Read full article on original website
Related
These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins
Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
Personalized iPhone ads can put your privacy at risk — disable this feature now
No one likes to give out their private data, personalized ads can be intrusive and infuriating, luckily it's easy to stop them on an iPhone.
Phone Arena
Best apps for a free second phone number on iOS and Android
Almost everyone already has their own phone number where others can contact them if need be, so why would you need another one, you might ask?. Well, since you have already clicked on this article, then you most likely already have a pretty good idea how a second number would be of use to you. Maybe you have a small business and want to separate your private contacts list from the one that’s related to your work. A second phone number is a great way to do just that, and to restrict the access that clients and business partners can have to your time and attention.
New Google Maps update for Android Auto users goes live
Google Maps issue prevented rotary control knobs from working properly
New voluntary app code of practice to boost user safety launched
A new voluntary code of practice for app store operators and developers will ask them to boost security and privacy to better protect users, the Government has said.The Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport (DCMS) said the new measures would include requirements for those who sign up for it to have a reporting process for experts to flag issues and ensure security updates are properly highlighted to users, among other measures.It said it would work with major firms including both Apple and Google – the two biggest app store operators – to support the implementation of the code over...
Google’s Password Manager is now easier to access on Android
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google offers a built-in Password Manager in Chrome and Android that automatically saves and syncs all your login details across all your devices. It makes logging into various apps and services as simple as tapping on the login box and verifying your identity.
You’re using Google Maps wrong – all the hidden iPhone features you need to know
RECKON you're a Google Maps pro? There might be a few tricks that you've missed. Here are five tips to instantly upgrade your Google Maps game on iPhone. You can long-press on the Google Maps app to gain quick access to several tricks. It's thanks to an Apple feature called...
Business Insider
How to clear your Google Maps cache to keep the app running efficiently
You can clear your Google Maps app cache to recover storage space and improve performance. On Android, you can use the Settings app to clear the cache, in the Apps section. To clear the cache on an iPhone, open the Google Maps app and go to the About page in Settings.
Short Video App Chingari Adds New Monetization Plans For Users
In the nation of India, there is a short-video platform known as Chingari that allows people around the country and around the world to be able to post videos The app has been around since 2018 and is available on iOS and Android. But, back on November the 21st of 202, Chingari introduced some new content monetization models for the creators and users of the India-based application. Under the new initiative, Chingari will offer three subscription plans that will allow users to increase the earnings they collect through the Gari mining program and allows complete withdrawal of Gari tokens for real money during the active subscription period. The subscription plans are ₹20 daily, ₹100 weekly, and ₹300 monthly.
ZDNet
How to customize the Firefox homepage on Android
For anyone on Android, it's time you switch to a better, more secure web browser. One option is the open-source Firefox browser, which offers customizations that you'll find in the default Chrome browser. One such customization makes it possible for you to decide what you see on your home page....
Comments / 0