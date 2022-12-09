Read full article on original website
Shreveport Man Arrested for Abusing Girlfriend and Shooting Dog
A Shreveport man was arrested after he beat up his pregnant girlfriend and shot her dog to death. On Saturday, September 10, at 1:47 a.m. the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 10400 block of E. Kings Hwy. The victim reported her boyfriend and father of her child, Kevin McKeaver Jr., 21, as a suspect. During the incident, McKeaver shoved the pregnant victim in a bathroom cabinet, struck her in the face, and pulled hair from her head. McKeaver then went to a bedroom and grabbed a pistol before he left the residence. As he walked through the living room to leave, he shot the victim’s dog to death while it was locked in its kennel. McKeaver had left the residence before deputies arrived.
Louisiana man accused of beating pregnant girlfriend, shooting dog
A Shreveport man is behind bars, accused of beating up his pregnant girlfriend and shooting her dog to death.
Shreveport men sought in separate crimes of rape, domestic violence
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have issued arrest warrants for two men wanted in separate crimes of rape and domestic violence. Shamichael Sabbath, 24, is wanted for aggravated battery, battery of a dating partner with serious bodily injury and battery of a dating partner with child endangerment. Police say Sabbath...
Shreveport Police Involved in Hours-Long Standoff (UPDATE)
(UPDATE): Police were able to enter the home, only to find that there was nobody inside. Shreveport Police were called Sunday (12-11-22) evening to a home off of Pines Road and Border Lane in regard to a domestic issue. Upon arrival, Police were notified that an occupant in the home...
Shreveport Armed Robbery Suspect Facing Decades in Prison
A Shreveport man who committed two armed robberies and then led police on a high-speed chase through central Shreveport faces more than 200 years in prison following his conviction in Caddo District Court. Kenyon Lee Dunams, 32, faces a prison term of at least 10 years and up to 99...
SPD identifies suspect wanted in W. Shreveport standoff
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have identified the man wanted in connection with a domestic incident that led to a brief hostage situation and standoff overnight Sunday in West Shreveport. Police say 28-year-old O.B. Washington locked himself inside a home on Border Lane just off of Pines Road just...
Hours-long standoff in Bossier City ends with suspect in custody
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A four-hour long standoff with an armed man ended peacefully early Monday morning due to the efforts of Bossier City Police and Fire Departments, the city said Monday in a news release. At approximately 2 a.m., BCPD dispatch received a call from a concerned resident at...
Missing Shreveport man found dead
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man reported missing almost two weeks ago was found dead Monday in the Parkview neighborhood south of the main U.S. Post office. Leo Johnson, 48, of the 5900 block of Attaway Street, was found by a passerby just after 11 a.m. near a recycling center in the 2400 block of Bell Street. That's south off Texas Avenue near the postal facility and St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Shreveport woman killed in head-on crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman was killed in a head-on crash that injured another person southwest of Shreveport on Monday morning. Deputies say around 7:00 a.m., a Chevrolet Tahoe was heading west on Buncombe Rd. and crossed over the center line at the Hwy 169 intersection. The Tahoe struck a Chevrolet Equinox heading in the opposite direction head-on.
Body found in Shreveport identified as missing man
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office says the body found late Monday morning in a neighborhood south of Shreveport's main post office is a man reported missing nearly two weeks ago.
Minden police stop man for speeding, find weapon used in crime
Minden police have arrested a man and removed a dangerous weapon off the streets. Z’yon Crawford of Minden was stopped on Interstate 20 eastbound at mile marker 48 around 6 p.m. Wednesday. According to Police Chief-Elect Jared McIver, Det. Shane Griffith and Off. Ben Sparks stopped Crawford for speeding.
Eleanor Bowles, 77, stabbed to death at her home during car robbery: Atlanta police
(ATLANTA) -- Atlanta police are searching for the suspect who fatally stabbed 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles in her home's garage. It appeared Bowles interrupted the suspect's robbery of her 2021 Lexus RX350 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Atlanta Police Lt. Germain Dearlove said at a news conference. She lived in a gated community, according to ABC Atlanta affiliate WSB-TV.
Skeletal remains found in Panola County identified as missing woman from 2019
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Panola County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday, that skeletal remains found by a work crew in July have been identified as a woman who has been missing since 2019. Sheriff Cutter Clinton said the remains were identified as Lauren Elizabeth Thompson who went missing from the Rock Hill community […]
Shreveport man pleads guilty to felony highway obstruction
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man who fled from state troopers following a traffic stop and created potentially life-threatening public safety hazards pleaded guilty Thursday in Caddo District Court. The jury trial of Laderrius Lewis, 34, was just about to begin in District Judge Donald Hathaway's court when he changed...
Three Louisiana Men Face Multiple Charges After One Allegedly Hit a Coworker with a Hammer and Others Punched and Kicked Him
Three Louisiana Men Face Multiple Charges After One Allegedly Hit a Coworker with a Hammer and Others Punched and Kicked Him. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on December 7, 2022, that a Shreveport, Louisiana man now faces two additional counts after deputies arrested him for hitting a coworker in the head with a hammer.
Police: Foul play not suspected in fatal shooting at south Shreveport hotel
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say foul play is not suspected in a fatal shooting at a hotel in south Shreveport late Friday morning. According to emergency dispatch records, police responded to a call reporting a shooting at the Comfort Inn on Healthplex Drive just after 11 a.m. Friday. The coroner was called to the scene a short time later.
Shreveport Mother Arrested for Failing to Report Missing Child
Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Shreveport woman for failure to report her son missing. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 41-year-old Stephanie Horache reported her teenage son missing three days after he ran away from home. The child was found on Monday, Dec. 5 and Horache was issued a summons to appear in court.
Family & friends remember La’Keia Rawls 11 years after death
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This year makes 11 years since the passing of La’Keia Rawls. She was the victim of the first Shreveport homicide of 2012. [RELATED: Charges upgraded in Shreveport’s first homicide of 2012]. “She was always there for me. If she was there making me tough...
Fatal crash claims life of Coushatta man
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a man is dead after a one-vehicle crash that happened just before 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. The incident occurred on U.S. Highway 371, just north of La. Highway 531. Officials say Paul Born, 57, was driving a 2023 Chevrolet...
Shreveport Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Weapons Charges
A felon convicted earlier this year of numerous weapons charges pleaded guilty Thursday, November 30, 2022 to being a multiple offender and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Issac Denzel Watson of Caddo Parish, who fired an automatic weapon into the air and terrorized a crowd at his sister's...
