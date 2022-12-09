ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wemu.org

Ypsilanti and EGLE collaborate to dismantle Peninsular Paper Dam

Work is continuing on the effort to remove Ypsilanti’s Peninsular Paper Dam. The city has been working with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, or EGLE, to remove the hundred-year-old structure for years, although the COVID-19 pandemic slowed things down. A new report from EGLE recently...
YPSILANTI, MI
97.5 NOW FM

How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?

We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
wemu.org

Washtenaw United: Seeking equity and community through art

Yen is a graduate of University of Michigan Stamps School of Art & Design; she lives and work in Ypsilanti; she collaborates with corporate and nonprofit clients around the world to bring convenings to visual life through illustration and text; she consults with organizations like United Way to ideate and offer challenging creative opportunity.
YPSILANTI, MI
wemu.org

Process to find Ypsilanti's next police chief set to move forward

The search for the next Ypsilanti police chief is expected to kick into high gear over the next few weeks. The YPD has been without a chief since Tony DeGiusti resigned in August. Brent Yuchasz has been acting as interim chief since then. The job opening will be officially posted in the next couple weeks. Then there will be a vetting of the applications, several interviews, and a community event.
YPSILANTI, MI
wemu.org

Criminal investigations continue after Ann Arbor school threats

Ann Arbor’s school superintendent is promising criminal investigations after Friday’s social media threat at Huron High School. Ann Arbor’s Huron High School went into lockdown Friday morning when threats appeared on Instagram. A Huron High sophomore, whose name we are not using because she is a minor, says she saw the social media post being passed around.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Flint Journal

Offensive gay phrase found in yearbook at Michigan college prompts new warning

ALBION, MI - An offensive phrase was found in the Albion College yearbook, prompting officials to scramble to put a warning near the front page. The Albionian, the college’s yearbook, was released to hundreds of students the week of Dec. 5. Soon after, students submitted complaints about a phrase written by a recent graduate that is viewed by some as derogatory toward gay men.
ALBION, MI
State News

MSU given 10 days by judge to turn over donor agreements

A Michigan Court of Claims judge has ordered MSU to turn over the agreements to the Detroit Free Press between the university and two donors that funded Mel Tucker's contract. The information must be turned over within the next 10 days. Herschel Fink, the lawyer for the Detroit Free Press,...
EAST LANSING, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Michigan residents urged to take precautions around livestock following recent cases of parasitic illness

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is reminding Michiganders of steps they can take to keep themselves safe and healthy when touching or working around livestock. MDHHS and local health departments have been investigating an outbreak of cryptosporidiosis in residents in Livingston, Ingham...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Long a GOP stronghold, Midland’s politics are shifting

MIDLAND, MI — Dan Kildee knows the menu at Molasses like the back of his hand. The U.S. Congressman’s familiarity with the downtown Midland eatery came during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, when he visited his daughter in the city and regularly ordered barbecue takeout from the restaurant.
MIDLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy