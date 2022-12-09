Read full article on original website
usf.edu
Proposed changes to Florida's property insurance litigation get pushback
Florida lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agree that any changes they make to the state's property insurance laws this week should reduce rates, but they're divided on how to get there. “There’s nothing that I’ve seen that actually will bring rates down for homeowners," said House Minority Leader...
Florida's largest marijuana company faces class-action lawsuit over layoffs
The lawsuit alleges Trulieve failed to comply with the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.
niceville.com
Alleged massive Florida health care fraud scheme leads to nine arrests
FLORIDA – Nine Florida residents have been arrested for charges related to orchestrating an alleged $37 million health care fraud scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. The nine were arrested last week by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) after being...
Alabama Medical Cannabis License Application evaluators wanted
MOBILE, Ala. — Alabama is accepting applications for Medical Marijuana licenses, and the University of South Alabama is looking for professionals to review, evaluate and score applications for medical cannabis business licenses in Alabama. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission has partnered with USA to coordinate the review, evaluation, and...
DeSantis to Hold Vaccine Manufacturers "Accountable"
The vaccine drama persists among Republican leadership. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said his administration intends to hold vaccine manufacturers accountable for making false claims about the side effects of vaccines.
Ex-employee files lawsuit after layoffs at Gadsden, Jefferson Co. Trulieve sites
A federal class action lawsuit was filed by a former employee of a cannabis dispensary company that employed workers in Quincy, Midway and Monticello.
usf.edu
Florida is included in a recall of oysters harvested in Texas
A recall on oysters harvested in southeast Texas includes Florida, health officials said Thursday. The recall issued by the Texas Department of State Health Services comes after more than 40 gastrointestinal illnesses were reported in Texas and Florida. The oysters were harvested from Nov. 17 through Dec. 7 in southeastern...
Florida Prosecutors Reach Deal With Former State Worker Charged With Computer Crime
This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State Florida. Florida prosecutors have entered into what is called a “deferred prosecution agreement” with former state Department of Health employee Rebekah Jones to resolve a computer-based crime against her. Jones disclosed the agreement in an...
Click10.com
State attorney general files complaint in Broward to shut down ‘moving scam’
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a complaint on Thursday in Broward County to go after a group that investigators reported deceived more than 400 customers who needed moving services. The group of defendants in Broward County civil court includes a list of 10 companies...
usf.edu
After The Storms: A WMFE special on the impacts of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole
During the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season two major storms — Ian and Nicole — brought historic inland flooding and coastal damage to Central Florida, along with billions of dollars in damages throughout the state. Now that the season is over, what next?. After the Storms, a special news...
Florida AG shuts down ‘massive moving scam’ by Gold Standard
Attorney General Ashley Moody announced an end to a "massive moving scam" in Florida.
usf.edu
Florida on a 31-day streak of declining gas prices
Florida gas prices declined 12 cents per gallon last week. The state average is now on a 31-day streak of declines, falling a total of 41 cents per gallon. On Sunday, the average for gasoline in Florida was $3.16 per gallon. That's 11 cents per gallon more than a year ago.
Tallahassee woman arrested for felony fraud in PPP loan scheme
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a Tallahassee woman on Thursday for felony fraud in a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan scheme.
Florida legislator who sponsored ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law resigns amid Covid-relief fraud charges
The Florida state representative who sponsored legislation opponents dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill resigned Thursday, a day after he was accused of fraudulently obtaining tens of thousands of dollars from a federal Covid-relief program. State Rep. Joseph Harding, a Republican, said his resignation would be "effective...
WESH
Florida lawmaker resigns amid indictment on wire fraud, money laundering charges
State rep. Joe Harding resigned from his position in House District 24 Thursday, according to a statement from his Facebook. "I believe in Floridians and want what is best for them, and I believe their leaders need not be encumbered by distractions that are mine alone," Harding wrote. A federal...
Proposal from construction company creates controversy in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The affordable housing development is crucial to Jackson County commissioners’ plans for the Endeavor property, or the old Dozier School for Boys. They’ve been negotiating with Valiant Construction, the only company to submit a proposal for the project. “They are made up of a number of different entities and they’ve […]
There Was Cheating in 2020 in Florida According to a Report by watchdog 'Integrity Florida.'
Known as ‘Ghost Candidates’, some Republicans have been accused of and charged with bribing unaffiliated candidates to siphon votes away from Democrats in tight races. The next time you hear someone tell you the 2020 election was stolen you can agree, at least in part. Republicans in Florida have been charged with felony campaign charges for their part in a bribery scheme meant to confuse voters into voting for the wrong person.
niceville.com
Former Florida attorney indicted, charged with racketeering
FLORIDA – A former Florida attorney has been indicted for racketeering relating to the operation of his Tallahassee law firm and investment companies, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. A federal grand jury has returned a one-count indictment charging Phillip Timothy Howard, 61,...
Florida Hurricane Ian Deaths Up To 144
Medical examiners have confirmed 144 deaths from Hurricane Ian, with 67 in Lee County, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported Friday. The number of confirmed Ian-related deaths has gradually increased and was 141 on Dec. 1. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 28
WCTV
Shooting in Tallahassee leaves one person with injuries
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot inside his apartment Monday evening, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. A Watch Commander with TPD told WCTV it happened on the 2400 block of Jackson Bluff Road at the Boulevard Apartment Complex around 6:40 p.m. Monday.
