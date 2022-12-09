LBRY is a blockchain-based file-sharing and payment network used to support a video platform built to be an alternative to YouTube known as Odysee. The company behind LBRY has stated that it might not be around for long due to losing a court battle with the SEC earlier this month. In a tweet on Monday, November the twenty-eight, LBRY Inc. stated that it had been “killed by legal and SEC debts.” Even though the company might die, the company did state that the “LBRY protocol and blockchain will continue." What is interesting about this loss is that it is the conclusion of a year-long battle in the courtroom the company was having with the SEC. The CEO of LBRY Inc. Jeremy Kauffman told the cryptocurrency news website Decrypt that the company did not yet have a figure for the SEC fine but the SEC was pushing for twenty million United States dollars worth of penalties.

6 DAYS AGO