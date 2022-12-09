Read full article on original website
Michigan Supreme Court ends DePerno’s Antrim County election lawsuit
The state’s highest court on Friday closed Kalamazoo lawyer and former attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno’s nationally watched lawsuit alleging Antrim County’s 2020 election was mishandled and fraudulent. A Michigan Supreme Court order denied DePerno’s final appeal after a state appeals court and a lower court dismissed...
Michigan Secretary of State’s office subpoenaed in Jan. 6 investigation
The U.S. Department of Justice served Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office a subpoena Wednesday in an investigation regarding the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot and former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn his election loss. “I can confirm that my office was served a subpoena...
Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances
Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Leaked documents indicate over 300 members of far-right paramilitary Oath Keepers may be current or former DHS employees, Project on Government Oversight reports
The revelation comes weeks after the paramilitary group's founder, Stewart Rhodes, was convicted of seditious conspiracy over the January 6 riot.
‘The Merchant of Death Is Back in Action’
The inside story of how U.S. agents took down Viktor Bout, the world’s most notorious arms trader, and why they’re worried about what comes next.

Senators Stabenow and Peters address serious risks to Michigan’s Great Lakes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow a member of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, and Gary Peters secured major water infrastructure investments for Michigan in the final bipartisan Water Resources Development Act. This bill authorizes projects through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to modernize...
Final Jan. 6 committee hearing to be held Monday, says chair
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection will hold its final public meeting on Monday, its chairman said.
Fijians vote in election between 2 former coup leaders
Fijians voted Wednesday in an election that pitted two former military coup leaders against each other at a time the nation is trying to recover from a severe economic downturn
Drought Crisis: Congressional letter outlines priorities needed
“The American West is in crisis," a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reads. Oregon U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and several other members of Congress have signed the letter urging the USDA to give parity to the priorities of growers and communities in Oregon and the West through existing authorities, new funding, and collaboration across government. Across the major basins of the American West –...
