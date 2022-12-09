Read full article on original website
Hwy. 101 Fatal, Coos Co., Dec. 13
On Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at approximately 12:48 PM, the Oregon State Police Responded to two vehicle collision on HWY 101, near mile post 259.5 (Bullards Bridge). The preliminary investigation indicated a red Dodge Caravan, operated by Michael John Bevington (46) of Coos Bay, was traveling southbound on HWY 101, near mile post 259.5, mid-span on the Bullards Bridge over the Coquille River, when the driver crossed the double yellow centerline and entered into the northbound lane. The Caravan crossed into the northbound lane and collided into a northbound blue Ford F-250 Superduty pickup, operated by Waylon James Somers (39) of Gold Beach. The Caravan rotated and came to an uncontrolled rest blocking the northbound lane and a portion of the the southbound lane. The Ford pickup came to an uncontrolled rest against the northbound curb. Michael John Bevington received fatal injuries as a result of the collision. Waylon James Somers and Jordan Paul Green (29), of Gold Beach, occupants of the Ford pickup, were transported by Bay Cities Ambulance to Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay for treatment of injuries sustained in the collision. OSP was assisted by the Coos County Sheriffs’ Department, the Bandon Police Department, the Myrtle Point Police Department, the Coos Bay Police Department, the Bandon Fire Department, Bay Cities Ambulance, the Coos County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Coos County District Attorney’s Office, and ODOT.
Coos Co. Airport District Commission, Dec. 12
This is to notify you that the Board of Commissioners of the Coos County Airport District will hold its Regular Board Meeting on Thursday, December 15, 2022, starting at 7:30 a.m. This meeting will be held in the District’s Board Room at the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport located at 1100 Airport Lane, North Bend. The meeting may be attended in person or remotely by calling (224) 501-3412 and using Access Code: 560-722-917.
Coos County Historical Announces Museum Waterfront Improvements, Dec. 13
The Coos County Historical Society is excited to announce the completion of Phase II of its waterfront property improvements. In July 2022, Executive Director, Marcia Hart announced the approval of its Coos Bay Urban Renewal Grant request for Phase II of the multi-phased project, to improve the Museum’s exterior space. The Museum’s grant request included costs for the construction of the boardwalk, which extends the concrete walkway from Coos Bay Village to the southern edge of the property; an ADA compliant slope near the front and back edges of the Museum, and an ADA ramp with stairs to connect to the Coos Bay Village walkway/Pier area to the north. Legendary Enterprises completed the work and the walkway is now open to the public to enjoy. In the fall of 2021, the Coos History Museum received a grant from the Judith Ann Mogan Foundation for Phase I improvements to include a new reader board monument sign at the entrance along Front and Greenwood Streets, landscape design work for improvements around the Alonzo Tucker Memorial and recycle areas to include new seating areas, restriping the parking lot and painting the Museum. The monument sign is currently under construction through local sign company, Art Signs and is scheduled to be installed later this month. Work will continue on landscaping and seating areas once additional funding is secured. Currently on hold, Phase III-Improvements to the south Plaza area will include areas for an outdoor classroom/exhibit area, outdoor extension from the Sprague Gallery space, storage and an entertainment area. The Museum is looking for donors, sponsors and grants to help build a fund for Phase III improvements. For more information on how to support the Museum’s plans and operations please contact Marcia Hart at director@cooshistory.org. Established in 1891, The Coos County Historical Society is an Oregon 501(c)3 not for profit organization and the 2nd oldest historical society in the State. For more information about the Society and the Coos History Museum, visit cooshistory.org or email info@cooshistory.org.
Workshop on Mental Health & Seasonal Depression, Dec. 13
NBPL release – On Tuesday, December 13 at 2:00 PM, the North Bend Public Library will be partnering with Waterfall Community Health Center to offer the workshop Winter Blues. This educational workshop will be led by Kayln Clinkenbeard who is a certified community health worker at Waterfall and is trained as an OPAL coach for Coos County. Kayln will be discussing OPAL: Options for People to Address Loneliness and teaching techniques for identifying and responding to the signs of seasonal depression. Because of the nature of the Winter Blues program, the NBPL will also be offering time after the program for individuals to talk privately to Kayln and set up an appointment or ask brief questions. Please join us for this event because seasonal depression is serious and should not be ignored. For more information about this event, contact the library at (541) 756-0400 or email nbservices@northbendlibrary.org.
