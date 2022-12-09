Read full article on original website
zycrypto.com
Oryen network offers guaranteed APY in contrast to speculative returns by SHIB and DOGE
Crypto adherents have recently found the markets unfavourable as most projects succumb to the bear market’s wrath. Despite this, one specific project has become famous for providing positive opportunities. To guarantee these incredible returns, the Oryen project combines several features, such as the OAT, an RFV wallet, and a...
zycrypto.com
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Due To Eclipse Sandbox (SAND) and Enjin Coin (ENJ)
Sandbox (SAND) and Enjin Coin (ENJ) are pillars of the metaverse industry, but Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) might just surpass them in the near future. Orbeon Protocol is entering the second stage of its presale phase with analyst growth projections of (60x) in the weeks to come while SAND and ENJ continue to dwindle.
Here's How Much a $1,000 Investment in Bitcoin a Year Ago Would Be Worth Now
Let's hope you didn't jump on the bitcoin bandwagon a year ago. If you bought $1,000 worth of bitcoin when prices peaked in November 2021, your investment would be valued at only about $250 today. On Friday, one bitcoin cost about $16,700. The price has declined by more than 75%...
The head of the world’s largest crypto exchange says that most people shouldn’t invest right now
Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO, advises first-time investors to avoid getting into crypto right now. Even the crypto industry’s leaders are cautioning investors against buying the dip. With cryptocurrency prices so low, it might seem like a good time for first-time buyers to invest, after industry figureheads like Microstrategy’s Michael...
‘Why do we allow this stuff?’ Jamie Dimon says investing in crypto tokens is like buying ‘pet rocks’
The JPMorgan CEO has previously called cryptocurrencies dangerous, worthless and a “Ponzi scheme.”
Millionaires Are Scooping Up These Two Surprising Cryptos. Should You?
By using publicly available online tools, it's possible to see what the biggest crypto whales are buying right now.
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction
A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
coinchapter.com
Six Reasons to Buy Bitcoin in 2022
Bitcoin has been around since 2009 and there are many who believe that it is a great investment. It is a decentralized currency that is based on blockchain technology. It rose in value to just under $20,000 in 2017 and then it dropped back down. It has gone up and down over the last few years, but in 2022, it has had a steady march upward. Recently, it almost hit $30,000 and there is no telling where it will go. Continue reading to learn six reasons to buy Bitcoin in 2022.
NBC Los Angeles
Bitcoin Family Is Moving More Than $1 Million Into Decentralized Exchanges After Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Disaster
The Bitcoin Family has relocated to Phuket, and they are in the process of moving $1 million in crypto to decentralized exchanges. Currently, the family keeps 73% of its crypto tokens in cold storage. Decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, allow users to retain custody of their coins. Confidence is quickly eroding...
u.today
Goldman Sachs Plans to Invest Tens of Millions of Dollars in Crypto Companies
According to a Tuesday report published by Reuters, Goldman Sachs, one of the biggest American banks, plans to spend a significant amount of money on struggling crypto companies, potentially capitalizing on the crypt crash. As the cryptocurrency faces a major crisis of confidence following the FTX downfall, legacy financial players...
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
You may never have heard of this token -- at least not by its correct name.
NEWSBTC
Getting Ready for the Next Bull Run With Big Eyes Coin, Internet Computer, And Ethereum
Financial markets move in cycles of highs and lows. In the crypto market, periods of record highs are called bull runs, and periods of lows are called bear runs. 2022 has been a slow trickle in the bear cycle as tokens have only grown by a little. However, there is...
TechCrunch
Mastercard director sees FTX collapse as chance for the crypto market to reset
“I feel like once you get the momentum for an institution up and running, it’s hard to get them to turn their head and pivot,” Grace Berkery, director of startup engagement at Mastercard, said at the Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event. “So if they’re going to enter, they’re going to stay in the space.”
CoinDesk
Symbiont.io, Which Tried to Bring Blockchain to Traditional Finance, Files for Chapter 11
Symbiont.io, which almost a decade ago joined the rush of startups trying to bring crypto's underlying blockchain technology into conventional finance, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Dec. 1. The New York-based company said its assets and liabilities both ranged between $1 million and $10 million, according to a...
Cathie Wood still sees bitcoin hitting $1 million by 2030 as the current crisis will have the token 'coming out of this smelling like a rose'
Cathie Wood reiterated her forecast of bitcoin hitting $1 million by 2030 in a Bloomberg interview Tuesday. She believes the underlying technology of the blockchain will give bitcoin staying power. "Sometimes you need to battle test, you need to go through crises... to see the survivors." Despite the collapse of...
CoinTelegraph
Investors chase Web3 as blockchain industry builds despite bear market
The third quarter of 2022 saw a reduction in venture capital activity across the entire blockchain industry. Investors appear to be moving away from decentralized finance (DeFi) and into Web3. The crypto industry tends to have a problem with overusing buzzwords, like the way “DeFi” was everywhere just a couple...
zycrypto.com
STASIS Deploys its EURS Stablecoin On XDC Network
As many crypto companies struggle to remain afloat in the current bear market, stablecoin companies are adopting different models to encourage the adoption of their products. Overall, the journey hasn’t been rosy, given the growing awakening about the risks associated with the crypto market. As a result, users are...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Support for Two Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoins, Sparking Rallies
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has given support for two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin projects as markets continue to consolidate. In an announcement via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Aragon (ANT) and Rocket Pool (RPL) on the Ethereum network on December 8th when sufficient liquidity levels are achieved.
makeuseof.com
3 Crypto Exchanges Where You Can Buy Dogecoin
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Dogecoin (DOGE) has become one of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the crypto space. The project started as a joke, but is now more popular than ever and is in high demand among crypto enthusiasts and potential investors. With that in mind, here are three of the most popular exchanges where you can buy Dogecoin.
CoinTelegraph
Dash 2 Trade raises $9M and confirms Changelly exchange listing — Crypto presale ending soon
Innovative crypto signals and on-chain analytics platform Dash 2 Trade has added another exchange for its D2T token listing. Changelly Pro is the latest centralized exchange that will be part of D2T’s initial exchange offering (IEO). Changelly’s daily trading volume of $1 billion will provide Dash 2 Trade even...
