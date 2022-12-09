ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMTCw

18-year-old in stolen car leads police on a two-county, high-speed chase

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An 18-year-old man faces charges after leading Kalamazoo County deputies and Battle Creek police officers on a chase Sunday afternoon. The chase began in Kalamazoo with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and a stolen car from Battle Creek, but the chase was turned over to Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputies once the driver made their way onto eastbound I-94, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
abc57.com

One injured in single-vehicle Elkhart crash

ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Friday at 4:38 p.m. on County Road 52, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Warsaw resident, was traveling west on County Road 52 in a 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche at the time of the crash.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Fox17

Crash shuts down part of US-31 in Calhoun County

HOLLAND/HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Part of US-31 is closed after a crash damaged property in Ottawa County. The closure affects the intersection at 16th Street on the dividing line between Holland and Holland Township, dispatchers say. Cleanup efforts are underway. Motorists are advised to find another route. Follow FOX...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Two people arrested for gun charges after traffic stops on I-96

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police were busy finding guns during traffic stops over the weekend. On Sunday morning, Michigan State Police Troopers from Lansing stopped a car for a traffic violation in Eaton County on I-96. Police said they arrested the driver for gun charges after spotting a handgun in the passenger seat of the car.
EATON COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

2 seriously injured in crash, Portage police say

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Two people were seriously injured Thursday, Dec. 8, in a crash on South Sprinkle Road and East Milham Avenue in Portage. One of the injured victims suffered life-threatening injuries, Portage police said. Their names were not released. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Preliminary investigation...
PORTAGE, MI
WNDU

Warsaw man severely injured after crashing into tree in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man was severely injured after the SUV he was driving crashed into a tree. Police say Seth Adkins, 35, was driving west on County Road 52 just east of County Road 43 shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Friday when he lost control of his SUV while trying to switch it from two-wheel drive into four-wheel drive. The SUV went off the road and struck a tree.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of leading chase that killed two bystanders arrested

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The man accused of leading a police pursuit in Mishawaka that killed two teenagers in December 2020 has been arrested, according to court documents. Jesse Lottie, Jr. was arrested on Thursday on the following charges:. Two counts of felony resisting law enforcement. Two counts of...
MISHAWAKA, IN

