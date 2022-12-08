When Dr. Clyde Echols was initially appointed to the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Complex board of directors, Randall Woodfin was seven years old. That was 1988. He’s still on the board, still settled in a seat at the foot of the table in the room where the nine-member group—eight men, one woman— meets each month. A long-retired optometrist, Echols served as board chair for more than a decade and now sits as treasurer. Sits at the same table Woodfin now occupies, too, in the ex-officio board slot designated for the mayor of Birmingham. Woodfin is now 41 years old.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO