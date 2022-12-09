Read full article on original website
Governor Ivey asks AL Supreme Court to modify execution law
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has sent a letter to the state Supreme Court in which she has requested a rule change to Alabama’s capital punishment law. The move comes after Ivey ordered a “top-to-bottom” review of the execution protocols in the state following several recently...
Alabama getting more money for broadband expansion
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s broadband expansion fund is getting a big boost of $6 million to enhance the internet in rural areas. The money comes from the bipartisan infrastructure plan and there are specific uses for it. However, not everyone is sold on the plan. Unlike past allocated...
Ivey awards utility grants for low-income programs
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling nearly $48 million to help low-income households with utility costs during the cold winter and hot summer months, with nearly $5.75 million going toward programs helping those in the Wiregrass and surrounding areas. According to the release from...
Expert questions Gov. Ivey’s call for more time to carry out state executions
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey proposed changes to Alabama’s execution protocol. She’s asking the state Supreme Court to extend the window for a death warrant to be carried out. But death penalty experts say that will only solve part of the problems. Robert Dunham oversees the...
Governor Ivey appoints new Coffee County Commissioner
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey made new statewide appointments on December 7, and among those was the selection of a new Coffee County Commissioner for the Third District. In a letter sent by the Governor, she appointed Alvin Moore III to the position, and he will serve...
Wreaths Across America ceremony held at Alabama Capitol
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There was a brief pause Tuesday at the Alabama Capitol as Gov. Kay Ivey and others gathered to mark the state’s participation on one of many Wreaths Across America ceremonies that honor America’s Armed Forces. This was Alabama’s 14th time taking part in the...
Multiple schools across Alabama affected by hoax active shooter calls
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement agencies are investigating multiple calls to schools across Alabama regarding apparent active shooter threats. It’s unclear exactly how many schools have been affected, but all calls appear to be hoaxes at this time. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency...
ADPH teaching infant sleep education to bring down state SIDS percentage
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - SIDS, or Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, is the third leading cause of infant death in the state, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. They say it ranks behind “congenital malformations, deformations and chromosomal abnormalities” coming in at number one and “disorders related to short gestation and low birth weight” coming in at number two.
