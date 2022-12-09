ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Leelanau, MI

Woman and Her Dog Hit and Killed By Car

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
 4 days ago
Christen Landry

UPDATE 12/9/22 3:20 p.m.

Troopers say 43-year-old Evelyn Kellogg from Lake Leelanau was the woman killed in the crash.

The driver, 52-year-old Christen Landry from Lake Leelanau, was charged on Friday with one count Operating Under the Influence Causing Death. Her bond was set at $100,000.

12/9/22 7:35 a.m.

A Lake Leelanau woman was hit and killed while walking her dog on Thursday night.

Troopers from the Cadillac Post were called to the deadly crash around 7:30 p.m.

The woman was walking her dog north on the southbound shoulder of S. Lake Shore Drive near E. Lingaur Road. when the car hit her from behind.

The driver, a woman from Leelanau County, is believed to have been driving drunk.

She was arrested and is now in the Leelanau County Jail.

