Read full article on original website
Related
Truth About Cars
Ford Bronco and Ranger EV Production Set to Start at the End of the Decade
The new Ford Bronco may be one of the most hotly anticipated vehicle releases in decades. The Blue Oval still has a list of orders to fulfill for the SUV almost two years after its release, but analysts are already looking ahead to the Bronco’s second generation. AutoForecast Solutions...
conceptcarz.com
Classic Car Auction trends of 2022 have a Japanese & Fast Fords emphasis plus four new world records
We're often asked: 'How is the car market doing at the moment?' A simple answer is that changing trends and economic fluctuations mean some things naturally plateau or come down in value, whereas others will rise. It has been an interesting year for classic cars with significant changes in the market place. One key trend is the continued rise of the Japanese Domestic Market cars.
GM's trying to fix the worst part of buying an electric car by turning an old Target into a new kind of call center
One of the biggest barriers to EV adoption is a lack of education about owning a plug-in car. GM wants EV Live, its new call center, to solve that.
Ford Recalls 518,993 Vehicles In US Over Potential Cracked Fuel Injector
Ford Motor Company F has urged the owners of 2020-2023 MY Bronco Sport and Escapes with 3-cylinder, 1.5L engines to visit their dealership to inspect for a potential cracked fuel injector. This recall affects 518,993 vehicles in the U.S. Ford has not issued instructions to stop driving vehicles under this...
1,000 salaried Ford workers retire after pension warning from automaker
Retirement-eligible salaried employees at Ford were warned about retiring this year to maximize a lump sum pension payment.
dallasexpress.com
Ford Recalls over 634,000 SUVs Worldwide
Ford is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide due to increased fire risk from fuel injectors that may be cracked. When the engine runs, the potential cracks can allow fuel or fuel vapors to accumulate on or near hot surfaces and potentially ignite a fire underneath the hood. Ford Motor Company...
Ford Focus, Fiesta cars sit in shop for months, owners ‘ghosted’ by automaker
Treatment of Ford Focus, Fiesta customers frustrated with faulty transmission control module impacts automaker's much-needed growth potential.
SFGate
Weekly Recalls: Ford, Honda
Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020-2023 Escape and 2021-2023 Bronco Sport vehicles equipped with 1.5L engines. A fuel injector may crack and leak fuel inside the engine compartment. Remedy. Dealers will update the engine control software to include fuel injector leak detection and install a drain tube, free...
conceptcarz.com
GM Design Chief Michael Simcoe Promoted to Senior Vice President
DETROIT — General Motors today announced Michael Simcoe, vice president, Global Design, is promoted to senior vice president, Global Design, effective Jan. 1. Simcoe will continue to report to GM President Mark Reuss. 'Under Michael's leadership the GM design team has delivered winning design after winning design, demonstrating the...
gmauthority.com
GM Confirms Two More High-Performance Corvette Variants
The C8 Corvette Stingray, C8 Corvette Z06, and upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray are only the beginning when it comes to the eighth-gen Chevy Corvette C8, with The General currently developing several other Corvette variants, per previous GM Authority coverage. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the automaker is cooking up two new high-performance models, namely the C8 Corvette ZR1 and C8 Corvette Zora.
Top Speed
10 Cars That Shaped The Future Of The Automotive Industry
We rely on automobiles in a way the first creators never imagined would happen. The simple machines of the early 1900s are far from the vehicles on the road today. Yet, the cars we are racing around in currently would not exist without these first automobiles. They may seem a fair distance from where we are and what we’re driving today, but are they? Regardless, these vehicles influenced the carmakers of today in significant ways. These are all the pre-World War II cars that changed the industry and paved the way for the vehicles we love to drive today.
What Will eVTOLs Look Like With Major Carmakers like Porsche and Toyota as Partners?
The automotive and aviation industries are coming together faster than at any time since the 1920s, when auto magnate like Henry Ford built an airport and started running passenger and freight services by air. Ford even created a single-seat Flivver aircraft—dubbed the “model T of the Air”—but both Ford’s aircraft and air services had faded by the early 1930s. The collaboration between carmakers and the budding eVTOL market today is significantly different; several auto giants are either spinning off their own eVTOL divisions while others are investing significant money into promising startups. Here are the major partnerships. Another dozen auto badges have...
conceptcarz.com
40 years young: Vauxhall reveals the life goals Brits think should be achieved by 40
• Learning to drive, buying a house, and starting a family all seen as goals more than half of Brits think should be accomplished by the time they turn 40, finds Vauxhall. •Celebrating Vauxhall Corsa's 40th birthday, Vauxhall consulted 2,000 UK adults to find the goals and achievements they'd like to have done at 40.
conceptcarz.com
Andreas Bareis appointed Regional President of Aston Martin Europe
• Experienced high-performance product expert to lead Aston Martin's operations across continental Europe. •Luxury automotive specialist to build on Aston Martin's customer experience and operational structure, as it targets growth across key European markets. Aston Martin Lagonda is delighted to announce the appointment of luxury automotive leader and high-performance product...
conceptcarz.com
2022 BMW M Sports Trophy winners confirmed
Munich. The winners of the BMW M Sports Trophy, which was run for the 60th time in 2022, have been confirmed. The competition recognises the most successful teams and drivers competing privately around the world with BMW M Motorsport race cars, and victory in this year's Driver competition went to North America. James Clay and Charlie Postins (both USA) from the BimmerWorld team took first place, thanks to their title win with the BMW M4 GT4 in the AM class of GT4 America. The Team competition was won by DTM champions Schubert Motorsport. BMW M Motorsport distributed a total prize purse of €350,000 between the top 25 drivers and ten teams of the season. The award ceremony took place last Saturday as part of an end-of-year event in Munich (GER).
Honda launching $7,400 electric van
The Honda N-Van will be offered in an electric model priced at $7,400. The microvan is designed for urban use and has a range of 125 miles per charge.
conceptcarz.com
Subaru announces recall on 2019-2022 model year ascent
Subaru of America, Inc. announced a safety recall on certain 2019-2022 model year (MY) Subaru Ascent vehicles. Subaru is announcing this recall to encourage owners of affected vehicles to contact an authorized Subaru retailer as soon as they receive notification of this recall from Subaru of America. The ground bolt...
electrek.co
Ford looks to market American heritage to consumers in Europe with larger EVs
Nine months after outlining extensive plans to bring more EV models to Europe, Ford Motor Company shared its intentions to use the transition to rebrand itself under a new slogan – “adventurous spirit,” which represents American values like freedom, the outdoors, and of course larger vehicles. Whether consumers in Europe will embrace American heritage remains to be seen, but Ford’s EV technology could certainly help.
conceptcarz.com
Hyundai Motor Brings Hydrogen-powered Commercial Trucking to Israel with XCIENT Fuel Cell
•XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks to be part of a partnership between Hyundai Motor agency Colmobil, hydrogen producer Bazan and hydrogen refueling station operator Sonol. •Hyundai Motor plans to accelerate the establishment of a hydrogen value chain in line with Israel's commitment to reduce its carbon emissions. •XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks...
torquenews.com
New 2023 Toyota Prius Offers Speed, Efficiency, and Style
Toyota’s all-new 2023 Prius stuns with across-the-board improvements. Toyota’s 2023 Prius lineup is both familiar and refreshingly new in almost every way. The new Prius will be dramatically quicker, more efficient, more stylish, and have an infotainment system that many Prius owners will consider a game-changer. The Prius...
Comments / 0