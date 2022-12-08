ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham police offers $5,000 hiring bonus to recruit new officers

Birmingham police Chief Scott Thurmond on Monday announced a $5,000 hiring bonus for new and lateral entry police officers. “As our nation, state and city work to combat the shortage of law enforcement officers, the city of Birmingham and the Birmingham Police Department will utilize this hiring bonus to attract new officers,’’ Thurmond said.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Birmingham On-Demand expands coverage area and hours in The Magic City

Getting around in Birmingham just got easier, thanks to a new partnership between the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA) and the City of Birmingham. The two organizations are joining forces to expand the hours and coverage area of Birmingham’s microtransit service, Birmingham On-Demand. Expanding Birmingham On-Demand. Thanks to the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbhm.org

Smart homes made affordable for Birmingham residents

One way people can reduce their impact on the climate — and save money on utilities — is to be more economical with energy at home. But making energy-efficient upgrades and installing new technology isn’t cheap. Last May, Bertina Robinson was driving on First Street South in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Lawmaker one month from introducing new exhibition driving bill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — After more than a dozen were injured in an exhibition driving episode Friday, a local lawmaker is close to introducing a bill to curb the behavior. A total of 16 people were hurt on John Rogers Drive, when a driver burning donuts collided with another car in a drag race, police said.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa prepares for biggest road project in recent memory

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s being billed as the largest road project in recent memory for Tuscaloosa. City officials say the talk to expand McWrights Ferry Road is no longer still being talked about, but is now becoming a reality. Work begins in earnest in February and it will...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

PROGRAMMING ALERT: WBRC FOX6 News launches Jewelry Television

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News is launching Jewelry Television (jtv) effective Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The new affiliation will replace Grit TV on WBRC’s 6.5 cable channel. Jewelry Television specializes in the sale of jewelry for both men and women. Jewelry Television has an estimated reach of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham-area pharmacy encouraging curbside prescription pickup when sick

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The latest report from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows all districts are experiencing significant flu activity, even though the percentage dropped from the week prior. Even so, the owner of Harbin Discount Pharmacy, Jerry Newman, says he’s seen similar. While there are still a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
eenews.net

Coal plant tied to W.Va governor faces $1M fine

A shuttered Alabama coal products company with ties to Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice would pay a $925,000 fine as part of a settlement to resolve a Clean Air Act lawsuit brought last year by local regulators. Under the proposed consent decreelodged Friday in state court, Bluestone Coke LLC...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police chief announces new hiring incentives

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond held a news conference Monday to unveil new plans and incentives for hiring new officers. He also addressed questions about a street racing exhibition that injured 16 people Friday night, including a 5-year-old boy.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Local police departments work to fill gaps due to nationwide staff shortages

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police departments across the country are experiencing staff shortages, and that same challenge hits home for several law enforcement organizations right here in our backyard. The Birmingham and Tuscaloosa police departments say it’s challenging times recruiting for all jobs right now, especially law enforcement. They say they’re making multiple efforts to […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alreporter.com

Bluestone Coke plant that polluted North Birmingham for decades agrees to $925K fine

Jefferson County Department of Health on Friday levied the largest fine issued by the agency in it’s history against Bluestone Coke, a coke foundry owned by the family of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice that has released hazardous emissions and pollutants on the surrounding majority-Black communities of Fairmont, Collegeville, and Harriman Park in North Birmingham for years.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Who are the 50 highest paid employees with the City of Birmingham?

This story is republished with permission from The Birmingham Times. The 50 highest-paid employees of the city of Birmingham earn between $140,000 and $193,000 annually. Among the highest earners are officials in the mayor’s office, public safety departments, human resources, finance and information services. Five of Birmingham’s municipal judges also made the list.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Who are Jefferson County’s highest paid employees?

Annual salaries in Jefferson County range from $132,000 to more than $323,000, according to a list obtained by the Birmingham Times. Department heads and managers make up the top-paid employees, which also includes information technology workers, civil and traffic engineers. Full Name Title Annual Salary. Lawson, T A County Atty...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

It’s time for change on BJCC board, a bastion of good old boy cronyism

When Dr. Clyde Echols was initially appointed to the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Complex board of directors, Randall Woodfin was seven years old. That was 1988. He’s still on the board, still settled in a seat at the foot of the table in the room where the nine-member group—eight men, one woman— meets each month. A long-retired optometrist, Echols served as board chair for more than a decade and now sits as treasurer. Sits at the same table Woodfin now occupies, too, in the ex-officio board slot designated for the mayor of Birmingham. Woodfin is now 41 years old.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Alabama utility companies work to help families pay bills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala, (WIAT)– Alabama Power, Spire and Birmingham Water Works have all announced rate increases in recent weeks, something some residents see as an extra burden. “With Christmas time right around the corner, it’s just, I’m mean it’s almost like you got to make a decision on whether I play Santa or pay my bills,” […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Walker County woman, others say FedEx delivered packages to wrong address

EMPIRE, Ala. (WBRC) - Delivery companies are busy this time of year in Walker County, but people who live there are having issues getting their packages. Debra McNiese, who lives in the Empire area, is one of them. She ordered a few items in November and they arrived this past Friday. The problem is the packages showed up on someone else’s front porch. She got a delivery notice picture from FedEx showing the packages at the wrong house.
birminghamtimes.com

Inside the New $12.4 Million Fire Station at Birmingham’s Airport

A new Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) station and new ARFF trucks were unveiled last week at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth (BHM) International Airport. The new facility and trucks, together with First Responders, are the cornerstone of BHM’s emergency readiness. At a ribbon-cutting, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin joined board members of...
