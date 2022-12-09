Read full article on original website
Teens arrested after chase involving four stolen cars in Gaines Township
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two teenagers face time behind bars after being arrested in a Gaines Township chase involving four stolen cars, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened at 3:15 a.m. when deputies patrolling the area of 60th Street near Kalamazoo Avenue saw three cars,...
Deputies: Suspect takes off clothes after chase
A man who led deputies on a chase from Centreville to Colon stripped nude after crashing, authorities say.
18-year-old in stolen car leads police on a two-county, high-speed chase
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An 18-year-old man faces charges after leading Kalamazoo County deputies and Battle Creek police officers on a chase Sunday afternoon. The chase began in Kalamazoo with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and a stolen car from Battle Creek, but the chase was turned over to Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputies once the driver made their way onto eastbound I-94, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.
Police: Chase reaches 100 mph on I-94, ends in Battle Creek
A driver was arrested after a high-speed chase along I-94 between Kalamazoo and Battle Creek Sunday.
Grand Rapids police find similarities in many armed robberies from late November
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For about a week in late November, the Grand Rapids Police Department received reports of multiple armed robberies that shared some similarities, police said. Five armed robberies happened between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30 throughout the city, according to the department. After an investigation, the...
Firefighters from 10 stations battle machinery fire at commercial business
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Crews from 10 local fire departments traveled to Lawndale Avenue in Kalamazoo to tackle flames coming from the roof of a business. Police news: 18-year-old in stolen car leads police on a two-county, high-speed chase. Machinery ductwork at Landscape Forms sparked a fire that extended into...
abc57.com
One injured in single-vehicle Elkhart crash
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Friday at 4:38 p.m. on County Road 52, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Warsaw resident, was traveling west on County Road 52 in a 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche at the time of the crash.
68-year-old woman killed in Hillsdale County house fire
The first call came in around 7:27 a.m. Monday and a Hillsdale County Sheriff's deputy was the first on the scene.
Fox17
Crash shuts down part of US-31 in Calhoun County
HOLLAND/HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Part of US-31 is closed after a crash damaged property in Ottawa County. The closure affects the intersection at 16th Street on the dividing line between Holland and Holland Township, dispatchers say. Cleanup efforts are underway. Motorists are advised to find another route. Follow FOX...
WILX-TV
Two people arrested for gun charges after traffic stops on I-96
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police were busy finding guns during traffic stops over the weekend. On Sunday morning, Michigan State Police Troopers from Lansing stopped a car for a traffic violation in Eaton County on I-96. Police said they arrested the driver for gun charges after spotting a handgun in the passenger seat of the car.
jack1065.com
2 charged after bust yields cocaine, fentanyl, guns
Two people accused of trafficking drugs into metro Grand Rapids were formally charged with felonies Monday.
2 seriously injured in crash, Portage police say
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Two people were seriously injured Thursday, Dec. 8, in a crash on South Sprinkle Road and East Milham Avenue in Portage. One of the injured victims suffered life-threatening injuries, Portage police said. Their names were not released. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Preliminary investigation...
Driver arrested with drugs, guns and ammunition after trying to run from police
EATON COUNTY, Mich. — A 43 year old Indiana man was arrested along I-69 in Eaton County, according to a tweet from Michigan State Police. Police say the driver was handcuffed after attempting to run away and get back into his vehicle, according to troopers. VIDEO: Troopers arrest suspect...
Police: Woman forced out of SUV suspect crashes near Collinsville
A Michigan man accused of forcing a woman out of her SUV earlier this week is behind bars after a crash near Collinsville, Illinois.
Berrien County deputies spread holiday cheer with annual 'Shop with a Cop'
NILES, Mich. — The Berrien County Sheriff's Office assisted 11 families and 37 children Saturday, during their annual Shop with a Cop program. Holiday season: First responders in Portage help a local food pantry. With the help of about $7,400 in donations, area children in need were able to...
WNDU
Warsaw man severely injured after crashing into tree in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man was severely injured after the SUV he was driving crashed into a tree. Police say Seth Adkins, 35, was driving west on County Road 52 just east of County Road 43 shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Friday when he lost control of his SUV while trying to switch it from two-wheel drive into four-wheel drive. The SUV went off the road and struck a tree.
Victim identified in I-96 crash in Ionia County
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A man has died after a crash Thursday, Dec. 8, on I-96, sheriff’s deputies said. Louis Rumsey, 50, of the Lake Odessa-area, has died, police said. A medical condition may have contributed to the crash, police said. The crash happened around 3 p.m. on...
Mother faces charges, WMU football new coach arrives, a fatal crash & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Harper Creek teacher retires after placed on leave for alleged misconduct on social media. Harper Creek Community School's Superintendent, Rob Ridgeway, issued a statement on the teacher placed on leave for alleged social media misconduct Wednesday.
abc57.com
Man accused of leading chase that killed two bystanders arrested
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The man accused of leading a police pursuit in Mishawaka that killed two teenagers in December 2020 has been arrested, according to court documents. Jesse Lottie, Jr. was arrested on Thursday on the following charges:. Two counts of felony resisting law enforcement. Two counts of...
