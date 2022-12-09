A Shreveport man was arrested after he beat up his pregnant girlfriend and shot her dog to death. On Saturday, September 10, at 1:47 a.m. the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 10400 block of E. Kings Hwy. The victim reported her boyfriend and father of her child, Kevin McKeaver Jr., 21, as a suspect. During the incident, McKeaver shoved the pregnant victim in a bathroom cabinet, struck her in the face, and pulled hair from her head. McKeaver then went to a bedroom and grabbed a pistol before he left the residence. As he walked through the living room to leave, he shot the victim’s dog to death while it was locked in its kennel. McKeaver had left the residence before deputies arrived.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO