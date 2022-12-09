Read full article on original website
Related
geekwire.com
Microsoft reaches ‘Call of Duty’ deal with Nintendo amid standoff with Sony over Activision acquisition
Microsoft says it has reached a 10-year deal with Nintendo to bring “Call of Duty” games to Nintendo systems if Microsoft’s proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard goes through. In addition, Microsoft pledged to continue releasing “Call of Duty” on Valve’s Steam PC game platform at...
CNBC
Microsoft offers Sony 10-year deal for Call of Duty on PlayStation if Activision deal goes through
Microsoft President Brad Smith said the company offered Sony a 10-year contract to make each new release of the Call of Duty available on Sony's PlayStation console at the same time as the Xbox. Microsoft is hoping the move will assuage regulators' and its rivals' antitrust fears over its proposed...
geekwire.com
Analysis: If the FTC blocks Microsoft’s $69B acquisition, the real loser is Activision Blizzard
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission announced Thursday that it intends to sue to block Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of giant game developer Activision Blizzard. If the FTC is able to stop Microsoft’s acquisition, it’ll call off what would’ve been one of the most seismic moves in the short history of the American video game industry. Microsoft will lose out on billions in additional revenue over the course of the next decades, while Sony will retain its position as the top console manufacturer and No. 2 video game company overall.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 4-U.S. seeks to stop Microsoft's $69 bln bid for games maker Activision
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Biden administration filed a complaint on Thursday aimed at blocking tech giant Microsoft's $69 billion bid to buy "Call of Duty" games maker Activision, over concerns the deal would deny rivals access to popular games. Microsoft, which owns the Xbox, said in January 2022...
IGN
Activision Acquisition: UK Govt Shares All Arguments From Microsoft and Sony; May Get US FTC Approval
Sony is confident that the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) of the UK will seek to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Sony has published a response upon CMA’s request on how the deal could be bad for competition in the gaming industry. Sony’s document says that the...
Washington Examiner
FTC sues Microsoft to stop $68.7 billion acquisition of Call of Duty developer
The Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit to stop Microsoft from acquiring the developer of Call of Duty, the most significant attempt yet by the Lina Khan-led agency to hold up tech mergers. The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday to block Microsoft's acquisition of Activision-Blizzard for $68.7 billion. The two...
dailycoin.com
Hong Kong Regulatory Commission to Launch Public Consultations on Licensing Requirements for Virtual Asset Exchanges
The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) is developing regulations for cryptocurrency exchanges. RTHK reported that the SFC is monitoring the crypto space closely and will start public consultations soon. Following FTX’s collapse, the Financial Secretary of Hong Kong, Paul Chan, says the region will welcome the crypto sector....
dailycoin.com
Analysts Top Picks For December: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Tora Inu (TORA), Tamadoge (TAMA), and Big Eyes (BIG)
This year’s bearish market outlook is coming to an end. Prices of prominent cryptocurrencies are showing signs of bullish momentum and the market is looking promising moving into 2023. Therefore, investors have started to put their best foot forward to stock up on the hottest crypto investments. Newer projects...
dailycoin.com
The Future of Gaming with Web3 – What Lies Next?
Web 3 is Changing the game, quite literally. The shift to creator economies began back in the days of Mario Kart and Farmville, when the seeds were sowed for creator economies. The global gaming market is bigger than movies and music combined and web3 gaming is the hottest new avenue yet to be fully explored. According to Antler.com global gaming spending has touched a whopping $200Bn on consoles and in-app purchases (NFTs). If this isn’t a clear indicator of what we can expect in the coming years, then I don’t know what is.
dailycoin.com
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Emerges as the Big Winner Over Polkadot (DOT) and Tron (TRX)
The cryptocurrency market is experiencing a lot of activity and expansion. Polkadot (DOT) and Tron (TRX) are popular protocols in the sector, but what makes Snowfall Protocol (SNW) stand out as a viable investment? In this article, let us discuss why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is better than other competitors like Polkadot (DOT) and Tron (TRX).
dailycoin.com
Virtua expands its metaverse with the launch of the Monster Zone
The Monster Zone will be the first available area on Virtua Island and the land sale begins today. Games metaverse Virtua has announced the launch of the Monster Zone. The first area to be released on Virtua Island, a key region of its home planet in the metaverse – Virtua Prime.
Microsoft gaming ambitions hobbled as U.S. seeks to block Activision deal
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Thursday moved to block Microsoft's (MSFT.O) $69 billion bid to buy "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard , throwing a stumbling block in front of the tech giant's plans to rapidly expand its portfolio of popular games and catch up to bigger rivals.
US sues to block Microsoft's blockbuster buyout of gaming giant Activision
The US Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block Microsoft's $69 billion buyout of gaming giant Activision Blizzard, maker of the blockbuster "Call of Duty" title, over concerns that it would stifle competition. The move by Washington follows an intervention by the European Union, which opened an in-depth probe into the transaction over its concerns that the deal would see Activision Blizzard's popular games become exclusive to Microsoft, the maker of the Xbox console.
tryhardguides.com
The Outbound Ghost developer addresses launch issues and more
The Outbound Ghost, a playful RPG about the afterlife, has seen a lot of trouble since launching on various platforms. Developed by indie studio Conradical Games, the lead developer Conrad has carefully addressed major complaints about the messy releases, citing today that their “relationship with the publisher has been dissolved”:
dailycoin.com
How Private can DeFi be?
Decentralized finance is still an infant industry, and nothing exemplifies that better than the recent FTX failure. The second biggest exchange failing in such a climate is not good news, but this failure, and indeed many others like it, may force DeFi to look inwards and confront some of its biggest questions. And one such question is that of privacy.
dailycoin.com
Bermuda Bank Launches JUSD Stablecoin on Polygon
Bermuda’s first licensed digital bank is launching a USD-backed stablecoin on Polygon. The bank will be maintaining a 1:1 reserve ratio with US dollars. The bank plans to ensure safety by conducting regular audits and publishing monthly and quarterly reports of its reserves. Jewel Bank, Bermuda’s first licensed digital...
Activision Stock Slides As FTC Moves to Block $69 Billion Microsoft Takeover
Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Free Report shares moved lower Thursday after the U.S. Federal Communications Commission said it would challenge the 'Call of Duty' maker's planned $69 billion takeover by tech giant Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Free Report. The FTC said the deal, unveiled earlier this year, would "harm...
Vox
The US government wants to stop the biggest deal in video game history
Sara Morrison is a senior Vox reporter who covers data privacy, antitrust, and Big Tech’s power over us all. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is suing to block Microsoft’s massive $69 billion acquisition of video game giant Activision Blizzard, saying it will harm competition in the gaming market.
dailycoin.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Flooded with Whale Trading Activity
The leading Japanese guard dog themed memecurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) experienced a major influx of new whales on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) today, as the headlines are mainly focused on the infamous Sam Bankman-Fried’s arrest in the Bahamas. The corrupt founder of FTX sparked rumors around Crypto Twitter, which led to bullish signals for Bankman-Fried’s arch nemesis, the largest crypto exchange Binance and its CEO CZ.
hypebeast.com
Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO and President Says PS5 Supply Issues Over
Since launching the PlayStation 5 back in November 2020, Sony has sold 25 million units of the next-gen console, despite facing supply issues. Unable to meet the massive demand for the PS5, Sony has had to combat increasing prices on the secondary market and limited releases that have frustrated fans.
Comments / 0