Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
kitco.com
Gold, silver rally as USDX sells off, U.S. bond yield dip
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Wednesday, boosted by declines in...
kitco.com
Steady price action in gold, silver but bulls in command
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are near unchanged levels in early U.S. trading Monday, as gold...
Action News Jax
World shares higher ahead of U.S. inflation update
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were higher in Europe and Asia ahead of an update Friday on U.S. wholesale prices that will provide insights into how businesses are coping with inflation. Germany's DAX added 0.2% to 14,295.30 while the CAC 40 in Paris was nearly unchanged at 6,649.30....
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
kitco.com
Gold, silver firmer on bullish outside mkts; U.S. PPI looms
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly up in midday U.S. trading Thursday. The precious metals are being supported by a lower U.S. dollar index and firmer crude oil prices on this day. Bullish charts are also inviting the technical traders to the long sides of the gold and silver markets. February gold was last up $2.50 at $1,800.60 and March silver was up $0.333 at $23.25.
kitco.com
Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November
(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
kitco.com
Why lower inflation will lead to higher gold and silver prices
Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. With lower than expected CPI figures, CPM Group's Jeffrey discusses inflation, and how it might affect gold and silver prices in 2023, 2024 and beyond.
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks rise on China optimism ahead of c.bank decisions
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks rose on Friday over hopes that further easing of COVID curbs in China would boost economic activity and demand, while investors awaited a slew of central bank meetings next week. While most emerging markets rose boosting the MSCI index .MSCIEF by 1.0%, Indian...
kitco.com
U.S. producer prices increase in November; trend slowing
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices rose slightly more than expected in November amid a jump in the costs of services, but the trend is moderating, with annual inflation at the factory gate posting its smallest increase in 1-1/2 years. The report from the Labor Department on Friday...
China's producer prices fall, consumer inflation slows on soft demand
BEIJING, Dec 9 (Reuters) - China's factory-gate prices showed an annual fall for a second month in November while consumer inflation slowed, indicating weak activity and soft demand in an economy that has been held back by tough pandemic controls.
kitco.com
Bitcoin Dec. 8 daily chart alert - Bulls, bears in stalemate
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are just slightly up in early U.S. trading Thursday. Prices are still in a sideways and choppy grind. Bulls and bears are now on a level overall near-term technical playing field. The direction in which BC prices break out of the present trading range will very likely be the direction of the next trending price move. Stay tuned right here!
kitco.com
Technology stocks push TSX to one-week high
Dec 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index hit one-week high at the open on Tuesday, boosted by technology stocks, as a softer U.S. inflation reading raised hopes of the Federal Reserve shifting to smaller rate hikes. At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index...
kitco.com
CPM Trade Signal - December 13, 2022
Prices as of 11:06 a.m. EST 13 December 2022 $1,821.80 (Basis the February 2023 Comex contract). Initial Timeframe: 13 December 2022 to 30 December 2022. Gold prices rallied this morning, following lower than expected inflation numbers for the United States. Stock markets climbed, the dollar retreated, U.S. bond yields fell, while commodities prices rose. The recent downward trend in inflation in the U.S. suggests that the Federal Reserve may not increase interest rates at an aggressive pace as it had been doing for the past several months. Market may have interpreted the recent data as supportive for most asset classes, given lower inflation figures likely going forward. How low, however, remains to be seen. On a technical basis, gold prices firmly broke and rallied above $1,800, suggesting this could be a new support level. Price volatility should be expected to continue and it would not be surprising for gold prices to retreat somewhat, but continue their upward trajectory, at least in the short term.
kitco.com
Events over the next two days will dramatically impact gold prices
Globally central banks are set to announce interest rate revisions this week including the European Central Bank, Bank of England, and the Swiss National Bank. In the United States, market participants are bracing for two key events to occur on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. On Tuesday the government...
kitco.com
Gold price hits record highs in Pakistan as economic conditions push people to buy precious metals
(Kitco News) As Pakistan is grappling to meet its external financing needs, local gold prices hit record highs amid a rush to buy the precious metal in fear of worse economic times ahead. Gold advanced to all-time highs of 164,150 rupees ($731) a tola — a local unit that equates...
msn.com
S&P 500, Nasdaq post worst day in month after strong data fuels worry about Fed rate hikes
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes recorded their worst day in almost a month on Monday, after a hotter-than-expected U.S. services-sector reading fueled concerns that the Federal Reserve may need to be even more aggressive in its inflation battle. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down...
kitco.com
This is what Jeffrey Gundlach is watching in the gold price
(Kitco News) Billionaire "Bond King" Jeffrey Gundlach said gold had performed well this year, and now it needs to cross the 200-day moving average on a weekly basis to send a much more bullish signal. "Gold [has] done pretty well this year. We were looking at it in dollar terms,...
kitco.com
Gold prices holding above $1,800 as US PPI rises 7.4% in November, coming in hotter than expected
(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding support above $1,800 an ounce as wholesale inflation pressure rise more than expected in November, demonstrating that rising prices continue to threaten the U.S. economy. Friday the U.S. Labor Department said its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% last month following October’s...
