ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Newsstand: Former Notre Dame OL Dillan Gibbons wins Wuerffel Trophy

By Patrick Engel
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18GwPV_0jcztCaA00
Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Notre Dame was represented during Thursday’s college football awards show, in a way. But not by Michael Mayer.

The Irish’s NFL-bound junior tight end did not win the John Mackey Award, which instead went to Georgia’s Brock Bowers. A former Notre Dame lineman, though, won another honor Thursday night.

Florida State guard Dillan Gibbons, an Irish player from 2017-20, won the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy. The award is given annually to the college football player “who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.”

Gibbons’ foundation, Big Man Big Heart Inc., has raised nearly $500,000 to support various causes. Per its website, it “intends to promote NCAA college athletes’ use of their NIL to do good & promote unity, positivity & kindness in their community and beyond.” It partners collegiate ambassadors across college football with charitable causes that are important to them.

Among the ambassadors listed on the foundation’s website is former Notre Dame and current Duke defensive lineman Ja’Mion Franklin, Gibbons’ Irish teammate from 2018-20.

Gibbons graduated from Notre Dame in 2021 and transferred to Florida State before the 2021 season. He has started 24 games for the Seminoles over the last two seasons and has not allowed a sack. He was a first-team All-ACC selection this season.

Notre Dame Tweets of the Day

Mayer’s Mackey case was strong.

Isaiah Foskey highlights are a treat to watch.

Four-star running back Dylan Edwards is no longer part of the Irish’s 2023 recruiting class.

Sign up for Blue & Gold and On3 for the latest Notre Dame athletics coverage, insider recruiting notes, and more! It’s just $10 until the start of next football season for new subscribers. More information can be found on our subscriptions page.

Quote of the Day

“Mackey Award committee has some explaining to do. What metrics or film are they watching?? Mayer had a better year receiving and it’s NOT EVEN close as a blocker.”

Former Irish quarterback Brady Quinn on Twitter about Mayer’s Mackey Award snub

Headlines of the Day

How 28 Notre Dame transfers have fared with their 2022 teams (Patrick Engel, Blue & Gold)

Ranking Notre Dame football transfer portal quarterback targets (Tyler Horka, Blue & Gold)

Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey declares for 2023 NFL Draft (Tyler Horka, Blue & Gold)

Notre Dame transfer tracker: Five players have entered portal since start of 2022 season (Patrick Engel, Blue & Gold)

What they’re saying: Mackey Award snubs Michael Mayer, Georgia’s Brock Bowers wins (Tyler Horka, Blue & Gold)

Notre Dame coaches on the road: Big day for the staff in Texas (Mike Singer, Blue & Gold)

Four-star running back Dylan Edwards decommits (Mike Singer, Blue & Gold)

Lucky Charms: Notes on Dylan Edwards’ decommitment (Mike Singer, Blue & Gold)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Notre Dame football: 4 players Fighting Irish must target in transfer portal

As the Fighting Irish scout the available talent in the college football transfer portal, head coach Marcus Freeman is aiming to increase the depth and quality of his squad. There’s no reason the Fighting Irish shouldn’t nab a number of these guys to improve their team and build on the gains of their 2022 season. Here we will discuss the four players whom Notre Dame football must target in the transfer portal for the 2023 college football season.
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Four-Star Defensive Lineman Decommits from Notre Dame

West Bloomfield (Mich.) high school four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain has decommitted from Notre Dame. The class of 2024 prospect will still consider the Fighting Irish moving forward, but it’s unlikely he returns to the class. During the season, the 6-4, 240-pounder visited Notre Dame for the Clemson game,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
valpotorch.com

I am a meteorologist, I'm a broadcaster

Something I have learned while attending Valpo is to find what you love and love what you do. Thinking back to when I was a freshman, I would not be where I am today if I didn’t take the opportunity to try new things and sign up for way too many organizations on campus. I have grown so much throughout the years as a leader, a student and an employee.
VALPARAISO, IN
WNDU

Historic Buildings in South Bend on display for walking tour

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In downtown South Bend’s historic west Washington district, a walking tour gives participants a glimpse into the city’s past. People from all around the Michiana area came to check out some of the city’s preserved buildings. From Tippecanoe Mansion which was completed...
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Two Students Receive Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Kosciusko County Community Foundation is pleased to announce this year’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships recipients: Jordyn Leininger and Ryun Hoffert. The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship is a four-year, full-tuition scholarship that allows two recipients from each participating Indiana county to attend an Indiana college...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend’s Four Winds Casino hosting hiring event

If you need a job or a side hustle, you can try your luck at South Bend’s Four Winds Casino. The hiring event takes place on from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, at the casino’s recruitment center at 12-90 Irskine Road in South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast: Wet and rainy Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re setting up for a rainy, cloudy and cold Wednesday as a strong low pressure system moves in from the west. Being on the east side of the low, we’ll experience an all rain event with strong winds at 10 to 25 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid to low 40s, slightly above average, before falling back to the lower 30s this weekend. Confidence is high that Berrien and Cass County could see some accumulating lake effect snowfall this weekend. Early data suggests 2 to 4 inches of snowfall will be possible for these locations with lesser amounts to the south of the IN/MI. Lake effect snow can be very localized depending on the atmospheric setup. The bigger story will be the cold air this weekend and next week. Highs will not recover back from the 30s next week and most days will average the 20s for the warmest part of the day. Morning lows will be in the teens heading into Christmas.
MICHIANA, MI
abc57.com

Edwardsburg Public Schools closed Tuesday due to transportation shortage

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. -- Edwardsburg Public Schools announced around 6 a.m. on their social media platforms that school will be closed Tuesday due to a shortage of transportation drivers. The school offices will remain open. All scheduled evening activities will go on as planned.
WISH-TV

South Bend Police Department reports increase of Kia thefts

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — The South Bend Police Department is investigating thefts of Kia vehicles. Police confirmed in a social media post that they’ve investigated several thefts or attempted thefts of newer-model Kia brand vehicles. Police say videos have been trending on social media since July, showing how the vehicles could be stolen without a key. Police say they can also impact newer-model Hyundai vehicles.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

19 Years Later: 2 Mishawaka Police officers killed in line of duty

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, marks 19 years since the passing of two Mishawaka Police officers who were shot in the line of duty. Thomas Roberts and Bryan Verkler were shot while responding to an early morning call about shots fired back on Dec. 13, 2003. Roberts died on scene, while Verkler died later at the hospital. The suspect then killed himself.
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 MNC

I&M to lower reservoir level at Elkhart Hydroelectric Plant

Indiana Michigan Power is preparing for the upcoming winter season at its Elkhart Hydroelectric Generating Station located on Johnson St. near downtown Elkhart on the St. Joseph River. I&M lowers the reservoir level to prevent ice buildup. Starting Monday, Dec. 12, I&M will lower the level from 741.5 feet above...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Berrien County to hold recounts for three elections

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials in Berrien County will be holding three local recounts on Tuesday, Dec. 20. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the recounts will be held upon the request of the candidates who lost their elections. Republicans and Democrats can’t make challenges during the recounts because they are for nonpartisan elections.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Elkhart Police Department to increase pay in 2023

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Board of Public Safety approved a new collective bargaining agreement on Tuesday to increase pay for Elkhart Police officers. The bargaining agreement is between the Fraternal Order of Police #52 and the City of Elkhart for sworn law enforcement. The contract is for 2023-2025. The...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Goshen Nights of Lights invites community members out for grand opening

GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Goshen Parks & Recreation Department is inviting community members out to Goshen's Nights of Lights grand opening on Thursday. The lights display will debut at 6 p.m. at Shanklin Park and is free to anyone to view. The display includes over 60 lit silhouettes and several...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

16-year-old dies after getting hit by car in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - A 16-year-old boy is dead after he was hit by a car Monday night in Plymouth. Marshall County 911 received a report of a car-pedestrian accident at Oak Road and Pidco Drive around 8:40 p.m. When first responders arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old boy,...
PLYMOUTH, IN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
79K+
Followers
90K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy