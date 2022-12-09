Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
MSU Swim and Dive lawsuit ‘substantially likely to succeed’
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State swimmers and divers are moving forward with their lawsuit against the university. It comes after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the university’s appeal Monday. This all stems from a decision by the university to discontinue the men’s and women’s swimming...
WILX-TV
Potterville Seeking New Football Coach
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dave Matthews is stepping down after five seasons as head football coach at Potterville High School. Potterville had a 1-8 record this past fall and has struggled with 13 consecutive losing seasons. The school will offer a junior varsity team only next fall. Subscribe to our...
WILX-TV
Michigan State must disclose deals with 2 big sports donors
DETROIT (AP) — A judge has ordered Michigan State University to release donor agreements with two alumni who gave or pledged millions of dollars to the athletic department. Michigan State has acknowledged that some of the money will help pay for a 10-year, $95 million contract with football coach Mel Tucker, who got a new deal in 2021 while leading the Spartans to an 11-2 record.
UM-MSU hockey series ends with full line brawl in Ann Arbor
While the rivalry between Michigan State and Michigan has always burned hot, the temperature has been turned up even more of late due to the post-game events inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel following the Oct. 29 football game between the rivals. This past weekend, the in-state rivals met on ice...
WILX-TV
Spartan Comeback Falls Short Against No. 3/4 Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (MSU Athletics) - Against one of the top-scoring offenses in the nation, the Michigan State women’s basketball team fell short against No. 3/4 Ohio State, 74-68, Sunday afternoon at Value City Arena in Columbus. Leading by as many as 18 in the first half, the Spartans got...
WILX-TV
Valery Plata Ties for Third at Q-Series, Earns Full LPGA Tour Status
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Former Michigan State women’s golfer Valery Plata fired a 3-under par 69 to finish the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Q-Series with a 25-under par 549 and tied for third place, earning her full status on the LPGA Tour. “I’m still kind of...
WILX-TV
MSU Police and East Lansing Police team up for a winter coat drive
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Police and East Lansing Police Department’s P.E.A.C.E. Team are encouraging community members to donate new and gently used outdoor coats. Items collected will be donated to local non-profits for distribution. Donations can be dropped off at MSU Police Department’s lobby,...
WILX-TV
Rare disease forms special bond for Charlotte boy
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Like any 11-year-old, Gavin Miller likes watching YouTube, enjoys sports and playing Fortnite. But his life growing up has been anything but easy. Seven years ago, Gavin’s thighbone stopped growing. At just four-years-old, Gavin was diagnosed with a rare disease, Perthes, which affects the blood supply to the ball of the hip joint for unknown reasons, causing the bone to collapse.”
WILX-TV
East Lansing announces office closures for the holidays
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Offices will be closing during the holidays according to The City of East Lansing. - East Lansing City Hall, the East Lansing Department of Public Works (DPW), and East Lansing 54B District Court will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, reopening on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
WILX-TV
Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing reopens for winter
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers in Lansing are going to find it easier to travel through the city. Starting Tuesday, a stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue - between Mount Hope Avenue and Health Care Court - will be reopened for winter. The road has been reconfigured into two lanes, one in each direction.
Police: Carjacking near Michigan State library turned into police chase
A report of a car jacking on Michigan State's campus near the main library along West Circle Drive led to a police chase early Friday morning, officials said.
WILX-TV
East Lansing Police to bring back its Citizens Police Academy
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Applications are open for the East Lansing Police Department’s (ELPD) Citizens Police Academy. Community members are encouraged to apply for the 10-week course by January 18 or until the class is full. Those interested must meet be 18 years of age or older and...
A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America
Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
WILX-TV
City of Lansing presents Participatory Budget Nights
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Join Mayor Andy Schor at the City of Lansing’s Participatory Budget Nights. Community members will have the opportunity to learn more about the City’s budget process and share their ideas on priorities for the year 2024. Upcoming Participatory Budget Nights include the following dates:
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan facing sheriff’s deputy shortages
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County is planning to reduce the number of deputies patrolling the streets of Webberville to make up for shortages in other areas of the county. The Ingham County Board of Commissioners will vote Tuesday night to change the contract with the village to go from 80 hours of patrols each week to 40.
WILX-TV
No injuries reported in Bath Township house fire
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No injuries are being reported after a house was engulfed in flames late Tuesday night in Bath Township. The fire took place on Seniors Court just off of Hawk Hollow Drive. Neighbors tell News 10 the house was still under construction at the time. Multiple fire...
WILX-TV
FBI raids home in East Lansing
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials from the FBI said that they were executing a search warrant in a home at Highland and Oakridge Avenue. On Monday morning, News 10 saw authorities from the FBI, Michigan State Police, and East Lansing Police Department carrying boxes out of a home into an unmarked vehicle.
WILX-TV
Experience Jackson to recognize those who provide detailed service in the community
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Experience Jackson is accepting nominations for the omotenashi award during the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Community Awards. The award recognizes the entities that excel at taking care of visitors, which in turn equals return visitors to Jackson and a positive perception of our community. Omotenashi...
WILX-TV
Riverwalk Theatre Presents A Year with Frog and Toad
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Arnold Lobel’s children’s book, “A Year with Frog. and Toad,” is coming to Riverwalk Theatre for eight performances. In collaboration with Reading Is Fundamental,. it tells the story of two best friends: Frog and Toad. The production will run Dec. 8-11 and...
