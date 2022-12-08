TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Some local college students preparing for their finals took a moment from their studies today to enjoy some holiday cheer. The St. Mary-of-the-Woods College Equine Department hosted its annual holiday ride. The Equine Department decorated their horses and rode around campus. They stopped at each building where they sang carols for students and staff. College provost Janet Clark says it’s something the campus looks forward to every year.

