Guitar World Magazine
Guitarists argue the chord Prince Harry is fretting in a new Netflix trailer is, in fact, a complex jazz voicing
UK newspaper The Metro (opens in new tab) has highlighted a recent image of Prince Harry playing guitar saying it suggests that the former Royal “has some practising to do”. The photograph, of Harry sat next to Meghan Markle, guitar in hand, has been released to promote his...
Guitar World Magazine
The 32 greatest Texas guitarists of all time
Featuring Stevie Ray Vaughan, Dimebag Darrell, St. Vincent and 29 more Lone Star superstars. In terms of actual geographical size, Texas is pretty much a pipsqueak compared to, say, Alaska. (For those keeping score, Alaska accounts for 665,384 square miles versus Texas’ total area of 268,596 square miles.) But...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Pantera play their first show in 21 years with Zakk Wylde on guitar
The band's reformed lineup – Phil Anselmo, Rex Brown, Wylde and Charlie Benante – looked in fine form as they played a set of classics at Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest. After months of anticipation, the newly reformed Pantera played their first show in 21 years on Friday, December 2, when they brought a set packed with classics to Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest.
Guitar World Magazine
Harley Benton pays tribute to Keith Richards’ Fender “Micawber” Telecaster with $253 ash-bodied model
The TE-53KR BL nods to the Rolling Stones guitarist's '50s Fender Tele, which was the force behind some of the band's biggest open-tuning tracks. Not too long ago, Harley Benton sought to tempt Jim Root fans by unveiling the JA-20HH Active SBK – a stealthy, $166 offset that looked to be modeled after the Slipknot axeslinger’s Fender Jazzmaster signature guitar.
Guitar World Magazine
Meet the FloraVolt, a fruit-powered guitar pedal
Effects innovator Mattoverse has given fans a sneak peek of its latest project: an effects pedal powered by fruit and vegetables, (tentatively) named the FloraVolt. Details on the pedal are still very light, but it offers a simple 1/4” in and out connection and a single footswitch to engage the circuit. There’s also a floating drip plate, which protects the pedal from any fruit juice spills.
Why Led Zeppelin Drummer John Bonham Was Pissed Off By The Rolling Stones in 1972
Bonham was pissed off by The Rolling Stones in 1972 and didn’t hide his feelings, which wasn't unusual.
Guitar World Magazine
Myles Kennedy bought one of Walter Becker’s guitars – and it ended up inspiring Alter Bridge’s longest-ever song
The late Steely Dan man's Alembic baritone was snapped up at auction in 2019, and was a driving force behind one of Alter Bridge's best new riffs. When Myles Kennedy and Mark Tremonti teamed up to release Alter Bridge’s most recent album, Pawns & Kings, earlier this year, it brought with it an array of characteristically infectious electric guitar riffs – the heaviest of which, it was recently revealed, were actually written by Kennedy.
Guitar World Magazine
Meet Candy, the Pittsburgh metal band even heavier than Code Orange
Fueled by the guitar tag team of Michael Quick and Steve Di Genco, Candy's uncompromising sound is a vulgar display of modern metal power. Positioning themselves as the heavier, more chaotic sibling of Pittsburgh metallers Code Orange – which is, indeed, a feat in and of itself – Richmond, Virginia upstarts Candy have made ripples in the underground hardcore and metal scenes since their debut three-track demo in 2017.
Guitar World Magazine
Charvel officially launches dazzling Sin City Sparkle-finished Pro-Mod Style 1 model
That six-string was the limited-edition Sin City Sparkle-finished one, which staked a claim as arguably the most eye-catching guitar from the past 12 months. We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for The Pick team to contact you with great news, content and offers. Matt is a Staff...
Guitar World Magazine
TC Electronic Plethora X3 review
It’s a great way to expand a ’board with a whole range of decent-sounding effects and could quite literally be all the modulation pedals you'll need in one place. Just add a drive pedal to the X3 and you’ll have an utterly practical minimalist rig that you can take anywhere.
Guitar World Magazine
Why the Collings OM2H is beloved by so many acoustic fingerstylists
With fans including Keith Richards, Julian Lage and Robert Earl Keen, this compact, sweet-sounding orchestra model acoustic is a bona-fide modern classic. Numerous talented guitar builders have called Texas home over the years. Houston’s Robin Guitars offered various electric guitars until 2010. Austin’s Mark Erlewine has made custom instruments for...
Guitar World Magazine
Rex Brown to miss remainder of Pantera's South American shows after contracting COVID-19
Bass duties look like they'll be shared by Cattle Decapitation's Derek Engemann and former Down bassist Bobby Landgraf for the band's two remaining shows in São Paulo, Brazil. Rex Brown has announced that he will miss the remainder of Pantera’s ongoing South America tour after falling ill with COVID-19.
Guitar World Magazine
KHDK and Nergal launch LCFR: The Second Coming, a "more brutal" take on the Behemoth man's signature overdrive/boost pedal
The demonic new stompbox features an updated white-and-bronze aesthetic, and a new mid-frequency pot for greater versatility and tonal control. After launching the LCFR overdrive/boost pedal in collaboration with Behemoth’s Adam “Nergal” Darski last year, KHDK Electronics has announced the stompbox’s second iteration, LCFR: The Second Coming.
"I felt like an alien in my own music": Why Blind Guardian returned to their heavy metal roots on The God Machine
How Blind Guardian overcame personal tragedy to return to bombastic heavy metal on The God Machine
Guitar World Magazine
That time a priceless 145-year-old Martin acoustic was smashed on the set of a Quentin Tarantino film
A mix-up on set meant that Kurt Russell ended up destroying an 1870s parlor guitar on loan direct from the Martin Museum while filming The Hateful Eight – but the story doesn't end there. For guitarists, it was one of the biggest gear-related scandals in recent memory – one...
Guitar World Magazine
Kayla Kent – a YouTuber heralded for nailing Dimebag Darrell’s playing style – has already learned one of Zakk Wylde’s live Pantera solos
The Kramer-wielding shredder tackled Wylde's take on the Cowboys From Hell solo, which he performed during Pantera's first show in 21 years last week. Exactly one week ago, a newly reformed Pantera – featuring Black Label Society axeman Zakk Wylde and Anthrax’s Charlie Benante – performed their first show in 21 years.
Guitar World Magazine
Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge returns to Fender as he unveils new single-pickup Starcaster design
After two decades with Gibson, Tom DeLonge looks to be returning to Fender as he unveils a radical new Starcaster electric guitar from the California guitar giant. In a new post on Instagram, DeLonge shared a picture of a sticker-plastered single-pickup Starcaster semi-hollow design, heralding it as “blink-182 guitar 2.0” and a work in progress.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Steel Panther recruit Top Gun guitarist Lexii Lynn Frazier to cover Van Halen’s Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love
The blockbuster session guitarist – who first started playing guitar because of Eddie Van Halen – picked up Satchel’s signature six-string for a no-holds-barred rendition of the 1978 track. Steel Panther recently completed their Claws & Paws Holiday Party tour of the US – a seven-date stint...
‘Me and Madonna were inseparable – but it became too much’: Alek Keshishian on the art of documenting pop stardom
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Victor Wooten deal with a broken string in the middle of his bass solo
Victor Wooten keeps his cool even after going a string down with Béla Fleck and the Flecktones. Victor Wooten’s unique approach to the bass guitar caused shock waves when he first emerged in the late 80s. Today, he still manages to retain some of that youthful vitality in his live shows, and has became quite the showman. On one occasion, having broken a string mid-solo, reducing his four-string bass to three, he still found time to style it out and have a little fun with the crowd.
Comments