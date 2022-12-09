Read full article on original website
Dow Analyst Moves: MCD
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, McDonald's is the #17 analyst pick. Despite being ranked lower than the median among analyst picks of the Dow, McDonald's ranks better than the median among analyst picks for the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #191 spot out of 500.
Nasdaq 100 Movers: ORLY, MRNA
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 20.1%. Year to date, Moderna has lost about 21.9% of its value. And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is O'Reilly...
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed the most recent trading day at $44.25, moving +1.82% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed at $538.22, marking a -1.4% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.01%. Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S....
Should Value Investors Buy First BanCorp. (FBP) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Tesla just delivered its first all-electric Semi truck to PepsiCo and said it can cover up to 500 miles on a single charge
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, drove a Semi to the unveiling event, held at a factory near Reno, Nevada.
Document Claims Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison’s FTX Margin Position Was Negative $1.3B in May 2022 – Bitcoin News
In a number of recent interviews, the former co-founder of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), explained that he “wasn’t running Alameda” and he “didn’t know the size of their position.” In a more recent discussion with The Block’s Frank Chaparro, SBF explained that auditors were looking at FTX’s corporate financials, but the auditors were “not looking at customer positions and not looking at customer risk.” This week, an FTX insider speaking to Bitcoin.com News under terms of anonymity shared a document that purportedly shows Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison’s personal account was in the hole by $1.31 billion in May 2022.
America’s Worst CEOs of the Year: Amazon’s Andy Jassy
24/7 Wall St.'s third candidate for the Worst CEO of 2022 is Andy Jassy of Amazon.
Tyson Foods (TSN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Tyson Foods (TSN) closed at $64.58 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.08% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the meat producer had...
Consumer Sector Update for 12/13/2022: JOAN, JBLU, MDIA, LAMR
Consumer stocks have turned moderately lower in Tuesday afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) slipping 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) edging 0.3% lower, giving back an earlier advance. In company news, JOANN (JOAN) slumped almost 11% after the fabrics and...
Are Investors Undervaluing LSI Industries (LYTS) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Simon Property (SPG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Simon Property (SPG) closed at $120.24, marking a +1.37% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the shopping mall real...
Nucor (NUE) Invests in Electra to Strengthen Portfolio
Nucor Corporation NUE announced on Dec 8 that it invested in shares of a Colorado-based startup company, Electra. The investment will strengthen Nucor's position as a sustainability leader and expand on the innovation that has already resulted in cleaner steel manufacturing in the United States. Electra transforms low-grade iron ores...
Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) closed the most recent trading day at $39.26, moving +0.98% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.73% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%. Heading into today, shares of the mining company...
Tuesday 12/13 Insider Buying Report: MCG, MATV
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. At Membership Collective Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday,...
Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person—and the amount he’s lost this year is enough to land 4th place on the list
Investors have taken a tentative approach to Tesla in the wake of Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of social media platform Twitter.
General Dynamics (GD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, General Dynamics (GD) closed at $248.73, marking a -0.36% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%. Coming into today, shares of the defense contractor had gained...
Nike (NKE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Nike (NKE) closed at $112.85 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.7% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%. Coming into today, shares of the athletic apparel maker had gained...
Core & Main (CNM) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Core & Main (CNM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.60 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.56 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.33%. A...
PYPL or BL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Internet - Software stocks are likely familiar with Paypal (PYPL) and BlackLine (BL). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong...
