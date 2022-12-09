Sixers vs. Lakers game preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers kick off a seven-game homestand on Friday as they play host to the Los Angeles Lakers, and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Sixers just wrapped up an 0-3 road trip so they are looking to bounce back.

Philadelphia are looking to build a winning streak and climb the standings in the Eastern Conference. The Lakers have been playing better ball as of late, but they are still an inferior basketball team, and the Sixers have to take advantage of having James Harden back in the lineup with Joel Embiid.

Here’s when and where you should tune in to see the matchup:

How to watch

Date: Friday, Dec. 9

Friday, Dec. 9 Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

7:30 p.m. EST Location: Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA Channel: ESPN, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Sixers vs. Lakers notable injuries

Sixers: OUT: Tyrese Maxey (left foot fracture), Georges Niang (right foot soreness) QUESTIONABLE: Danuel House Jr. (left foot laceration)

Lakers: OUT: Wenyen Gabriel (left shoulder sprain), Juan Toscano-Anderson (right ankle sprain). PROBABLE: LeBron James (left ankle soreness), Anthony Davis (non-COVID illness)

Probable starting lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

Guard – James Harden

Guard – De’Anthony Melton

Forward – Tobias Harris

Forward – PJ Tucker

Center – Joel Embiid

Los Angeles Lakers