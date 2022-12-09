Read full article on original website
Harper's Bazaar
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New Brittney Griner concerns revealed
WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months of captivity in Russia, some of which were under absolutely brutal conditions at a Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day. There were certainly times Griner’s mental health began to decline as a result of the conditions. But now, with Griner Read more... The post New Brittney Griner concerns revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brittney Griner plays basketball for first time since leaving Russian prison
As WNBA star Brittney Griner recovers at a military base in San Antonio, Texas, her agent says she played basketball for the first time since her release from a Russian prison. Griner hit the court at Fort Sam in Houston, where she is undergoing medical evaluations and spending time with...
Biden does not mention Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in remarks on Brittney Griner swap
President Biden delivered remarks Thursday morning after he confirmed that WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from a Russian prison and is on her way home
Complex
Brittney Griner Freed From Russian Custody in Prisoner Exchange With U.S.
Brittney Griner has been freed from Russian custody as part of a prisoner exchange agreement with the U.S. As first reported by CBS News early Thursday, Griner was freed in a prisoner swap that also saw the U.S. releasing Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms dealer. The swap is said to have taken place in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, with negotiations having led to President Biden’s approval over the last week.
Texas border sees influx of Nicaraguan migrants ahead of Title 42 expiration
Thousands of migrants have been arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, a large majority of them coming from Nicaragua. The influx comes as Title 42, the policy used to expel migrants during the pandemic, is set to expire. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joined CBS News to discuss the situation.
19 GOP-led states ask appeals court to delay end of Title 42 border restrictions
Washington — Nineteen Republican-controlled states filed an emergency legal request late Monday to try to delay the termination of pandemic-related restrictions that have allowed U.S. border authorities to swiftly turn away certain migrants on public health grounds. A coalition of Republican attorneys general asked the U.S. Court of Appeals...
