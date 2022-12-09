Read full article on original website
Should Mystery Loaf Be Banned In Missouri Prisons?
An interesting story broke this afternoon, December 13, on whether or not Missouri prisons should stop the practice of using a mystery bread, as Missouri Department of Corrections Communications Director Karen Pojmann called it, because in the words of Missouri House member Kimberly Ann Collins (D-St. Louis), "It's gross." This is according to reports from The St. Louis Post Dispatch (paywalled) and Local Today News.
Weed May Be Legal In Missouri But You Still Can’t Smoke Up On Campus
Marijuana use becomes legal for those 21 and older in Missouri on Thursday, December 8, 2022. That said, the time-honored tradition of trying to get high in your dorm room and not get caught by the resident assistant isn't changing at all. I'm not sure if college students even try...
Missouri Dominos Now Has Electric Cars For Delivery? Yes, Its True!
How many of you order pizza and have it delivered to your home?. Perhaps you have even been a delivery driver before. In my younger days, I did it a lot. It was a simple way to make some quick cash. It can put some wear and tear on your vehicle, and depending on gas prices, it may no longer be as profitable as it used to. Well it looks like Domino's Pizza has an idea, and some of our Missouri locations will put them to use.
SFCC Instructor Kaila Todd Receives National Award
State Fair Community College Communication Instructor Kaila Todd was awarded the Dr. Bob Derryberry Award by Pi Kappa Delta, a national speech and debate honor society, during the National Communication Association conference that was held Nov. 19 in New Orleans. Todd is SFCC’s Speech and Debate Team coach and led...
What Missourians Want Most For Christmas? Not A White Christmas
We are inching closer to the big day and time is running out to find that perfect present. However, according to a new survey, the perfect present doesn't come in a box for many Missourians who wish to get away for the holidays. I couldn't agree more. It's not a...
Missouri Walmart Double Charged? Yes! It Happened In Lee’s Summit
If any of you shop at Walmart, you will know that most of their locations get a little bit busier as the Christmas holiday approaches. You may decide to go through a line that has a cashier, or use the self checkout. Either way, you may want to double check your receipts, and if you use a credit card or debit card, double check your statement. You may be charged twice.
Funeral Announcements for December 13, 2022
A memorial service for Gertrude Claudette Stoner, 89, will be held at Camp Branch Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Dec. 17. Arrangements are in care of Heckart Funeral Home. A celebration of life for Doris Marie (Smith) Mergen, 72, of Sedalia, will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Rea Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel.
Bothwell Regional Health Center Receives Nearly $1.1 Million Grant
Bothwell Regional Health Center has received a nearly $1.1 million grant from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Rural Residency Planning and Development Program. Funds will be used to create a single site for Bothwell’s three Sedalia family medicine clinics, as well as for medical student and resident...
Funding Available For Marketing Sports Tournaments, SATC Notes
The Sedalia Area Tourism Commission met Monday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. in the Katy Depot Conference Room with eight members present. On motion by Erica Eisenmenger, seconded by Kyle Herrick, with all in favor, the summaries of action taken during January, April and May of 2021 were approved. Chuck...
Small Businesses In Sedala Can Grow With New Suites Building Downtown
If you're a hair stylist, barber, massage therapist, or have a small business or a profession where you need some type of location for customers to visit. That can be a barrier to starting your own business. Well, one building in downtown Sedalia aims to change that for the small business person just getting started.
Missouri Has $6 Billion Budget Surplus Should We Use It To Widen I-70?
Here's some news. Missouri has a $6 billion dollar budget surplus, and one lawmaker thinks the State shouldn't sit on the cash but put some of it into widening Interstate 70 to three or four lanes between St. Louis and Kansas City. This is according to a report from KOMU...
Sedalia Council Approves Fraud Prevention Policies
Sedalia City Council conducted business in 90 minutes during their public session Monday night at 2nd and Osage. Under Finance and Administration, Council approved an ordinance adopting a set of policies and procedures dealing with fraud prevention, detection and investigation involving the City. Mayor Andrew Dawson worked with staff to...
Marshall PD Warns Against Accepting Fake Currency
The Marshall Police Department is warning merchants and Marshall area residents of movie prop money that is being passed as actual currency. According to a facebook post late Tuesday afternoon, the Marshall Police Department has received reports of movie prop money being passed as legal tender. The Marshall Police have identified movie prop money in $10 denominations in cases filed. It is common for movie prop money to be in larger denominations including $50 and $100 bills.
We Get Earthquakes In Missouri? Yes We Do! Did You Feel It?
I have family that live all over the country. Some on the West coast, some on the East coast, and the majority of my family live in the Midwest. Those who live on the East coast, especially in Florida and those states that are near the ocean, have to deal with hurricane season. Midwest...we seem to deal with tornados a lot. West coast...well they get earthquakes. I never thought about those in Illinois and Missouri. Maybe I should.
SFCC to offer Microsoft Excel Level I & II Training March 10
State Fair Community College’s The LearningForce will offer beginner and intermediate Microsoft Excel workforce training sessions on March 10 in Fielding Technical Center on the Sedalia campus. Registration will close March 1. The Microsoft Excel I beginner session will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Level I...
Want To Stroll Through This Missouri Garden This Winter? Yes! Trust Me!
We have a nice little lights display in Sedalia called Light Up Liberty. You can drive though it and it may help put you in the Christmas spirit. There are lots of light displays as the winter month and Christmas holiday comes upon us, and I think there is another one that will be worth your time. It is called Gardens Aglow at the Springfield Botanical Gardens.
Sedalia Police Reports For December 12th, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. On the night of December 11th, Officers located multiple items in the roadway near the intersection of East Saline Street and North Engineer Avenue. Four boxes full of tools, a chainsaw, and an air compressor were transported to the Sedalia Police Department. They were placed into evidence for safe keeping.
Just How Bad Are Missouri Drivers? Science Has The Answer
Missouri isn't the only state I've lived in where I've heard that people are lousy drivers. When I lived in Texas, it seemed like no one knew how to drive. And it wasn't much better in Indiana. New research says that Missouri drivers are some of the worst on the roads.
Public Invited to First Community Fitness Night
The medical staff at Bothwell Regional Health Center will host a free community fitness night from 6 to 9 pm Dec. 29 at Heckart Community Center. The public is invited to attend to use the facility and learn about health topics. There are almost 100 members of the medical staff,...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For December 13, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Late Sunday night, Pettis County Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of East Broadway Boulevard and South Merriam Avenue on a vehicle for failing to signal a lane change. During the traffic stop, a passenger fled from the vehicle on foot. Deputies pursued the subject and took him into custody. The fleeing subject, Aaron Jason Brown, 40, of Columbia, left a bag of items in the vehicle. After a search of the vehicle, a significant amount of methamphetamine, pills, and THC wax was located. Brown also had two warrants for his arrest out of the Probation and Parole Office on original charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Brown was transported to the BRHC by ambulance. Brown was later transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold pending charges of Resisting Arrest in a Felony, two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and one count of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Brown was held pending a $50,000 cash or surety bond.
