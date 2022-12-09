ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princess Anne's ruby brooch and jacket stand out from the crowd as the hardworking royal dons daring shade during engagement

By Aoife Hanna
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AFbX4_0jd0DFoe00

Princess Anne's ruby brooch and scarlet-colored jacket, paired with leather gloves, is a more daring color palate than the hardworking royal usually goes for. The popular royal stepped out for an important event, held in her name, and fans can't get enough.

Following in the footsteps of her late mother Queen Elizabeth's brooches , Princess Anne's ruby brooch is a smart and stylish way to add a little sparkle to your lapel. Not much is known about her adornment of choice during this event, but in light of a recent engagement in which Princess Anne's symbolic jewelry sent a message - this brooch probably speaks volumes.

As she's known for her love of sapphires and Princess Anne's sapphire brooch is one of her most regularly worn pieces. Sapphires are the Royal Family's favorite precious stone, so deciding upon a crimson gem is slightly left of field for the King's sister. Her scarlet jacket is also an unexpected item. Ordinarily, the hardworking royal chooses more earthy tones, that reflect her outdoorsy nature. Prime examples include Princess Anne's Khaki coat - which perfectly balanced style and comfort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qBilV_0jd0DFoe00

(Image credit: Photo by Euan Cherry/Getty Images for St James Quarter)

The smart jacket was paired with a maroon-colored skirt and the Princess Royal added a stylish flare with a smart silk scarf and black leather gloves. Though many wonder why Princess Anne avoids shaking hands with the public , or whether gloves are a royal protocol thing - it's clear that Princess Anne continues her mother’s legacy and dedication to public life.

That dedication spreads to her sartorial decisions as the Princess is seldom seen in clothes that aren't of British origin and she also likes to recycle her looks too. Hilariously, she told Vanity Fair that she recycles, “because I’m quite mean. I still try and buy materials and have them made up because I just think that’s more fun. It also helps to support those who still manufacture in this country. We mustn’t forget we’ve got those skills, and there are still places that do a fantastic job.”

Speaking of doing a fantastic job, she did just that at the event, held on December 6, which saw the Princess welcome 46 organizations to Banqueting House in London to celebrate them successfully achieving a Princess Royal Training Award. The award recognizes their diligence and commitment to training and development. The organizations featured in the awards included a wide range, from large multinationals to small not-for-profit companies too.

Cat 107170
4d ago

The next best woman after the Queen. She is her mother's daughter.

Reply
26
DAP
3d ago

Now here’s what REAL royalty looks like not reality show royalty aka H and M

Reply
6
