in Second Game Back Against Bengals
Deshaun Watson himself believes that he made progress from his first to second game with the Cleveland Browns.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky on his performance: 'Great to be back out there with the guys'
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky came in for an injured Kenny Pickett on Sunday but was unable to lead the Steelers past the Baltimore Ravens. A big part of that was due to the three interceptions Trubisky threw. But surprisingly, after the game, Trubisky was pretty upbeat after the game...
Browns' Kevin Stefanski roasted for Jacoby Brissett fourth-down play call by NFL Twitter
Kevin Stefanski is known for being aggressive when it comes to fourth-down decisions, but he took it to another level in the Browns' Week 14 game against the Bengals. The Browns were facing a fourth-and-1 on the Cincinnati 25-yard line in the first quarter. The game was scoreless, but Stefanski still opted to go for it.
Can The Cleveland Browns Trade Denzel Ward?
When Denzel Ward was extended by the Cleveland Browns' front office with a deal worth $20.1m a year they likely expected to see him continue as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL for years to come. Instead, we have seen poor play at best in 2022. This has led to several people asking me; "Can they trade Ward this offseason and how does that work with the salary cap?" Let's have a look. It is important to remember Ward hasn't even started on the 'new years' in his deal yet, 2022 is just his 5th-year option.
Bengals let Joe Burrow cook by changing offense and he's in MVP race
The Cincinnati Bengals let Joe Burrow cook. That’s the theme as the team enters the critical stretch of the season with the playoffs and AFC North at stake. Entering Week 14, Burrow has played at an MVP level with and without Ja’Marr Chase. And some of that has...
Joe Burrow's newfound freedom might have saved the Bengals' season
The 2022 Cincinnati Bengals started their season with a 2-2 record through their first four games as they looked to defend their AFC championship title. They ranked seventh in Offensive DVOA — not terrible, but you could tell that things weren’t quite right. Then, in Week 5, things...
Panthers Interim Coach Steve Wilks Calls Ownership Out For Trying To Tank The Season
How Was Gracie Hunt Not Cold In This Week's Chiefs Sideline Outfit?. They beat the Seahawks yesterday in Seattle. They beat the Broncos the game before that AT HOME IN CAROLINA which is clearly where he is speaking from. That video is 2 weeks old. 19 hours. Eh, he probably...
Baker Mayfield on Ben Skowronek's clutch catch: 'That's a guy I'm gonna trust'
Ben Skowronek had played 30 regular-season and postseason games in his career prior to last week’s win over the Raiders, but he never put up numbers like the ones he had against Las Vegas. And oddly enough, he was playing with a quarterback who had never thrown him a pass in a game before.
Steve Wilks-led Panthers suddenly surging, in control of their playoff fate following upset win in Seattle
While Jeff Saturday's hiring in Indianapolis has garnered significantly more buzz, Steve Wilks' performance as the Panthers' interim head coach is starting to generate more attention over the past several weeks. Carolina improved to 4-4 under Wilks following Sunday's upset win in Seattle. The win moved the Panthers to 5-8 after a 2-7 start to the season.
AFC Playoff Picture: Where Chiefs stand after Week 14
The good news for the Kansas City Chiefs is that they didn’t drop any lower in the AFC this past weekend, and they eliminated the Denver Broncos from playoff contention. The bad news for K.C. is that the Buffalo Bills won, keeping the Chiefs away from the No. 1 seed.
This Is What Josh Bell Had To Say After Signing Contract With The Guardians
The organization made the two-year contract official on Monday afternoon with a press conference shortly afterward. There was a lot to like about what Bell had to say about joining the Guardians. He commented on the Guardians' unexpected success during the 2022 season and what it means to be able...
