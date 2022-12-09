ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parish, NY

Message From CSCSD Superintendent Regarding The Affordable Connectivity Program

CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – The following is a message from Central Square Superintendent Thomas Colabufo regarding the Affordable Connectivity Program for eligible students/families:. December 13, 2022. Dear Parents/Guardians,. The Affordable Connectivity Program is an FCC benefit program that helps ensure that households can afford the broadband they need for...
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
Sandy Creek Artists Collaborate During Monster Project Initiative

SANDY CREEK, NY – Students across several grade levels at Sandy Creek Central School recently collaborated on art projects for an initiative called the Monster Project. The Monster Project is the undertaking of a collection of artists who share a common goal of helping children recognize the power of their own imaginations and to encourage them to pursue their creative potential.
SANDY CREEK, NY
Letter To The Editor: Money For Nothing

To the editor: Frank Castiglia Jr. If Resolution EP-6 passes on 12-15-22 the Oswego County IDA will receive 10% of the P.I.L.O.T. repayment money that is given to the County. The county receives somewhere around 2 million dollars of P.I.L.O.T. money from numerous P.I.L.O.T. agreements. If EP-6 passes the county...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Light Up the Pratt House Cupola!

FULTON, NY – Remember, honor and celebrate your family, special someone, or special occasion by lighting up the Pratt House Cupola during the holidays this year. Fill out this form with your special names and a $5 payment for each name and send it to the Friends of History in Fulton, P.O. Box 157, Fulton, NY 13069. You may also email the form to [email protected]. The names will be proudly displayed at the Pratt House.
FULTON, NY
OCSD Board OF Education Discuss Budget Goals, School-Use Fees During Meeting

OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District Board of Education met on the evening of December 6, 2022, with Boardmember Pamela Dowd absent. Beginning with the Public Comment portion of the meeting, Jim Eckman addressed the Board, outlining his opinion that there is a lack of communication and accountability within the district regarding the decision making process that affects athletics.
OSWEGO, NY
Fulton Resident Named To Spring 2022 President’s List At The Citadel

CHARLESTON, SC – Samuel May of Fulton, NY is among the more than 60 cadets recognized for their outstanding work during the spring 2022 semester. The President’s List is one of the most distinguished cadet awards presented by The Citadel. The list is a combination of the dean’s list and the Commandant’s Distinguished List, and is composed of cadets who contribute the most to their companies while maintaining excellent military and academic records.
CHARLESTON, SC
Phase One Of Former ‘Old City Hall’ Building Construction Approved By Oswego Common Council

OSWEGO – The brick building that once housed the wildly popular ‘Old City Hall’ restaurant and bar will soon have a new look; the Oswego Common Council passing a resolution for the use of city property by new owner Ed Alberts to construct an expanded outdoor seating area – the measure passing unanimously during their bi-monthly Common Council meeting, Monday, Dec. 12.
OSWEGO, NY
Menter To Host “Stuff An Ambulance” Event December 10

FULTON, NY — On Saturday December 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Menter Ambulance will be hosting its annual “Stuff an Ambulance” event at the Fulton Wal-Mart. An ambulance will be present on site and the goal is to fill the entire ambulance with new toys, non-perishable food items, can openers, hygiene supplies, and pet supplies to be donated to local residents and pets in need during this holiday season.
FULTON, NY
Letter To The Editor: Human Concerns, Inc. Food Pantry

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Human Concerns, Inc., the non-profit Food Pantry for Oswego, NY., the Pantry Director, our volunteers, and most importantly our clients: we would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the community for supporting our Thanksgiving Dinner giveaway. Human Concerns, Inc. was able...
OSWEGO, NY
