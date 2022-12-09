Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Growing artisan food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
wemu.org
Ypsilanti and EGLE collaborate to dismantle Peninsular Paper Dam
Work is continuing on the effort to remove Ypsilanti’s Peninsular Paper Dam. The city has been working with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, or EGLE, to remove the hundred-year-old structure for years, although the COVID-19 pandemic slowed things down. A new report from EGLE recently...
How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?
We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
‘The law needs to catch up to the science,’ Michigan parents adopt own biological babies after surrogate controversy
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Michigan parents forced to adopt their own biological babies want to see state law change to reflect modern science after their surrogate controversy. Tammy and Jordan Myers, of Grand Rapids, are the biological parents of nearly 2-year-old twins Eames and Ellison, who were adopted Thursday, Dec. 8.
wemu.org
Washtenaw United: Seeking equity and community through art
Yen is a graduate of University of Michigan Stamps School of Art & Design; she lives and work in Ypsilanti; she collaborates with corporate and nonprofit clients around the world to bring convenings to visual life through illustration and text; she consults with organizations like United Way to ideate and offer challenging creative opportunity.
Here are the 2022 salaries for 53,000+ University of Michigan employees
ANN ARBOR, MI - The University of Michigan is reporting salary increases across the board for its Ann Arbor campus employees for the 2022-23 school year, according to figures released Friday. Annual salaries for faculty and staff increased by 4.1%, according to the salary report released Dec. 9 by UM’s...
wemu.org
Process to find Ypsilanti's next police chief set to move forward
The search for the next Ypsilanti police chief is expected to kick into high gear over the next few weeks. The YPD has been without a chief since Tony DeGiusti resigned in August. Brent Yuchasz has been acting as interim chief since then. The job opening will be officially posted in the next couple weeks. Then there will be a vetting of the applications, several interviews, and a community event.
wemu.org
Mattie Dorsey's legacy lives on in new Ypsilanti housing development
This summer, the first units of a housing development near Ypsilanti’s Depot Town will open. With the name “Dorsey Estates”, it will honor a beloved champion of housing access in the city. Back in 1975, Mattie Dorsey became the first Black woman to be elected to Ypsilanti’s...
Two Michigan Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
Master Home Inspector Warns Henry Ford Hospital’s Garage in Detroit Could Collapse
When a Master Home Inspector looks at you and says you have a structural issue that could possibly kill or hurt people, you'd think a company as well-known as Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit would take that seriously, but allegedly they aren't too concerned with the fact that apparently, their parking garage is in danger of partially collapsing.
wemu.org
Criminal investigations continue after Ann Arbor school threats
Ann Arbor’s school superintendent is promising criminal investigations after Friday’s social media threat at Huron High School. Ann Arbor’s Huron High School went into lockdown Friday morning when threats appeared on Instagram. A Huron High sophomore, whose name we are not using because she is a minor, says she saw the social media post being passed around.
5 Michigan schools recognized for pre-pandemic academic progress, growth
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Five Michigan schools were recognized this week for having outstanding academic progress and growth among underserved student groups prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools across the state and country continue to work to help students recover from learning loss during the pandemic that first started...
WXYZ
'Work from home' scam snags Westland man as experts warn they're on the rise
WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — There’s a new scam emerging in metro Detroit, and it takes the form of a job opportunity. The perpetrators offer people a chance to work from home, making great money. It sounds too good to be true, and it is. Michael Linblade, 24, knows...
Offensive gay phrase found in yearbook at Michigan college prompts new warning
ALBION, MI - An offensive phrase was found in the Albion College yearbook, prompting officials to scramble to put a warning near the front page. The Albionian, the college’s yearbook, was released to hundreds of students the week of Dec. 5. Soon after, students submitted complaints about a phrase written by a recent graduate that is viewed by some as derogatory toward gay men.
FBI seen removing boxes from East Lansing home
The home is on the 300 block of Highland Ave. in East Lansing, right near the border of Lansing.
State News
MSU given 10 days by judge to turn over donor agreements
A Michigan Court of Claims judge has ordered MSU to turn over the agreements to the Detroit Free Press between the university and two donors that funded Mel Tucker's contract. The information must be turned over within the next 10 days. Herschel Fink, the lawyer for the Detroit Free Press,...
wlen.com
Trial Over Egg Smell in Adrian Leads to Conversation about Marijuana Odors
Adrian, MI – Crimson Holdings, LLC, the egg processing facility on East Maumee Street in Adrian is currently operating only 12 hours a day, after a court order from Lenawee County District Court Judge Laura Schaedler. The ruling came down after the City of Adrian took the company to...
$38M apartments coming to Lansing's Stadium District in 2024
Lansing's Stadium District is getting more affordable housing! On about 3.5 acres between Cedar and Larch streets in Lansing will soon be 132 new apartments.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Michigan residents urged to take precautions around livestock following recent cases of parasitic illness
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is reminding Michiganders of steps they can take to keep themselves safe and healthy when touching or working around livestock. MDHHS and local health departments have been investigating an outbreak of cryptosporidiosis in residents in Livingston, Ingham...
Metro Detroit, Grand Rapids counties get 1 COVID risk level higher, CDC says
Michigan has one county at a high COVID-19 Community Level, 26 at a medium level and 56 at a low level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Dec. 8. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets:...
Long a GOP stronghold, Midland’s politics are shifting
MIDLAND, MI — Dan Kildee knows the menu at Molasses like the back of his hand. The U.S. Congressman’s familiarity with the downtown Midland eatery came during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, when he visited his daughter in the city and regularly ordered barbecue takeout from the restaurant.
Comments / 0