Troy University, TROY TrojanVision donate broadcast equipment to Banks School journalism program
Troy University and TROY TrojanVision surprised Banks School journalism students with an early Christmas present Tuesday afternoon with the donation of multiple cameras and other broadcast equipment. TrojanVision TV Manager Aaron Taylor said he had the idea to donate the studio’s surplus equipment after LaToya Gay, a 17-year English teacher,...
Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Boutwell named Senior Vice Chancellor at Troy University
Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Richard H. Boutwell, a 1991 Troy University alumnus, has been named the University’s Senior Vice Chancellor for Advancement effective Jan. 1. His new role will include responsibility for governmental relations, development/alumni affairs, public affairs and strategic oversight of the University’s relationship with all branches of the military services.
