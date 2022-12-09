ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Aren't the First to Film a Real-Life Documentary and Don't Deserve the Hate They Get, Historian Says

By Iris Goldsztajn
Marie Claire
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 57

holly
4d ago

“Can’t put a foot forward”, hahaha!! “Walk the Walk and Talk the Talk, Fake it Till You Make It”, Harry and Megan have portrayed just the opposite of parents wanting privacy. They aren’t going that way, instead, the opposite. Hollywood drama queens, they are. Not parents. Not real. Not Nice!!! Booooooo to Harry, Megan, Netflix, Opra, and the rest of the media industry. Leave us!

Reply(5)
35
Dolores Harris
4d ago

if they were truly being chased and followed, where are those pictures. Hewant her to be in same category is princess Diana, she is not. It appears there are trying to ramp up their story.

Reply(2)
13
Happy cat
4d ago

Sorry Markles PR but they just insist on repeating the Oprah interview (lies) and use of fake paparazzi photos. Like they think we'll believe them this time.🙄

Reply
13
Related
StyleCaster

Prince Harry’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He & Meghan Made For Their Netflix Doc—It’s in the 9 Figures

For years, royal followers have been fascinated with Prince Harry’s net worth. The fascination grew even more after the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced their decision to take a step back from the British royal family to move from London to North America in January 2020. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” Meghan and Harry wrote on their Instagram at the time. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Royal aide who claims they were bullied by the Duchess of Sussex urges Buckingham Palace to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements and 'reject Harry and Meghan's lies' ahead of Netflix series launch

A former Buckingham Palace employee who claims to have been bullied by the Duchess of Sussex has urged it to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements so they can reject Harry and Meghan's 'lies' ahead of their Netflix series. In a second trailer for their docu-series Harry & Meghan, released on...
purewow.com

Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview

Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
OK! Magazine

'Heartbroken' Fans React To 'Harry & Meghan' Docuseries: 'He's The Husband Charles Could Never Be To Diana'

Millions of fans and critics alike have already tuned into the highly anticipated Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which was finally released on Thursday, December 8. While many viewers found Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story fascinating, others claimed their mouths spewed words full of lies. The first episode of the bombshell special took viewers back in time to the Duke of Sussex's childhood, as he opened up about the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana, who passed at the age of 36.MEGHAN MARKLE SLAMMED FOR HYPOCRITICALLY PREACHING FORGIVENESS WHILE HOLDING GRUDGE AGAINST HER FATHER"If you watch the...
OK! Magazine

Prince William & Wife Kate Middleton Are All Smiles After Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Bombshell Netflix Trailer

The bomb has been dropped — except Prince William and Kate Middleton couldn't seem more unfazed.The Prince and Princess of Wales were all smiles while strolling through Boston, Mass., as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary trailer buzzed through the media on Thursday, December 1.Upon arrival, the royal couple truly received the American experience, as they sat court-side at a Boston Celtics game on Wednesday, November 30.William and Kate's chemistry soared through the roof of TD Garden, with released photos showing the brunette beauty gripping her husband's thigh.PRINCE WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON SHOW RARE PDA WHILE SITTING FRONT ROW...
BOSTON, MA
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex is speaking up about her relationship with Queen Elizabeth II and the female influences in her life for a new interview with Variety this month, as part of being named...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

Unearthed Video Footage Shows Meghan Markle Being Asked Prince Harry or Prince William — Right Before She Met Her Future Husband

The adorable rom-com moment in the first episode of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan lets the viewers in on a little secret: they met over Instagram. However, there’s another element that seems straight out of a Hallmark meet-cute storyline. In 2015, the then-Suits actress was interviewed by HELLO! magazine. (See the video HERE.) The interviewer asked her to pick one royal: Prince Harry or Prince William. She didn’t have a quick response at all, laughing, “I don’t know!” Meghan finally came up with a nonchalant answer and said, “Harry. Sure.” What’s wild about this question and answer is that it came less...
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise Sides With Prince William & Kate Middleton, Actor Is 'Shocked' By Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Antics, Source Claims

It looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have seemingly lost another person in their inner circle: Tom Cruise.According to Radar, the actor, 60, was put off by the pair's TV-tell all, which aired in March 2021, in addition to their desire to constantly be in the press. “Tom has followed Harry and Meghan’s saga very closely and is shocked by it all,” a source said. “He used to be a big fan of theirs Meghan’s in particular, and even considered getting her involved in one of his movies."When Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, first moved to the U.S., the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy