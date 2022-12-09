ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Man Arrested for Abusing Girlfriend and Shooting Dog

A Shreveport man was arrested after he beat up his pregnant girlfriend and shot her dog to death. On Saturday, September 10, at 1:47 a.m. the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 10400 block of E. Kings Hwy. The victim reported her boyfriend and father of her child, Kevin McKeaver Jr., 21, as a suspect. During the incident, McKeaver shoved the pregnant victim in a bathroom cabinet, struck her in the face, and pulled hair from her head. McKeaver then went to a bedroom and grabbed a pistol before he left the residence. As he walked through the living room to leave, he shot the victim’s dog to death while it was locked in its kennel. McKeaver had left the residence before deputies arrived.
KTBS

Shreveport men sought in separate crimes of rape, domestic violence

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have issued arrest warrants for two men wanted in separate crimes of rape and domestic violence. Shamichael Sabbath, 24, is wanted for aggravated battery, battery of a dating partner with serious bodily injury and battery of a dating partner with child endangerment. Police say Sabbath...
ktalnews.com

SPD identifies suspect wanted in W. Shreveport standoff

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have identified the man wanted in connection with a domestic incident that led to a brief hostage situation and standoff overnight Sunday in West Shreveport. Police say 28-year-old O.B. Washington locked himself inside a home on Border Lane just off of Pines Road just...
KTBS

Missing Shreveport man found dead

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man reported missing almost two weeks ago was found dead Monday in the Parkview neighborhood south of the main U.S. Post office. Leo Johnson, 48, of the 5900 block of Attaway Street, was found by a passerby just after 11 a.m. near a recycling center in the 2400 block of Bell Street. That's south off Texas Avenue near the postal facility and St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
ktalnews.com

Shreveport woman killed in head-on crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman was killed in a head-on crash that injured another person southwest of Shreveport on Monday morning. Deputies say around 7:00 a.m., a Chevrolet Tahoe was heading west on Buncombe Rd. and crossed over the center line at the Hwy 169 intersection. The Tahoe struck a Chevrolet Equinox heading in the opposite direction head-on.
KTBS

Minden police stop man for speeding, find weapon used in crime

Minden police have arrested a man and removed a dangerous weapon off the streets. Z’yon Crawford of Minden was stopped on Interstate 20 eastbound at mile marker 48 around 6 p.m. Wednesday. According to Police Chief-Elect Jared McIver, Det. Shane Griffith and Off. Ben Sparks stopped Crawford for speeding.
ktbb.com

Eleanor Bowles, 77, stabbed to death at her home during car robbery: Atlanta police

(ATLANTA) -- Atlanta police are searching for the suspect who fatally stabbed 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles in her home's garage. It appeared Bowles interrupted the suspect's robbery of her 2021 Lexus RX350 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Atlanta Police Lt. Germain Dearlove said at a news conference. She lived in a gated community, according to ABC Atlanta affiliate WSB-TV.
KTBS

Shreveport man pleads guilty to felony highway obstruction

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man who fled from state troopers following a traffic stop and created potentially life-threatening public safety hazards pleaded guilty Thursday in Caddo District Court. The jury trial of Laderrius Lewis, 34, was just about to begin in District Judge Donald Hathaway's court when he changed...
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Louisiana Men Face Multiple Charges After One Allegedly Hit a Coworker with a Hammer and Others Punched and Kicked Him

Three Louisiana Men Face Multiple Charges After One Allegedly Hit a Coworker with a Hammer and Others Punched and Kicked Him. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on December 7, 2022, that a Shreveport, Louisiana man now faces two additional counts after deputies arrested him for hitting a coworker in the head with a hammer.
ktalnews.com

Police: Foul play not suspected in fatal shooting at south Shreveport hotel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say foul play is not suspected in a fatal shooting at a hotel in south Shreveport late Friday morning. According to emergency dispatch records, police responded to a call reporting a shooting at the Comfort Inn on Healthplex Drive just after 11 a.m. Friday. The coroner was called to the scene a short time later.
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Mother Arrested for Failing to Report Missing Child

Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Shreveport woman for failure to report her son missing. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 41-year-old Stephanie Horache reported her teenage son missing three days after he ran away from home. The child was found on Monday, Dec. 5 and Horache was issued a summons to appear in court.
KSLA

Family & friends remember La’Keia Rawls 11 years after death

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This year makes 11 years since the passing of La’Keia Rawls. She was the victim of the first Shreveport homicide of 2012. [RELATED: Charges upgraded in Shreveport’s first homicide of 2012]. “She was always there for me. If she was there making me tough...
KSLA

Fatal crash claims life of Coushatta man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a man is dead after a one-vehicle crash that happened just before 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. The incident occurred on U.S. Highway 371, just north of La. Highway 531. Officials say Paul Born, 57, was driving a 2023 Chevrolet...
Kiss Country 93.7

Kiss Country 93.7

ABOUT

Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

