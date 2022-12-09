Read full article on original website
Message From CSCSD Superintendent Regarding The Affordable Connectivity Program
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – The following is a message from Central Square Superintendent Thomas Colabufo regarding the Affordable Connectivity Program for eligible students/families:. December 13, 2022. Dear Parents/Guardians,. The Affordable Connectivity Program is an FCC benefit program that helps ensure that households can afford the broadband they need for...
Sandy Creek Artists Collaborate During Monster Project Initiative
SANDY CREEK, NY – Students across several grade levels at Sandy Creek Central School recently collaborated on art projects for an initiative called the Monster Project. The Monster Project is the undertaking of a collection of artists who share a common goal of helping children recognize the power of their own imaginations and to encourage them to pursue their creative potential.
SUNY Oswego Officer’s Life-Saving Work Honored During University Police Awards
OSWEGO – The quick, life-saving work of SUNY Oswego University Police Officer Eric Martin earned honors during the 2022 University Police Awards, the highest recognition by the SUNY Police Chiefs Association, on Nov. 15. Martin was one of six recipients of Life Saving Awards, dating back to heroic work...
Fulton, Central Square Residents Receive Promotions In New York Air National Guard
SYRACUSE, NY – Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announces the promotion of members of the New York Air National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership. Kurtis Mills from Fulton (zip code 13069), N.Y., and assigned to...
Volney Students Enjoy In-School Performance From REV Theatre
FULTON, NY -Students at Fulton’s Volney Elementary School were thrilled by the dramatic talents of Auburn’s REV Theatre Co. in an in-house performance. The play was part of a larger program involving many other schools within the FCSD and across New York State. On Monday, December 5, the...
Six Copies Of Howard Rose Memoir, ‘Disposable Soldier’ Donated To Fulton Public Library
FULTON – Christine Rose, wife of the late Howard Rose of Fulton, recently donated six copies of his memoir, “Diary of a Disposable Soldier,” to the Fulton Public Library Director Caroline Chatterton said. “We’re extremely grateful to Christine for sharing these copies of her husband’s book with...
Christmas Photos With Santa At The H. Lee White Maritime Museum Dec. 17-18
OSWEGO – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego is pleased to be able to offer a one-on-one family experience with Santa and Mrs. Claus by making a reservation for Saturday or Sunday, December 17 & 18. Reservation will be timed in intervals of 15 minutes per family...
Eileen Yager And Dr. Priscilla Thibault Honored By Daughters Of American Revolution
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Ontario Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) has a long history of supporting our nation’s veterans, from collecting donations for the Syracuse VA Hospital, adopting units deployed overseas and marking veterans’ gravesites, to presenting educational programs. Members recently honored their...
Sandy Creek Central School Receives Grant from the New York Life Foundation To Be A Grief Sensitive School Community
SANDY CREEK, NY – The New York Life Grief-Sensitive School Initiative (GSSI) was created in 2018. Sandy Creek Central School became a designated Grief-Sensitive School in 2022. As a result of agreeing to strive to become grief sensitive, the school received $500 that was used to fund grief counseling...
Letter To The Editor: Money For Nothing
To the editor: Frank Castiglia Jr. If Resolution EP-6 passes on 12-15-22 the Oswego County IDA will receive 10% of the P.I.L.O.T. repayment money that is given to the County. The county receives somewhere around 2 million dollars of P.I.L.O.T. money from numerous P.I.L.O.T. agreements. If EP-6 passes the county...
Jen Baker Promoted To Talent Acquisition Manager At Oswego Health
Oswego – As the third largest employer in the County with more than 1,200 employees, Oswego Health understands the importance of recruiting and how pivotal the candidate experience is in securing the future of healthcare. Oswego Health recently promoted long-time employee, Jen Baker to oversee talent acquisition. Experienced Human...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: December 4 – 10
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. Gen E. Watson, 47 years old and Gilbert R. Coffey, 54 years old, both from Fulton, were arrested and charged with several criminal sex acts against a minor. See the full story here. The Dasher...
Light Up the Pratt House Cupola!
FULTON, NY – Remember, honor and celebrate your family, special someone, or special occasion by lighting up the Pratt House Cupola during the holidays this year. Fill out this form with your special names and a $5 payment for each name and send it to the Friends of History in Fulton, P.O. Box 157, Fulton, NY 13069. You may also email the form to [email protected]. The names will be proudly displayed at the Pratt House.
OCSD Board OF Education Discuss Budget Goals, School-Use Fees During Meeting
OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District Board of Education met on the evening of December 6, 2022, with Boardmember Pamela Dowd absent. Beginning with the Public Comment portion of the meeting, Jim Eckman addressed the Board, outlining his opinion that there is a lack of communication and accountability within the district regarding the decision making process that affects athletics.
Fulton Resident Named To Spring 2022 President’s List At The Citadel
CHARLESTON, SC – Samuel May of Fulton, NY is among the more than 60 cadets recognized for their outstanding work during the spring 2022 semester. The President’s List is one of the most distinguished cadet awards presented by The Citadel. The list is a combination of the dean’s list and the Commandant’s Distinguished List, and is composed of cadets who contribute the most to their companies while maintaining excellent military and academic records.
Hannibal Central School District To Hold BOE Meeting Dec.14
HANNIBAL – The Hannibal Central School District will be holding a regular Board of Education meeting beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. This meeting will held in the High School Library at 928 Cayuga Street, Hannibal, NY 13074. The agenda can be found on our website at www.hannibalcsd.org.
Phase One Of Former ‘Old City Hall’ Building Construction Approved By Oswego Common Council
OSWEGO – The brick building that once housed the wildly popular ‘Old City Hall’ restaurant and bar will soon have a new look; the Oswego Common Council passing a resolution for the use of city property by new owner Ed Alberts to construct an expanded outdoor seating area – the measure passing unanimously during their bi-monthly Common Council meeting, Monday, Dec. 12.
Menter To Host “Stuff An Ambulance” Event December 10
FULTON, NY — On Saturday December 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Menter Ambulance will be hosting its annual “Stuff an Ambulance” event at the Fulton Wal-Mart. An ambulance will be present on site and the goal is to fill the entire ambulance with new toys, non-perishable food items, can openers, hygiene supplies, and pet supplies to be donated to local residents and pets in need during this holiday season.
Letter To The Editor: Human Concerns, Inc. Food Pantry
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Human Concerns, Inc., the non-profit Food Pantry for Oswego, NY., the Pantry Director, our volunteers, and most importantly our clients: we would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the community for supporting our Thanksgiving Dinner giveaway. Human Concerns, Inc. was able...
Fulton Announces The Return Of ‘Dasher Dollars’ Wednesday Dec. 14, 29 Businesses Participating
FULTON, NY – After the tremendous response to the city’s 2021 Christmas Holiday and Summer Edition Dasher Dollars, the program is back for this Christmas, announced Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “Our local businesses really stepped up to participate, and we’re thrilled to be able to share this opportunity...
