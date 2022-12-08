Read full article on original website
‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega Reveals She Had Covid While Filming Viral Dance Scene
Wednesday has become a hit for Netflix and Jenna Ortega has been receiving a lot of praise for her interpretation of the titular character. As the stars of the show give behind-the-scene details about filming the series, Ortega revealed that she had Covid when she shot the viral dance scene. “It’s crazy because it was my first day with Covid so it was awful to film,” Ortega told NME in an interview about shooting the memorable scene that she choreographed herself. The Jane the Virgin alum further explained, “Yeah, I woke up and – it’s weird, I never get sick and when...
Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy Endure Awkward Culture Clash in Trailer for Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Netflix released its first look at Kenya Barris’ directorial debut You People on Monday, teasing what’s in store for the modern rom-com starring Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Nia Long and Lauren London. Co-written and produced by Barris and Hill, the film follows a new couple, Ezra Cohen and Amira Mohammed, played by Hill and London respectively, who meet after he accidentally gets into her car. While initially shocked by his request for a date, the two quickly bond and consider taking their relationship to a more serious level. More from The Hollywood ReporterAmy Robach and T.J. Holmes Temporarily Pulled From...
Margot Robbie Says ‘I, Tonya’ Made Her Realize She Was a “Good Actor” (Prompting Her to Email Quentin Tarantino)
Margot Robbie made history in London on Tuesday, becoming the youngest-ever star to be given a special “BAFTA: A Life in Pictures” tribute. Usually an event reserved for actors and filmmakers with decades of work under their belts, BAFTA welcomed the 32-year-old two-time Oscar nominee to its London headquarters in full acknowledgment of her achievements since breaking out in 2013 with both About Time and The Wolf of Wolf Street, noting that she had appeared in almost 30 films while also carving out a hugely successful career as a producer. More from The Hollywood Reporter"A Picture of Women's Issues...
ETOnline.com
Kate Winslet Reacts to 'The Holiday' Sequel Rumors, Imagines 'Tiny Jack Blacks' Running Around (Exclusive)
After rumors that the 2006 Christmas classic, The Holiday, was getting a sequel went viral on Tuesday, Kate Winslet reacted to the news while speaking to ET at the U.K. premiere for her upcoming film, Avatar: The Way of Water. "As far as I know, it's not true," she told...
EW.com
The Holiday director Nancy Meyers shoots down sequel rumors with Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet were previously rumored to return for a sequel, though Meyers has said that those reports aren't true. Fans of The Holiday are getting a lump of coal this Christmas season. Producer-writer-director Nancy Meyers, who helmed the 2006 rom-com starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law,...
Elle
Ben Affleck Says He'd 'Probably Still Be Drinking' If He Was Still Married To Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck is opening up about his marriage to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. On Monday, the Last Duel actor appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where he candidly spoke about his struggles with alcohol while married and his attempt to stay with Garner for their kids. The couple, who married...
James Cameron Says Leonardo DiCaprio Nearly Lost Titanic Role Over His Attitude in Audition
James Cameron says he dismissed Leonardo DiCaprio after the actor initially refused to read for the part of Jack, assuming a meeting would suffice to be cast Leonardo DiCaprio came close to never playing his arguably most famous and iconic character when he somewhat butted heads with James Cameron during the audition process for Titanic. In a video career retrospective for GQ published Tuesday, the Oscar-winning filmmaker spent a good portion of time talking about his 1997 historical drama epic, which for a span of years was...
Popculture
'The Good Doctor' Star and Ben Platt Reveal Engagement
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are engaged! The Broadway star and The Good Doctor actor announced that Platt had popped the question in a sweet Instagram announcement Friday featuring photos from the proposal and showing off Galvin's ring. "He agreed to hang out forever," Platt, 29, captioned his post, while Galvin, 28, wrote on his own, "I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours."
Jennifer Beals Thanks Irene Cara for Her 'Fearless Triple Threat Talent' in Tribute After Her Death
Jennifer Beals was joined by a group of celebrities who remembered Irene Cara after her death at age 63, including Debbie Allen, Diane Warren and Questlove Jennifer Beals is remembering Irene Cara. Shortly after news of Cara's death was announced Saturday, Beals, 58, honored the late star with a moving tribute post shared on Instagram. "Thank you brilliant Irene for your open heart and your fearless triple threat talent," Beals — who starred in 1983's Flashdance wrote of Cara — who performed the film's title track, "Flashdance... What...
Popculture
'Yellowstone' Kills Beloved Character and TV Western Legend in Latest Episode
Yellowstone has been nothing if not full of surprises this season, from heartbreaking accidents to epic bar brawls. Understandably, fans were quite shocked to see that the series killed a beloved character and TV Western legend in its latest episode. Please Note: Yellowstone Season 5 Spoilers Below. During Sunday night's...
Lindsay Lohan’s ‘Falling for Christmas’ looks included a ‘nod’ to ‘Mean Girls’
Lindsay Lohan is back — with a tribute to her past. In “Falling for Christmas,” her first major movie role in nearly a decade, the early aughts fave plays Sierra Belmont, a spoiled hotel heiress who tumbles down a mountain and ends up with amnesia — and although the sweet love story will warm the hearts of Netflix fans, her fabulous style has also wowed viewers. “She is essentially playing two completely different characters, which gave us a lot of creative freedom,” the movie’s costume designer, Emerson Alvarez, told Page Six Style. In true Christmas movie fashion, Lohan’s character falls in love with...
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Star After Pregnancy Reveal
Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her...
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey denies reunion with Ellen Pompeo on new show
Grey's Anatomy fans, stop rejoicing. There were rumours that Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo, aka Derek and Meredith, were reuniting for a brand new TV show. However, it looks like that isn't the case, coming from Dempsey himself. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly while on the Disenchanted promotional trail, the actor...
digitalspy.com
Brendan Fraser defends The Whale casting following backlash
Actor Brendan Fraser has defended being cast in The Whale following the backlash he received for wearing prosthetics and a fat suit. In the movie, Fraser plays Charlie, a father who is attempting to reconnect with his daughter, played by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, as he grieves the death of his boyfriend, all while battling a binge-eating disorder.
Harper's Bazaar
Jessica Chastain, Ariana DeBose, and More Made Dazzling Appearances at MoMA & Chanel’s Film Benefit
A number of famous faces gathered yesterday evening to celebrate one of the most formative film figures of our time: Mexican director Guillermo del Toro. For MoMA’S 15th Annual Film Benefit presented by Chanel, top Hollywood names including Oscar winners Jessica Chastain and Ariana DeBose, fashion-favorite actress Chloë Sevigny and playwright Jeremy O. Harris, as well as Oscar Isaac, Jemima Kirke, and artist Anna Weyant were in attendance. Legends including Cate Blanchett, Alejandro Iñárritu, Ewan McGregor, and Tilda Swinton also appeared—albeit virtually—with prerecorded celebratory messages for del Toro, reminiscing on their time as collaborators and admirers of his work.
Fefe Dobson to Star in ‘Danzig’ Gang Shooting Drama (Exclusive)
Canadian singer-songwriter Fefe Dobson and Inigo Pascual are set to star in Danzig (working title), an indie film drama inspired by a real-life 2012 gang shooting in inner-city Toronto. The film sees director Ron Dias and screenwriter Joanne Jansen combine to portray two people whose worlds collide on Danzig Street in Scarborough. Pascual will play the role of Joshua Yasay, based on a real person who was caught up in the deadly shooting incident, while Dobson will perform the fictional role of his love interest.More from The Hollywood ReporterSimu Liu Returns to Host 2023 Juno AwardsHow Heist Comedy 'Vandits' Survived a...
Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas Among Oscar Hopefuls for Best Original Song
The nominees for the Oscar for best original song could make for a star-studded category, as several of the leading contenders — representing films like Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Sony’s Devotion, Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick and Pixar’s Turning Red, among others — were written and performed by some of our leading pop stars. From new songs from Oscar winners Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and Finneas to the long-awaited new track from Rihanna, these original compositions will aim to land on the category’s short list (which is announced Dec. 21) before making it to the home stretch when the nominations...
ComicBook
Wicked Movie Casts Ethan Slater
Last year, it was officially announced that the long-awaited Wicked movie was finally coming from In the Heights director Jon M. Chu with Ariana Grande playing Glinda and Cynthia Erivo playing Elphaba. Since the news dropped, there has been a lot of casting updates, including the news that Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey would be playing Fiyero and Jurassic Park alum Jeff Goldblum was in final talks to play the Wizard. Now, Variety is reporting that the film has found its Boq.
Michelle Yeoh Joins ‘Wicked’ Film as Madame Morrible
Michelle Yeoh has joined Universal Pictures’ film adaptation of Wicked. Yeoh will play the role of Madame Morrible, the head of the school where Elphaba, played by Cynthia Erivo, and Glinda, played by Ariana Grande, are students. She joins Jeff Goldblum, who has been confirmed to play the Wizard, and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero. Ethan Slater, who was Tony-nominated for playing the lead role in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical, has been cast as Boq, another student and love interest at the school.More from The Hollywood ReporterMichelle Yeoh to Receive Palm Springs Film Festival's International Star AwardJamie Lee Curtis to Receive Hollywood Icon...
Jennifer Aniston Wore Chic Cropped Jeans on the Morning Show Set, and We Found Cute Lookalikes on Sale!
Jennifer Aniston loves herself a pair of jeans. And the Friends alum is usually fiercely loyal to her bootcuts, which is why we paid attention when she sported a pair of cropped jeans recently on the set of The Morning Show. Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we...
