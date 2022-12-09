ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to watch The Office US after it leaves Netflix

By Laura Harman
 4 days ago

The US Office is going to be leaving Netflix very soon, but don't fret! The show is being picked up by other streaming platforms and will still be available to watch.

Fans of the US Office have been saddened to learn that after years of enjoying The Office on Netflix, the streaming platform's contract has come to an end and the show will soon no longer be available to viewers.

Here is how long you have left to stream all nine seasons of The Office before it is removed from Netflix, plus which other sites you can use to watch the show.

(Image credit: NBC)

When does The Office leave Netflix?

The US Office is set to leave UK Netflix on January 1, 2023. But the last day for other countries to stream the show is on December 31, 2022.

The show will be stripped from the streaming platform and it is reported that it will no longer be available in; Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Lithuania, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, and the UK.

In the US, viewers have been unable to watch The Office on Netflix since January 2021. Netflix announced in June 2019, "We're sad that NBC has decided to take The Office back for its own streaming platform — but members can binge watch the show to their hearts' content ad-free on Netflix until January 2021."

So viewers outside of the US can celebrate that at least they have had the opportunity to watch the show during the past couple of years!

(Image credit: NBC)

Where to watch The Office

The Office (US) is perhaps the most successful spin-off of a UK show ever. The US version of the show aired on NBC from March 24, 2005, to May 16, 2013, and spanned a total of nine seasons.

Despite the fact that the show ended nearly 10 years ago, fans have adored this series and it is still regularly viewed today on streaming services.

Although the show may be leaving Netflix, there are still a number of streaming platforms that will be showing the series. The Office is currently available to view on; Amazon Prime, Now TV, and on Peacock. If you have a Sky TV package you'll also be able to access Peacock's streaming service. With this selection of available streaming platforms, fingers crossed viewers will still be able to access the show once Netflix's contract comes to an end.

If not, there are 22 days until the end of the year when the show will finally be removed from the site. There are 201 episodes of The Office, each of which lasts about 22 minutes (bar the last three 45-minute long episodes) which means it'll take you about 74 hours to cram in watching the entire series - so you'd best get watching now!

