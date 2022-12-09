ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns fans’ confidence rises to 55%; fans think Deshaun Watson will be a little better against Bengals

By Chris Pokorny
Dawgs By Nature
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Rob Gronkowski Today

A lot of people rank the Dallas Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender right now. Former all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski is not one of them though and he has the Cowboys fanbase fuming. Appearing on FOX NFL Sunday, Gronkowski declared that the Cowboys might be "pretenders" this season and...
atozsports.com

Chiefs receive excellent news overnight

Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs likely went to bed last night not knowing if one of their best players would play on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Luckily for them, they got some excellent news overnight that should make everyone stop worrying. Left guard Joe Thuney has missed the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
247Sports

Can The Cleveland Browns Trade Denzel Ward?

When Denzel Ward was extended by the Cleveland Browns' front office with a deal worth $20.1m a year they likely expected to see him continue as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL for years to come. Instead, we have seen poor play at best in 2022. This has led to several people asking me; "Can they trade Ward this offseason and how does that work with the salary cap?" Let's have a look. It is important to remember Ward hasn't even started on the 'new years' in his deal yet, 2022 is just his 5th-year option.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Steve Wilks-led Panthers suddenly surging, in control of their playoff fate following upset win in Seattle

While Jeff Saturday's hiring in Indianapolis has garnered significantly more buzz, Steve Wilks' performance as the Panthers' interim head coach is starting to generate more attention over the past several weeks. Carolina improved to 4-4 under Wilks following Sunday's upset win in Seattle. The win moved the Panthers to 5-8 after a 2-7 start to the season.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy