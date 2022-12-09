INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson left Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers with a hip injury. Wilson was shaken up after a 20-yard run in the first half and left the game shortly after. By the end of the first half, he was still Miami's leading rusher with 26 yards on four carries. He also fumbled prior to his 20-yard run, but the ball was recovered by wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who returned it 57 yards for a Dolphins touchdown.

