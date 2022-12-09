ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

zycrypto.com

Oryen network offers guaranteed APY in contrast to speculative returns by SHIB and DOGE

Crypto adherents have recently found the markets unfavourable as most projects succumb to the bear market’s wrath. Despite this, one specific project has become famous for providing positive opportunities. To guarantee these incredible returns, the Oryen project combines several features, such as the OAT, an RFV wallet, and a...
zycrypto.com

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Due To Eclipse Sandbox (SAND) and Enjin Coin (ENJ)

Sandbox (SAND) and Enjin Coin (ENJ) are pillars of the metaverse industry, but Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) might just surpass them in the near future. Orbeon Protocol is entering the second stage of its presale phase with analyst growth projections of (60x) in the weeks to come while SAND and ENJ continue to dwindle.
dailyhodl.com

Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction

A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
coinchapter.com

Six Reasons to Buy Bitcoin in 2022

Bitcoin has been around since 2009 and there are many who believe that it is a great investment. It is a decentralized currency that is based on blockchain technology. It rose in value to just under $20,000 in 2017 and then it dropped back down. It has gone up and down over the last few years, but in 2022, it has had a steady march upward. Recently, it almost hit $30,000 and there is no telling where it will go. Continue reading to learn six reasons to buy Bitcoin in 2022.
u.today

Goldman Sachs Plans to Invest Tens of Millions of Dollars in Crypto Companies

According to a Tuesday report published by Reuters, Goldman Sachs, one of the biggest American banks, plans to spend a significant amount of money on struggling crypto companies, potentially capitalizing on the crypt crash. As the cryptocurrency faces a major crisis of confidence following the FTX downfall, legacy financial players...
TechCrunch

Mastercard director sees FTX collapse as chance for the crypto market to reset

“I feel like once you get the momentum for an institution up and running, it’s hard to get them to turn their head and pivot,” Grace Berkery, director of startup engagement at Mastercard, said at the Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event. “So if they’re going to enter, they’re going to stay in the space.”
CoinDesk

Symbiont.io, Which Tried to Bring Blockchain to Traditional Finance, Files for Chapter 11

Symbiont.io, which almost a decade ago joined the rush of startups trying to bring crypto's underlying blockchain technology into conventional finance, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Dec. 1. The New York-based company said its assets and liabilities both ranged between $1 million and $10 million, according to a...
CoinTelegraph

Investors chase Web3 as blockchain industry builds despite bear market

The third quarter of 2022 saw a reduction in venture capital activity across the entire blockchain industry. Investors appear to be moving away from decentralized finance (DeFi) and into Web3. The crypto industry tends to have a problem with overusing buzzwords, like the way “DeFi” was everywhere just a couple...
zycrypto.com

STASIS Deploys its EURS Stablecoin On XDC Network

As many crypto companies struggle to remain afloat in the current bear market, stablecoin companies are adopting different models to encourage the adoption of their products. Overall, the journey hasn’t been rosy, given the growing awakening about the risks associated with the crypto market. As a result, users are...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Support for Two Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoins, Sparking Rallies

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has given support for two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin projects as markets continue to consolidate. In an announcement via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Aragon (ANT) and Rocket Pool (RPL) on the Ethereum network on December 8th when sufficient liquidity levels are achieved.
makeuseof.com

3 Crypto Exchanges Where You Can Buy Dogecoin

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Dogecoin (DOGE) has become one of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the crypto space. The project started as a joke, but is now more popular than ever and is in high demand among crypto enthusiasts and potential investors. With that in mind, here are three of the most popular exchanges where you can buy Dogecoin.

