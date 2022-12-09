ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Proposed changes to Florida's property insurance litigation get pushback

Florida lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agree that any changes they make to the state's property insurance laws this week should reduce rates, but they're divided on how to get there. “There’s nothing that I’ve seen that actually will bring rates down for homeowners," said House Minority Leader...
Alleged massive Florida health care fraud scheme leads to nine arrests

FLORIDA – Nine Florida residents have been arrested for charges related to orchestrating an alleged $37 million health care fraud scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. The nine were arrested last week by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) after being...
Alabama Medical Cannabis License Application evaluators wanted

MOBILE, Ala. — Alabama is accepting applications for Medical Marijuana licenses, and the University of South Alabama is looking for professionals to review, evaluate and score applications for medical cannabis business licenses in Alabama. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission has partnered with USA to coordinate the review, evaluation, and...
Florida is included in a recall of oysters harvested in Texas

A recall on oysters harvested in southeast Texas includes Florida, health officials said Thursday. The recall issued by the Texas Department of State Health Services comes after more than 40 gastrointestinal illnesses were reported in Texas and Florida. The oysters were harvested from Nov. 17 through Dec. 7 in southeastern...
Florida on a 31-day streak of declining gas prices

Florida gas prices declined 12 cents per gallon last week. The state average is now on a 31-day streak of declines, falling a total of 41 cents per gallon. On Sunday, the average for gasoline in Florida was $3.16 per gallon. That's 11 cents per gallon more than a year ago.
Proposal from construction company creates controversy in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The affordable housing development is crucial to Jackson County commissioners’ plans for the Endeavor property, or the old Dozier School for Boys. They’ve been negotiating with Valiant Construction, the only company to submit a proposal for the project. “They are made up of a number of different entities and they’ve […]
There Was Cheating in 2020 in Florida According to a Report by watchdog 'Integrity Florida.'

Known as ‘Ghost Candidates’, some Republicans have been accused of and charged with bribing unaffiliated candidates to siphon votes away from Democrats in tight races. The next time you hear someone tell you the 2020 election was stolen you can agree, at least in part. Republicans in Florida have been charged with felony campaign charges for their part in a bribery scheme meant to confuse voters into voting for the wrong person.
Former Florida attorney indicted, charged with racketeering

FLORIDA – A former Florida attorney has been indicted for racketeering relating to the operation of his Tallahassee law firm and investment companies, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. A federal grand jury has returned a one-count indictment charging Phillip Timothy Howard, 61,...
Florida Hurricane Ian Deaths Up To 144

Medical examiners have confirmed 144 deaths from Hurricane Ian, with 67 in Lee County, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported Friday. The number of confirmed Ian-related deaths has gradually increased and was 141 on Dec. 1. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 28
Shooting in Tallahassee leaves one person with injuries

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot inside his apartment Monday evening, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. A Watch Commander with TPD told WCTV it happened on the 2400 block of Jackson Bluff Road at the Boulevard Apartment Complex around 6:40 p.m. Monday.
