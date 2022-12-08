ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Springdale Road, Colerain Township

NORTHBROOK, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Springdale Road in Colerain Township.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Police on scene of reported shooting on Reading Road in Bond Hill

CINCINNATI — Police on scene of reported shooting on Reading Road in Bond Hill.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking traffic on west I-275 in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes on westbound I-275 in Sharonville has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are on scene of a crash on Interstate 275 in Sharonville, Tuesday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the two right lanes...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Large police presence on Montgomery Road in Norwood

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Cincinnati and Norwood police have a large presence on Montgomery Road in Norwood, Tuesday evening. Police have shut down a stretch of Montgomery Road in front of Paycor headquarters following reports of a shooting in the area. Traffic is being rerouted.
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to a crash I-275 near SR 747 in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a crash on I-275 near SR 747 in Springdale, lanes are blocked.
SPRINGDALE, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Erlanger.
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Timberman Road in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Police are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Timberman Road in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, OH

