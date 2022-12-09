Read full article on original website
conceptcarz.com
Nissan Formula E Team to debut Gen3 car at pre-season testing
Squad set for maiden outing with Season 9 car and drivers in Valencia. Nissan Formula E Team is set to debut its Gen3 car this week at the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship's Season 9 pre-season test at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia. The squad, racing as one entity...
2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance: A 180-MPH Hybrid Limo With 1,055 LB-FT of Torque
Mercedes-AMGThe most powerful Mercedes S-Class in history has more torque than a diesel Ford Super Duty and the 0-to-60 time of a supercar.
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 Takes On Porsche 911 GT3, Audi R8, Ducati Panigale SP2: Video
The 2023 Corvette Z06 boasts some pretty impressive specs, with its mid-mounted, naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 gasoline engine throwing down 670 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, spinning up to a soaring 8,600-rpm redline. But what does all that mean in the real world? And more importantly, how does it stack up against other modern sports cars? Now, we’re watching as the new Corvette Z06 lines up for a drag race alongside a selection of atmospheric go-fast machines – including a sport bike.
MotorAuthority
Mercedes-Benz AMG unleashes GT2 race car
The Mercedes-Benz AMG GT is soon to be redesigned, but the current generation of the V-8 sports car still has plenty of life left in it. AMG on Thursday revealed a new GT2 racing version of the GT that will be made available to customer teams in time for the 2023 motorsports season.
Carscoops
DP Motorsport Has Created The Porsche 964 911 Of Our Dreams
A gorgeous Porsche 964 has been comprehensively restored and modified thanks to DP Motorsport. The company, led by Patrick Zimmermann, has a wealth of experience with classic 911s and in this case, left no stone unturned in transforming the sports car and making it even more impressive than it was when it left the Porsche factory.
Buy Mercedes-AMG’s 707-HP GT2 Racer, Its Most Powerful Customer Race Car Yet
In a move that will surely resonate with the tech barons that will buy this car, its new steering wheel was co-developed with sim racing wheel maker Cube Controls.
Honda launching $7,400 electric van
The Honda N-Van will be offered in an electric model priced at $7,400. The microvan is designed for urban use and has a range of 125 miles per charge.
Zagato Teases The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Coupe We Long For
News of a new Alfa Romeo model is pretty rare these days, but according to a now-expired Instagram story, it seems that the Italian automaker will be joining forces with legendary design house Zagato. Their project? A bespoke machine based on the Giulia Quadrifoglio sedan. The existing four-door is already a stunner, and bringing Zagato's trademark flourishes to the platform will undoubtedly result in something special.
Carscoops
The Kia EV6 GT Is Stupidly Fast, But Is It Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Fast?
The Kia EV6 GT is almost here and it evidently offers almost supercar-like performance for a much lower price. In this film from Carwow we get to see it go head to head with a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. But then the script changes as the Kia exits stage left. It’s...
conceptcarz.com
Andreas Bareis appointed Regional President of Aston Martin Europe
• Experienced high-performance product expert to lead Aston Martin's operations across continental Europe. •Luxury automotive specialist to build on Aston Martin's customer experience and operational structure, as it targets growth across key European markets. Aston Martin Lagonda is delighted to announce the appointment of luxury automotive leader and high-performance product...
conceptcarz.com
Bugatti Baby II Carbon Edition – inspired by the W16 Mistral roadster
A limited-edition carbon-inspired new Bugatti Baby II has been created exclusively for W16 Mistral owners. Developed in partnership with The Little Car Company and hand built to each customer's specifications, the Baby II Carbon Edition follows the exterior and interior detailing of the W16 Mistral, making it the ideal addition to Bugatti's ultimate roadster.
conceptcarz.com
Maserati MC20 named evo Car of The Year 2022
Evo, one of the world's leading publications for car enthusiasts, has awarded the Maserati MC20 its prestigious Car of The Year 2022 honour. Chosen by evo's highly experienced road test judging panel, the Maserati MC20 fought off tough competition. Stuart Gallagher, editor of evo, commented, 'In a year that delivered...
2023 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sprint: An Affordably Attractive Alternative Luxury SUV
Is the Sprint model of the 2023 Alfa Romeo Stelvio the right choice for you? Find out what this luxury SUV brings to the table. The post 2023 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sprint: An Affordably Attractive Alternative Luxury SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
