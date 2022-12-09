ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in December

Broadcom has raised its dividend by more than 2,000% over the last decade and enjoys wide profit margins. Taiwan Semiconductor dominates the chip foundry sector and just got the Buffett stamp of approval. Comcast looks cheap at a P/E ratio of 10 and continues to grow its broadband business. You’re...
CBS News

U.S. manufacturing orders in China drop 40%, report says

A report from CNBC says there's less demand in the U.S. for Chinese manufacturing. It comes as both the EU and the U.S. express concerns about reliance on China due in part to its ties to Russia. Keith Bradsher, Beijing bureau chief for the New York Times, joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain the shift and what that means for consumers and the economy.
TheStreet

Should I Buy Stocks Now?

The stock market isn't a casino. Casinos actually have predetermined odds with the house taking a cut in games like poker where it does not have a stake in the action. Slot machines have a legal minimum payout and sports betting works with the house both taking a cut and oddsmakers moving the betting line to keep the action even.
TheStreet

Anti-Tesla Investors Hit The Jackpot

This is an exceptional year for investors who have bet on Tesla's short-term stock market crash. The electric vehicle maker is one of the shortest companies on Wall Street. Short selling stock is a bet that the price will drop. The Model Y maker is having one of its worst...
Motley Fool

2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound

Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
TheStreet

Crypto Hit With Bad News About Two of Its Stars

Dec. 11 was one of the crypto sphere's worst days, as two of its greatest players found themselves making headlines for the wrong reasons. First is the arrest of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, after weeks of speculation that he misused the funds of clients and investors. Bankman-Fried is...
Reuters

Exclusive-Air India nears historic order for up to 500 jets -sources

PARIS/NEW DELHI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Air India is close to placing landmark orders for as many as 500 jetliners worth tens of billions of dollars from both Airbus and Boeing as it carves out an ambitious renaissance under the Tata Group conglomerate, industry sources said on Sunday.
msn.com

Dow falls 550 points, S&P 500 breaks below 4,000 as stocks head for worst day in nearly a month

U.S. stocks are on track for their worst daily pullback in nearly a month on Monday as the S&P 500 traded below 4,000. Equity prices have been rattled by stronger-than-expected economic data, which market strategists say could inspire the Federal Reserve to hike interest-rates more aggressively. The S&P 500 fell 82 points, or 2%, to 3,988. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 540 points, or 1.6%, to 33,889. The Nasdaq Composite fell 254 points, or 2.2%, to 11,206. All three indexes were on track for their worst day since at least Nov. 9, according to FactSet data. Meanwhile the Russell 2000 was down 55 points, or 2.9%, to 1,837, on track for its biggest drop since Nov. 2.
TheStreet

China Drops Zero Covid, Might Be Too Late for Apple, US Companies

On the surface, China's Zero Covid policy appears to have been an unmitigated success. China, a country of 1.5 billion, has reported a little more than 5,000 total deaths and 1.79 million covid infections since the official start of the pandemic in the first quarter of 2020, according to Our World in Data.
astaga.com

Bitcoin Price Under Pressure As Another Whale Dumps Almost 10K BTC

Bitcoin (BTC) worth struggles to rally above $17.5k as miners and whales proceed to liquidate their BTC positions. The BTC worth has failed to point out any important upside transfer and stays beneath stress following the collapse of FTX. Bitcoin Whales Dumping Their BTC Holdings. Whale Alert in a tweet...

