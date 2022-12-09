ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kitco.com

Gold, silver rally as USDX sells off, U.S. bond yield dip

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Wednesday, boosted by declines in...
kitco.com

Steady price action in gold, silver but bulls in command

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are near unchanged levels in early U.S. trading Monday, as gold...
Action News Jax

World shares higher ahead of U.S. inflation update

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were higher in Europe and Asia ahead of an update Friday on U.S. wholesale prices that will provide insights into how businesses are coping with inflation. Germany's DAX added 0.2% to 14,295.30 while the CAC 40 in Paris was nearly unchanged at 6,649.30....
kitco.com

Gold, silver firmer on bullish outside mkts; U.S. PPI looms

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly up in midday U.S. trading Thursday. The precious metals are being supported by a lower U.S. dollar index and firmer crude oil prices on this day. Bullish charts are also inviting the technical traders to the long sides of the gold and silver markets. February gold was last up $2.50 at $1,800.60 and March silver was up $0.333 at $23.25.
kitco.com

Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November

(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
kitco.com

Why lower inflation will lead to higher gold and silver prices

Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. With lower than expected CPI figures, CPM Group's Jeffrey discusses inflation, and how it might affect gold and silver prices in 2023, 2024 and beyond.
kitco.com

U.S. producer prices increase in November; trend slowing

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices rose slightly more than expected in November amid a jump in the costs of services, but the trend is moderating, with annual inflation at the factory gate posting its smallest increase in 1-1/2 years. The report from the Labor Department on Friday...
kitco.com

Bitcoin Dec. 8 daily chart alert - Bulls, bears in stalemate

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are just slightly up in early U.S. trading Thursday. Prices are still in a sideways and choppy grind. Bulls and bears are now on a level overall near-term technical playing field. The direction in which BC prices break out of the present trading range will very likely be the direction of the next trending price move. Stay tuned right here!
kitco.com

Technology stocks push TSX to one-week high

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index hit one-week high at the open on Tuesday, boosted by technology stocks, as a softer U.S. inflation reading raised hopes of the Federal Reserve shifting to smaller rate hikes. At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index...
kitco.com

CPM Trade Signal - December 13, 2022

Prices as of 11:06 a.m. EST 13 December 2022 $1,821.80 (Basis the February 2023 Comex contract). Initial Timeframe: 13 December 2022 to 30 December 2022. Gold prices rallied this morning, following lower than expected inflation numbers for the United States. Stock markets climbed, the dollar retreated, U.S. bond yields fell, while commodities prices rose. The recent downward trend in inflation in the U.S. suggests that the Federal Reserve may not increase interest rates at an aggressive pace as it had been doing for the past several months. Market may have interpreted the recent data as supportive for most asset classes, given lower inflation figures likely going forward. How low, however, remains to be seen. On a technical basis, gold prices firmly broke and rallied above $1,800, suggesting this could be a new support level. Price volatility should be expected to continue and it would not be surprising for gold prices to retreat somewhat, but continue their upward trajectory, at least in the short term.
kitco.com

Events over the next two days will dramatically impact gold prices

Globally central banks are set to announce interest rate revisions this week including the European Central Bank, Bank of England, and the Swiss National Bank. In the United States, market participants are bracing for two key events to occur on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. On Tuesday the government...
kitco.com

This is what Jeffrey Gundlach is watching in the gold price

(Kitco News) Billionaire "Bond King" Jeffrey Gundlach said gold had performed well this year, and now it needs to cross the 200-day moving average on a weekly basis to send a much more bullish signal. "Gold [has] done pretty well this year. We were looking at it in dollar terms,...

