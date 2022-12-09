Read full article on original website
Blizzard in the north, tornadoes to the south today
A massive storm blowing across the country spawned tornadoes that wrecked homes and injured a handful of people in parts of Oklahoma and Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions. An area...
Massac deputy, Illinois transportation worker honored for heroism
A Massac County Sheriff's deputy and an Illinois Department of Transportation worker were honored by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police for their heroic actions last May. IDOT employee Steve Miller had located a man along I-24 with a medical issue. Deputy Summer Dixon responded to the call for assistance. As the two spoke with the man, the man suddenly threw himself over the railing of the bridge.
Illinois flags at half-staff for passing of state senator
The state of Illinois is honoring a state senator who passed away this week by flying flags at half-staff this week. State Senator Scott Bennett of Champaign passed away suddently last Friday. He is survived by his wife and two young children. Bennett served for nearly six years in the...
Stolen motorcycle recovered during drug raid in Pryorsburg
A stolen motorcycle was recovered on Tuesday during a drug raid on a home off KY 1748 in the Pryorsburg area of Graves County. Graves County Sheriff's deputies had been investigating drug activity and a connection to stolen vehicles when they served a search warrant on the home of 26-year-old Daniel Crump just after Noon on Tuesday.
