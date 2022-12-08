Read full article on original website
St. Mary-of-the-Woods hosts holiday ride
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Some local college students preparing for their finals took a moment from their studies today to enjoy some holiday cheer. The St. Mary-of-the-Woods College Equine Department hosted its annual holiday ride. The Equine Department decorated their horses and rode around campus. They stopped at each building where they sang carols for students and staff. College provost Janet Clark says it’s something the campus looks forward to every year.
Indiana State hosts 2022 winter commencement
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Hundreds of families celebrated a day years in the making as Indiana State hosted its 2022 winter commencement ceremony at the Hulman Center on Saturday. Over 500 students received their undergraduate degrees. Nursing graduate Dahnie Bridge said it’s something she’s been looking forward to since...
Terre Haute Children’s Museum hosts Winter Jubilee
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute Children’s Museum hosted its Winter Jubilee. This is the first time that they have been able to host this since before the pandemic began. The event is a father-daughter type event that includes a dance, museum exhibit tours among other...
3 Indiana counties can expect a change in income tax rates
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Department of Revenue, starting Jan. 1, 2023, three counties in Indiana can expect changes to their income tax rates. Greene County: 0.0215 (increased from 0.0195) Montgomery County: 0.0265 (increased from 0.023) Perry County: 0.014 (decreased from 0.0181) The elected county officials...
Avian flu detected in Daviess County
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, a commercial flock of turkeys in Daviess County tested presumptive-positive for avian flu. The site impacted has 11,394 turkeys and will be placed in quarantine. Samples will be tested at the national USDA laboratory in...
Emergency incident closes SR 59 in Clay City overnight
CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An emergency incident closed a portion of SR 59 in Clay City late Monday night. It happened on SR 59, somewhere between County Roads 350 S and 400 S, according to crews on the scene, who declined to release the exact nature of the emergency.
