Shreveport Man Arrested for Abusing Girlfriend and Shooting Dog
A Shreveport man was arrested after he beat up his pregnant girlfriend and shot her dog to death. On Saturday, September 10, at 1:47 a.m. the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 10400 block of E. Kings Hwy. The victim reported her boyfriend and father of her child, Kevin McKeaver Jr., 21, as a suspect. During the incident, McKeaver shoved the pregnant victim in a bathroom cabinet, struck her in the face, and pulled hair from her head. McKeaver then went to a bedroom and grabbed a pistol before he left the residence. As he walked through the living room to leave, he shot the victim’s dog to death while it was locked in its kennel. McKeaver had left the residence before deputies arrived.
Shreveport Police Involved in Hours-Long Standoff (UPDATE)
(UPDATE): Police were able to enter the home, only to find that there was nobody inside. Shreveport Police were called Sunday (12-11-22) evening to a home off of Pines Road and Border Lane in regard to a domestic issue. Upon arrival, Police were notified that an occupant in the home...
Deadly Crash on Buncombe Road
Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a major crash just after 7A Monday morning. One woman died, and another was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. According to the deputies' report, a Chevrolet Tahoe traveling west crossed over the center dividing line into the opposing lane of traffic...
Shreveport Man Found Guilty for Waving Gun During Road Rage Incident
A Shreveport man who pulled a gun on another driver after a parking lot incident last spring was convicted in Caddo District Court of attempted aggravated assault with a firearm. Ozzie Washington, 46, was found guilty by the unanimous vote of the three-man, three-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway...
Coushatta Man Killed in Crash in Webster Parish
Tragedy in Webster Parish where a crash near Heflin has claimed the life of a Coushatta man. State Police say the wreck happened just before 6am on Friday morning on US Highway 371 just north of LA Highway 531. Troop G responded to the crash and determined a 2023 Chevrolet...
Shocking Picture Of Massive Storm That Passed From ETX Into Shreveport
Texas and Louisiana experienced a day that is being described by national media as a "tornado outbreak". Though not everything has been confirmed, there have been plenty of reports of tornadoes from the DFW area through the Shreveport and Bossier areas. Radar indicated, radar confirmed, storm spotter confirmed, and so on. There are damage reports now, especially in the Keachi and Waskom areas.
Shreveport Mother Arrested for Failing to Report Missing Child
Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Shreveport woman for failure to report her son missing. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 41-year-old Stephanie Horache reported her teenage son missing three days after he ran away from home. The child was found on Monday, Dec. 5 and Horache was issued a summons to appear in court.
Shreveport’s Grub Burger Shuts Down For Good
Grub Burger a Local Burger Joint Has Closed Its Doors. Grub Burger has been a popular Shreveport dining spot. Who doesn't love a boozy milkshake? Unfortunately, Grub Burger is gone. Some of us knew there was change coming for the burger spot, but we didn't now the change was coming so fast.
Shreveport Man Who Attacked Coworker with Hammer Faces Additional Charges
Three men were arrested back on September 15th after Caddo Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to a call at a business in the 9100 block of Youree Drive about a battery. Deputies discovered a victim had been attacked and struck in the back of the head with a hammer several times.
Shreveport Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Weapons Charges
A felon convicted earlier this year of numerous weapons charges pleaded guilty Thursday, November 30, 2022 to being a multiple offender and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Issac Denzel Watson of Caddo Parish, who fired an automatic weapon into the air and terrorized a crowd at his sister's...
Shreveport Rapper Found Guilty of I-49 Murder
The internet rapper known as Auto-Tray has been found guilty of murder in Caddo Parish. It took a jury just 45 minutes to find 22-year-old Traveion Fields guilty of murder. The jury also found Fields, who performed online under the name Auto-Tray, guilty of Aggravated Battery. Fields was found guilty...
Street Lights Get Repaired on I-20 in Shreveport
I have some great news to report today. The street lights on I-20 in front of the Fairgrounds and Independence Stadium are now back on!!. As you know, I have been griping about this for years. For some reason, Shreveport can not seem to keep the lights on. Some insiders tell me we just don't have enough personnel to stay up to date on the lights. But shouldn't the main freeway in your city be a top priority? But maybe I'm crazy.
Christmas Comes Early for Bossier City Employees
Bossier City employees are enjoying a nice Christmas bonus as they head into one of the few shopping weekends left before Christmas. In an unrelated phone conversation with Mayor Tommy Chandler on Friday morning, he mentioned he was "handing out bonus checks to employees." Merry Christmas Bossier!. During the COVID-19...
Shreveport Schools Closing Due to Severe Weather Threat
As the threat for severe weather increases in our area for this afternoon, school officials are making arrangements to send students home early. Caddo Parish officials told KEEL News all Caddo Parish elementary schools will be let out at noon today, Middle School children will be released at 12:30, and high-schools will be let out at 1P.
Who Are the Top 3 Students in Shreveport Schools?
It's that time of year. We take a minute to honor some of our area's best and brightest students. You will often see things in the news and in social media about silly or even criminal things young people do these days. But we wanted to highlight some students for the great work they do every day.
Shreveport Mail Thief Identified by Police
On September 22nd, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to a report of an unknown black male who broken into multiple mailboxes at an apartment complex at 1017 Quail Creek Road. This same suspect then entered a mail room and prying open mailboxes. During the investigation detectives obtained...
Bossier Man Wanted for Stealing $1,200 Dollars Worth of Cigarettes
On 11-13-22 a unidentified black male entered the store at the Walmart gas pumps located at 4002 Barksdale. theft totaling $1,200.00. When caught by the clerk, the black male pushed him out of the way and left the store to his vehicle parked at pump #7. As the clerk followed...
Santa Bringing Your Kid a Gun? Caddo Sheriff Has Class For Them
Owning a gun brings on a whole new level of responsibility. Course, the rash of gun violence we've seen in Shreveport the past couple of years would present a really good argument to that statement. So, let me rephrase, "responsible gun ownership", requires respect of the firearm, respect of its...
The 11 Funniest TikToks About Shreveport, LA’s Pothole Problem
If you've spent any amount of time in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, then you know that a tire warranty isn't optional when buying a vehicle. The roads in Louisiana are notoriously bad. It all goes back to the late '80s and early '90s. Our roads were already bad, but then the feds started talking about withholding funds for roads if we didn't raise the legal drinking age to 21. So, Louisiana being Louisiana, raised the drinking age to 21 from 18 with all kinds of legal loopholes. While the citizens of Louisiana dealt with the increase in the legal drinking age, we never saw an improvement in our infrastructure. Shocker, we know!
7 More Louisiana Kids Have Disappeared Since November 1
It was only a few months ago in July of this year (2022) that 14 year old Savannah Rine, pictured below, disappeared and sparked a search for her by the Bossier City Police Department. It was at that time we took a deeper look into the vast number of kids...
