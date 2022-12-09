ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Guitar World Magazine

The 32 greatest Texas guitarists of all time

Featuring Stevie Ray Vaughan, Dimebag Darrell, St. Vincent and 29 more Lone Star superstars. In terms of actual geographical size, Texas is pretty much a pipsqueak compared to, say, Alaska. (For those keeping score, Alaska accounts for 665,384 square miles versus Texas’ total area of 268,596 square miles.) But...
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Pantera play their first show in 21 years with Zakk Wylde on guitar

The band's reformed lineup – Phil Anselmo, Rex Brown, Wylde and Charlie Benante – looked in fine form as they played a set of classics at Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest. After months of anticipation, the newly reformed Pantera played their first show in 21 years on Friday, December 2, when they brought a set packed with classics to Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest.
Guitar World Magazine

Harley Benton pays tribute to Keith Richards’ Fender “Micawber” Telecaster with $253 ash-bodied model

The TE-53KR BL nods to the Rolling Stones guitarist's '50s Fender Tele, which was the force behind some of the band's biggest open-tuning tracks. Not too long ago, Harley Benton sought to tempt Jim Root fans by unveiling the JA-20HH Active SBK – a stealthy, $166 offset that looked to be modeled after the Slipknot axeslinger’s Fender Jazzmaster signature guitar.
Guitar World Magazine

Meet the FloraVolt, a fruit-powered guitar pedal

Effects innovator Mattoverse has given fans a sneak peek of its latest project: an effects pedal powered by fruit and vegetables, (tentatively) named the FloraVolt. Details on the pedal are still very light, but it offers a simple 1/4” in and out connection and a single footswitch to engage the circuit. There’s also a floating drip plate, which protects the pedal from any fruit juice spills.
Guitar World Magazine

Myles Kennedy bought one of Walter Becker’s guitars – and it ended up inspiring Alter Bridge’s longest-ever song

The late Steely Dan man's Alembic baritone was snapped up at auction in 2019, and was a driving force behind one of Alter Bridge's best new riffs. When Myles Kennedy and Mark Tremonti teamed up to release Alter Bridge’s most recent album, Pawns & Kings, earlier this year, it brought with it an array of characteristically infectious electric guitar riffs – the heaviest of which, it was recently revealed, were actually written by Kennedy.
Guitar World Magazine

Meet Candy, the Pittsburgh metal band even heavier than Code Orange

Fueled by the guitar tag team of Michael Quick and Steve Di Genco, Candy's uncompromising sound is a vulgar display of modern metal power. Positioning themselves as the heavier, more chaotic sibling of Pittsburgh metallers Code Orange – which is, indeed, a feat in and of itself – Richmond, Virginia upstarts Candy have made ripples in the underground hardcore and metal scenes since their debut three-track demo in 2017.
Guitar World Magazine

TC Electronic Plethora X3 review

It’s a great way to expand a ’board with a whole range of decent-sounding effects and could quite literally be all the modulation pedals you'll need in one place. Just add a drive pedal to the X3 and you’ll have an utterly practical minimalist rig that you can take anywhere.
Guitar World Magazine

Why the Collings OM2H is beloved by so many acoustic fingerstylists

With fans including Keith Richards, Julian Lage and Robert Earl Keen, this compact, sweet-sounding orchestra model acoustic is a bona-fide modern classic. Numerous talented guitar builders have called Texas home over the years. Houston’s Robin Guitars offered various electric guitars until 2010. Austin’s Mark Erlewine has made custom instruments for...
Guitar World Magazine

Rex Brown to miss remainder of Pantera's South American shows after contracting COVID-19

Bass duties look like they'll be shared by Cattle Decapitation's Derek Engemann and former Down bassist Bobby Landgraf for the band's two remaining shows in São Paulo, Brazil. Rex Brown has announced that he will miss the remainder of Pantera’s ongoing South America tour after falling ill with COVID-19.
Guitar World Magazine

KHDK and Nergal launch LCFR: The Second Coming, a "more brutal" take on the Behemoth man's signature overdrive/boost pedal

The demonic new stompbox features an updated white-and-bronze aesthetic, and a new mid-frequency pot for greater versatility and tonal control. After launching the LCFR overdrive/boost pedal in collaboration with Behemoth’s Adam “Nergal” Darski last year, KHDK Electronics has announced the stompbox’s second iteration, LCFR: The Second Coming.
Guitar World Magazine

Kayla Kent – a YouTuber heralded for nailing Dimebag Darrell’s playing style – has already learned one of Zakk Wylde’s live Pantera solos

The Kramer-wielding shredder tackled Wylde's take on the Cowboys From Hell solo, which he performed during Pantera's first show in 21 years last week. Exactly one week ago, a newly reformed Pantera – featuring Black Label Society axeman Zakk Wylde and Anthrax’s Charlie Benante – performed their first show in 21 years.
Guitar World Magazine

Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge returns to Fender as he unveils new single-pickup Starcaster design

After two decades with Gibson, Tom DeLonge looks to be returning to Fender as he unveils a radical new Starcaster electric guitar from the California guitar giant. In a new post on Instagram, DeLonge shared a picture of a sticker-plastered single-pickup Starcaster semi-hollow design, heralding it as “blink-182 guitar 2.0” and a work in progress.
The Independent

‘Me and Madonna were inseparable – but it became too much’: Alek Keshishian on the art of documenting pop stardom

In 1991, an often wincingly candid documentary about Madonna supposedly invented a genre. Truth or Dare, which was released in the UK as the decidedly more salacious In Bed with Madonna, is often described as the blueprint for the dozens of pop star docs that followed, from One Direction: This Is Us to Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana. But that’s false. For the most part, it stands alone. It’s the only pop star-approved pop star documentary that could justifiably send its subject’s publicists into a cold sweat. After all, none of Truth or Dare’s many imitators captured their stars fellating bottles...
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Victor Wooten deal with a broken string in the middle of his bass solo

Victor Wooten keeps his cool even after going a string down with Béla Fleck and the Flecktones. Victor Wooten’s unique approach to the bass guitar caused shock waves when he first emerged in the late 80s. Today, he still manages to retain some of that youthful vitality in his live shows, and has became quite the showman. On one occasion, having broken a string mid-solo, reducing his four-string bass to three, he still found time to style it out and have a little fun with the crowd.

