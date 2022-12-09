Newsstand: Former Notre Dame OL Dillan Gibbons wins Wuerffel Trophy

Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Notre Dame was represented during Thursday’s college football awards show, in a way. But not by Michael Mayer.

The Irish’s NFL-bound junior tight end did not win the John Mackey Award, which instead went to Georgia’s Brock Bowers. A former Notre Dame lineman, though, won another honor Thursday night.

Florida State guard Dillan Gibbons, an Irish player from 2017-20, won the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy. The award is given annually to the college football player “who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.”

Gibbons’ foundation, Big Man Big Heart Inc., has raised nearly $500,000 to support various causes. Per its website, it “intends to promote NCAA college athletes’ use of their NIL to do good & promote unity, positivity & kindness in their community and beyond.” It partners collegiate ambassadors across college football with charitable causes that are important to them.

Among the ambassadors listed on the foundation’s website is former Notre Dame and current Duke defensive lineman Ja’Mion Franklin, Gibbons’ Irish teammate from 2018-20.

Gibbons graduated from Notre Dame in 2021 and transferred to Florida State before the 2021 season. He has started 24 games for the Seminoles over the last two seasons and has not allowed a sack. He was a first-team All-ACC selection this season.

“Mackey Award committee has some explaining to do. What metrics or film are they watching?? Mayer had a better year receiving and it’s NOT EVEN close as a blocker.”

– Former Irish quarterback Brady Quinn on Twitter about Mayer’s Mackey Award snub

