New Ted Lewis Park Features Vandalized

By By STEVEN COLLINS Circleville Herald Senior Reporter
Circleville Herald
 5 days ago

CIRCLEVILLE — It didn’t take long but vandals have struck Ted Lewis Park multiple times, spray painting the new playground equipment and attempting to break into the newly built restroom.

The park hasn’t even had it’s official grand re-opening and dedication for the north eastern section of the park and yet vandals have struck several times according to Jim Stanley, service director.

“This last time was spray painting on the rock wall climbing thing,” Stanley said. “They also tried kicking in the doors on the new bathroom but didn’t hurt anything. They spray painted the concrete which is virtually impossible to clean up but we’ve already power washed it and used some spray paint removal but there is still evidence of the spray paint.”

Stanley said they’ve notified the police department who have taken a report each time and that they’re looking into other measures to help catch those responsible including adding additional cameras and asking the police to patrol through the park more regularly.

“We’ve had enough happen out there that it’s becoming a real problem, we’ve had to deal with it weekly,” Stanley said. “It takes a lot of time for our guys to deal with. It may not be damaging the equipment beyond use but you don’t want the type of language that’s being sprayed on these children play areas to be left there.”

Stanley said the service department cleans it up as best and quickly as they can.

“It’s brand new equipment that’s already being vandalized,” he said.

Stanley asked anyone with information on who might be vandalizing the park to report it to the Circleville Police Department. Anonymous tips can be reported a 740-474-3784 or by emailing at drugtips@circlevillepolice.com.

Circleville Herald

