Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Boutwell named Senior Vice Chancellor at Troy University
Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Richard H. Boutwell, a 1991 Troy University alumnus, has been named the University’s Senior Vice Chancellor for Advancement effective Jan. 1. His new role will include responsibility for governmental relations, development/alumni affairs, public affairs and strategic oversight of the University’s relationship with all branches of the military services.
