What is Advent? And what traditions do people follow worldwide?
CNN Travel explores the spiritual meaning of Advent and various traditions and celebrations around the world. In 2022, the Advent season starts on Sunday, November 27.
Sculptor Veronica Ryan wins Turner Prize for works exploring Windrush and Covid
Sculptor Veronica Ryan has been named the winner of the Turner Prize 2022 for her work which honours the Windrush generation and explores the Covid pandemic.The Montserrat-born British artist, 66, was awarded the annual £25,000 prize for the “personal and poetic way she extends the language of sculpture” through found and usually forgotten objects and crafted materials.Frankie Goes To Hollywood singer Holly Johnson presented the award at a ceremony at St George’s Hall in Liverpool on Wednesday.Ryan was recognised for two projects. One was her commission by Hackney Council to make the first permanent public sculpture in the UK to...
anash.org
Paris Marks Rebbe’s Anniversary With Farbrengen
A Farbrengen was held in Paris, France to mark the Rebbe and Rebbetzin’s 94th wedding anniversary on Yud Daled Kislev, led by Rabbi Chaim Shneur Nisenbaum. Farbrengens were held in Paris, France to mark the Rebbe and Rebbetzin’s 94th wedding anniversary on Yud Daled Kislev. The central farbrengen...
World
Largest Middle Eastern book publisher in Europe closes
Al Saqi Books is closing its doors in London. The Middle Eastern bookseller and publishers was the largest in Europe and a literary institution in London. The World's Marco Werman spoke with Elias Jahshan, a journalist and editor in London, about the hole Al Saqi is leaving in Europe's Middle Eastern literary scene.
BBC
Brian Friel: Queen's exhibition recognises playwright's life and work
The late Brian Friel rarely sought the limelight, preferring his plays to get all the attention. And they did, from his first Broadway hit with Philadelphia Here I Come! to the multi-award winning Dancing at Lughnasa. The Holywood superstar Meryl Streep, who played Kate in the film of Dancing at...
booktrib.com
BookTrib Giveaway: Two Books to Ring in the Holidays
—∞— A fun and educational entrepreneurship book for kids ages 5-10. Mia and Tiago are trying to win a trip to outer space! But they need a great idea…and where in the world are they supposed to find one of those? With sage advice from Edison Eagle, Mia and Tiago realize that great ideas often come from starting with what you have – who you are, what you know, and whom you know.
Kirkus Reviews
The Return of Scotland’s Most Charming Bookseller
Kirkus Reviews, you likely enjoy that glorious niche genre of books about books. It’s certainly one of my favorites. And what could be more books-about-books than a book about a bookseller writing about books and the customers who buy those books? Books!. Out this month is Remainders of the...
gcaptain.com
Tresta Star Wreck to Be Abandoned on Reunion Island
Tresta Star won’t be removed off the coast of Réunion Island. Due to the fact that the wreck removal will be too expensive and too dangerous, authorities have decided it would be better to let nature destroy what remains of the bunker barge. The least worst scenario was...
Jonathan, the world's oldest tortoise, marks his 190th with fanfare and salad cake
He's lived through two world wars, eight British monarchs and 40 U.S. presidents. His lifetime has seen the first phone call (1876), the first skyscraper (1885), the first power-driven flight (1903), the first people to walk on the moon (1969). He was alive when the first photograph of a person...
